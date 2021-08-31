2021 College Colors Day Celebrates That Feeling When It's College Football Season Again

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Colors Day – the annual holiday that celebrates collegiate fandom – returns on Friday, September 3, ahead of the 2021 college football season's opening weekend. Celebrating its 17th year in 2021, College Colors Day encourages the college faithful from coast-to-coast to don their favorite school's apparel on a single day to showcase how the sport can bring people together.

College Colors Day, the annual holiday that celebrates collegiate fandom, returns on Friday, Sept. 3 for its 17th year. Tweet this College Colors Day – the annual holiday that celebrates collegiate fandom – returns on Friday, September 3, ahead of the 2021 college football season’s opening weekend. Celebrating its 17th year in 2021, College Colors Day unites the more than 182 million college fans across the country in showing their passion, spirit, and the joy of fandom by wearing their favorite team’s gear. College Colors Day – the annual holiday that celebrates collegiate fandom – returns on Friday, September 3, ahead of the 2021 college football season’s opening weekend. Fans are encouraged to show off how they're representing their school by sharing pictures and videos on social media using #CollegeColorsDay.

Created by collegiate licensing leader CLC, College Colors Day is a national holiday that unites the more than 182 million college fans across the country in showing their passion, spirit, and the joy of fandom by wearing their favorite team's gear. Fans are encouraged to show off how they're representing their school by sharing pictures and videos on social media using #CollegeColorsDay.

"The connection that fans have with their favorite college is so powerful because it's about belonging to a passionate community bound together by common traditions and spirit, which ultimately becomes part of their identity," said Nicole Armentrout, Senior Vice President, Marketing at CLC. "Coming off an unprecedented year for fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's College Colors Day highlights that feeling when you can reunite with other fans to cheer on your team. We can't wait to see hundreds of thousands of fans posting pictures of themselves wearing their team gear on College Colors Day to share their excitement for the upcoming season."

In addition to showing their spirit and engaging with their favorite schools, fans are also invited to visit www.CollegeColorsDay.com weekly to enter for a chance to win their favorite team's gear, as well as a chance to win tickets and a trip to the national championship game in Indianapolis through CLC's partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP) and its charitable arm, Extra Yard for Teachers. The website also contains graphics and resources for fans to celebrate College Colors Day, including a "meme generator" to create fun, sharable memes focused on their fandom.

After an unprecedented 2020 season, this fall's college football season is among the most anticipated in recent memory. College Colors Day offers fans everywhere an opportunity to reignite the connection and camaraderie formed by wearing their favorite college colors. Whether it's the joy of attending a game in-person for the first time since the pandemic or gathering again with friends to watch from home, every fan is encouraged to show what "That Feeling When" means to them this College Colors Day.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

SOURCE CLC

Related Links

http://www.clc.com

