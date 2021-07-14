2021 Disability Equality Index Awards Synchrony Top Score for Fifth Consecutive Year

Since Synchrony's founding, we have created an inclusive culture that drives innovation and diversity of thought. Tweet this

"Synchrony is proud and honored to be recognized as a great place to work for people with disabilities," said DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Synchrony. "Since Synchrony's founding, we have been intentional in creating a caring, inclusive culture that drives innovation and diversity of thought. By offering opportunities for all, our people are able to advance their careers and make a difference in our communities."

Through Synchrony's People with Disabilities+ Network , one of eight Diversity Networks at the company, thousands of employees come together globally to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities in the workplace and in the communities they serve. More than 10,000 employees are active across these employee resource groups which help attract, retain and develop diverse talent. Over the past several years, Synchrony has partnered with Disability Solutions , a division of Ability Beyond , to build a more robust pipeline of candidates with self-identified disabilities and to implement best practices for hiring, manager training and employee accommodations.

"We are so pleased to partner with 319 companies this year on the Disability Equality Index. Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an 'aha moment' to drive the business investments needed to scale change," said Jill Houghton, President & Chief Executive Officer of Disability:IN "Inclusion and accessibility cut across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand."

Synchrony, consistently recognized as a Best Place to Work, has always been and remains committed to diversity and inclusion for all. The company has one of the most diverse boards in the financial services industry, which includes four minority directors and four women directors.

Last year, the company elevated diversity and inclusion to one of its eight corporate strategic imperatives, with Board-level accountability. Synchrony's senior-level D&I task force and leaders companywide are focused on driving measurable results across all areas of the business and communities, including increasing diverse employee talent at all levels of the workforce, advancing financial opportunities, growth and wellness among diverse communities and businesses and increasing Synchrony's commitment to address deeply rooted gender and racial inequality and disparities within the communities the company serves. Click here to read more about the actions Synchrony has taken across each of these areas.

Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation support non-profits including Ability Beyond , Special Olympics Connecticut , and the United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton through grants and employee engagement to help children and the elderly with disabilities or other special needs.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org .

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com .

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Media Contact

