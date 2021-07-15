2021 Disability Equality Index Names Children's Hospital of Philadelphia A 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has been recognized by the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI) as a leader in "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." The DEI is the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool used to survey employers' disability policies, practices, and initiatives. For the third year in a row, CHOP received a 100 out of 100 score, the Index's highest ranking.

"We are proud of this recognition for our steadfast commitment to embracing diversity across all levels," said Madeline Bell, President and Chief Executive Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Research shows that when your workforce reflects the diversity of your patient population, patients have better outcomes. Diverse teams also tend to be more innovative, which is particularly important at an organization like CHOP, where innovation is an integral part of our mission and allows us to deliver the best possible care."

CHOP champions several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which provide employees with opportunities to connect to the broader mission of the organization and ensure that the dimensions of diversity are fully integrated throughout the hospital and CHOP Care Network. ERG members enjoy an enhanced sense of belonging through mentoring, volunteerism and community involvement. The CHOP All Abilities Resource Group for employees is a strong partner in the hospital's efforts, ensuring that all ability voices are heard and advocating for continued inclusion.

In addition to the All Abilities Resource Group, CHOP's ERGs cover additional identity categories such as gender, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, Veteran status, and generations/age; they also include three physician affinity groups.

The 2021 DEI measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices, including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement; accommodations; community engagement; supplier diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is considered the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

