Jared Isaacman Commits $30 Million to Advance Children's and Community Health in Pennsylvania

Funding to Support Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, and The Guthrie Clinic

PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH and SAYRE, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared Isaacman today announced a $30 million commitment to three leading Pennsylvania health systems—Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, and The Guthrie Clinic—underscoring his long-standing dedication to children's health and the well-being of communities across the Commonwealth.

The contributions will support pediatric care, critical health services, and long-term investments in medical innovation and patient access, strengthening each institution's ability to serve families throughout Pennsylvania and beyond.

"Pennsylvania is my home," said Isaacman. "My children are growing up here and I want the best possible care for the community. I saw how access to strong hospitals and pediatric care can change the course of a family's life. Supporting institutions that care for children and strengthen public health across the Commonwealth is deeply personal to me."

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

At Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Isaacman's gift will advance the hospital's mission of providing world-class pediatric care close to home through the naming of the existing Specialty Care & Surgery Center in Brandywine Valley. The contribution will support the facility's growth and renovation, with completion projected for late 2026.

"Philanthropy plays an important role in helping CHOP expand our reach so we can give every child a chance at a healthy future," said Madeline Bell, CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Jared Isaacman's gift will help us build on this commitment and care for even more children in Delaware and Chester counties. We are deeply grateful to him and his family for their partnership and for supporting our mission of providing exceptional care to every child, close to home."

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

Isaacman's gift through UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation will support the expansion of the UPMC Children's Heart Institute, one of the nation's leading pediatric heart and heart-surgery programs. The new state-of-the-art facility will consolidate services into a single location, enabling a seamless continuum of care, dedicated specialty staff, and advanced medical technology.

"We're incredibly grateful for Jared Isaacman's generosity and the impact this gift will have on pediatric heart care in Pittsburgh, across Pennsylvania, and for children around the world," said Rachel Petrucelli, president of UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation. "The expanded UPMC Children's Heart Institute will deliver care that is more innovative, integrated, and accessible for every child who needs it."

The Guthrie Clinic

Isaacman's support of The Guthrie Clinic will bolster emergency services across north-central Pennsylvania, strengthening Guthrie's role as a trusted provider in rural and underserved communities.

"Mr. Isaacman's generous support for Guthrie's emergency care transformation will allow us to serve more patients, enhance our facilities, and better support our caregivers through additional staffing and security," said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, president and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. "We are deeply grateful for this gift and for Mr. Isaacman's commitment to rural healthcare."

Isaacman's philanthropic efforts reflect a broader commitment to strengthening essential institutions, advancing innovation in healthcare, and ensuring that children and families—regardless of geography—have access to high-quality medical care.

Jared Isaacman

Contact: Sarah Grover

[email protected]

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Contact: Kaitlyn Dvorin

[email protected]

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

Contact: Mendy Nestor

[email protected]

The Guthrie Clinic

Contact: Kristin Denlinger

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia