2021 Gerald Loeb Award Finalists, Career Achievement Honorees and Date of Virtual Awards Event Announced by UCLA Anderson

The Gerald Loeb Awards were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation. The Gerald Loeb Awards were created to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that will inform and protect the private investor and the general public. The awards are considered the highest honor in business journalism in the United States.

Career Achievement Honorees

The 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Ellen Pollock, business editor of The New York Times. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a journalist whose career exemplifies the consistent, superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.

Pollock began her journalism career as a reporter for The American Lawyer magazine and then joined The Wall Street Journal, where she spent 18 years. As a reporter at the Journal her topics ranged from corporate fraud, shareholder activism, the Whitewater scandal to Michael Jackson and the reasons why Americans don't eat rabbit. As an editor on Page One and then deputy Page One editor she worked on articles awarded Pulitzer Prizes in 2003 and 2005. In 2007, Pollock joined Businessweek and she became the first woman editor in chief in 2015. During her time at Bloomberg Businessweek it received numerous accolades and won a National Magazine Award for general excellence. Four years ago, she joined The New York Times. Her leadership has transformed a major section of the newsroom by expanding the outlet's business and economic reporters' roles in the daily reporting and high-profile enterprise and investigation pieces. Pollock is a graduate of Brandeis University.

Garry D. Howard, director of corporate initiatives for American City Business Journals, will receive the 2021 Lawrence Minard Editor Award. The Minard Editor Award was named in memory of Lawrence "Laury" Minard, founding editor of Forbes Global and a former final judge for the Loeb Awards. This award honors excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing and recognizes an editor whose work does not often receive public recognition.

Howard began his career as a sports reporter for the Trenton Times and then as a sports copy editor for the Rochester Times-Union, the St. Petersburg Independent and the St. Petersburg Times. By 1987, he was with The Philadelphia Inquirer, where he advanced to deputy sports editor and covered the 1994 Winter Olympic Games. When he joined The Milwaukee Journal in 1994 as executive sports editor, he was the only African American sports editor at a major metropolitan daily. Over the next 16 years, the Journal merged with the Sentinel, and Howard became the assistant managing editor/sports for the publication and earned a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award. In 2010, he became the editor-in-chief of The Sporting News while it was owned by American City Business Journals. Four years later, he would transition to director of corporate initiatives at American City Business Journals. He currently oversees recruiting, talent development, training and content initiatives across the organization's operating units. Howard was recently inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame and currently serves on the Dow Jones News Fund board and the Morgan State School of Global Journalism & Communications board of visitors. Howard is a graduate of Lehigh University and the Lawrenceville School, where he received a four-year academic scholarship from the leadership program, A Better Chance.

Virtual Awards Event

The Gerald Loeb Awards ceremony will take place as a live virtual event and watch party on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, will host this year's show, celebrating Pollock and Howard's career achievements and announcing the winning journalists and outlets for each competition category. During the show, winners will be able to give their acceptance speeches live from anywhere in the world. The Loeb Awards has partnered with the Fenway Group to produce a virtual environment where event attendees can interact with one another and watch the awards show. Sponsors will be able to reserve private video chat-enabled watching rooms to view the live stream and celebrate with colleagues, friends or family.

The official invitation to the 2021 Gerald Loeb Awards — with registration and sponsorship information — can be viewed at theloebawards.com. The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily on competition entry fees, banquet ticket sales, sponsorships and private support.

Competition Finalists

The following 2021 #LoebAwards finalists were chosen among more than 465 entries submitted in all media by local, regional and national outlets and individual journalists:

AUDIO FINALISTS

"Blood River" – Bloomberg

Monte Reel and Topher Forhecz

"STUCK: Inside California's Housing" – KPCC Southern California Public Radio

Aaron Mendelson, Rina Palta, Priska Neely, Shana Daloria, Chava Sanchez, Adriene Hill, Mike Kessler, Megan Garvey, Dana Amihere and Mark Schoofs

"American Rehab" – Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

Shoshona Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Sriskandarajah, Brett Myers, Kevin Sullivan, Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda, Katharine Mieszkowski, Najib Aminy, Rosemarie Ho, Al Letson, Amy Julia Harris, Amy Mostafa, Matt Thompson, Esther Kaplan, Andy Donohue, Amanda Pike, Narda Zacchino, Gabe Hongsdusit, Sarah Mirk, Claire Mullen, Byard Duncan, David Rodriguez, Eren K. Wilson and Hannah Young

BEAT REPORTING FINALISTS

"Confronting Climate Change in California" – Los Angeles Times

Sammy Roth

"The Peril Ahead" – The New York Times

Ben Casselman

"Amazon's Abuses" – The Wall Street Journal

Dana Mattioli, Cara Lombardo, Patience Haggin and Shane Shifflett

"Essential Workers on the Front Lines" – The Washington Post

Kimberly Kindy, Taylor Telford, Robert Klemko, Abha Bhattarai, Nicole Dungca, Jenn Abelson and Meryl Kornfield

BREAKING NEWS FINALISTS

"60 Minutes: The Jobless" – CBS News

Scott Pelley, Aaron Weisz, Ian Flickinger, Sean Kelly and Jan Mann

"Collapse of Wirecard" – The Financial Times

Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck, Stefania Palma, John Reed, Guy Chazan and Laurence Fletcher

"A Vaccine Arrives" – The New York Times

Katie Thomas, Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland and the staff of The New York Times

"Paycheck Protection Program Rollout" – The Wall Street Journal

Bob Davis, Ruth Simon, Peter Rudegeair, Yuka Hayashi, Heather Haddon and Andrew Duehren

COMMENTARY FINALISTS

"Morgan Housel Commentary" – The Collaborative Fund

Morgan Housel

"An Unequal Economy" – Los Angeles Times

Michael Hiltzik

"The Trump Administration's Use and Abuse of Regulation" – The Washington Post

Catherine Rampell

"Sincerely, Michelle" – The Washington Post

Michelle Singletary

EXPLANATORY FINALISTS

"Fumed Out" – Los Angeles Times

Kiera Feldman

"Google the Giant" – The Markup

Adrianne Jeffries, Leon Yin, Maddy Varner and Sam Morris

"How Covid Tore Apart Small Businesses" – The Wall Street Journal

Ruth Simon, Valerie Bauerlein, Bob Davis, Yuka Hayashi and Peter Rudegeair

FEATURE FINALISTS

"Cruising for Catastrophe" – Bloomberg Businessweek

Austin Carr, Christopher Palmeri, Michael Smith, Drake Bennett, K. Oanh Ha and Matthew Campbell

"Unlucky Charms: The Rise and Fall of Billion-Dollar Jewelry Empire Alex and Ani" – Marker

Aaron Gell and Danielle Sacks

"The Recession's Reach in Florida" – The Washington Post

Greg Jaffe

INTERNATIONAL FINALISTS

"Fruits of Labor" – Associated Press

Margie Mason and Robin McDowell

"The FinCEN Files" – BuzzFeed News and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Michael W. Hudson, Dean Starkman, Simon Bowers, Emilia Díaz-Struck, Tanya Kozyreva, Will Fitzgibbon, Sasha Chavkin, Ben Hallman, Karrie Kehoe, Richard H. P. Sia, Tom Stites, Joe Hillhouse, Delphine Reuter, Agustin Armendariz, Margot Williams, Hamish Boland-Rudder, Antonio Cucho, Gerard Ryle, Mago Torres, Scilla Alecci, Jelena Cosic, Miguel Fiandor Gutiérrez, Madeline O'Leary, Patricia Marcano, Kyra Gurney, Miriam Pensack, Spencer Woodman, Michael Sallah, Anne L'Hôte, Amy Wilson-Chapman, Ashlee Guevara, Anthony Cormier, Jason Leopold, Tom Warren, Scott Pham, John Templon, Jeremy Singer-Vine, Richard Holmes, Emma Loop, Sophie Comeau, Waylon Cunningham, Sam Feehan, Nancy Guan, Kristy Hutchings, Kylie Storm, Felicia Tapia, Karen Wang, Abby Washer and Ashley Zhang

"Facebook's Struggle to Police Hate in India" – The Wall Street Journal

Jeff Horwitz, Newley Purnell and Rajesh Roy

"Huawei, 5G, and the Man Who Conquered Noise" – Wired

Steven Levy

INVESTIGATIVE FINALISTS

"Addicted to Profit" – Bloomberg News

Cam Simpson, Michael Smith and Nacha Cattan

"Inside Wirecard" – The Financial Times

Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck, Sam Jones, Paul Murphy, Helen Warrell, Henry Fox, Max Seddon, Andrew England and Erika Solomon

"In the Shadows: The Rise of Hospital Violence" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Raquel Rutledge, John Diedrich and Daphne Chen

"Back to the Jungle" – The New Yorker

Jane Mayer

LOCAL FINALISTS

"Thousands Of D.C. Renters Are Evicted Every Year. Do They All Know to Show Up to Court?" – DCist and WAMU

Josh Kaplan

"Deceit, Disrepair and Death Inside a Southern California Rental Empire" – KPCC Southern California Radio and LAist

Aaron Mendelson, Rina Palta, Chava Sanchez, Shana Daloria and Priska Neely

"Dying for Dollars" – Los Angeles Times

Kim Christensen and Ben Poston

PERSONAL FINANCE AND CONSUMER REPORTING FINALISTS

"Blacklight" – The Markup

Surya Mattu, Aaron Sankin and Julia Angwin

"Evenflo, Maker of the 'Big Kid' Booster Seat, Put Profits Over Child Safety" – ProPublica

Daniela Porat, Patricia Callahan and Lucas Waldron

"A Personal-Loan Company Sues Its Customers — During a Pandemic" – The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Kiah Collier, Perla Trevizo, Ren Larson, Paul Kiel, Lexi Churchill and Chris Essig

VIDEO FINALISTS

"Opioids, Inc." – FRONTLINE and Financial Times

Thomas Jennings, Annie Wong, Nick Verbitsky, Hannah Kuchler, Rebecca Blandón, Anna Auster and Shaunagh Connaire

"The Luanda Leaks Documentary" – International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, FRONTLINE and The New York Times

Staffs of International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, FRONTLINE, The New York Times and other media partners

"The Electric Vehicle Road Test" – The Wall Street Journal

Frank Matt, Aja Harris, Christina Rogers, Nora Naughton, Erich Schwartzel, James Areddy, Valerie Bauerlein, Katherine Blunt, William Boston, Lee Hawkins, Sean McLain, Laura Kammermann, Clement Burge, George Downs and Robert Alcaraz

"Banking Below 30" – WFAA-TV

David Schechter, Jason Trahan, Chance Horner and T. Nicole Waivers

VISUAL STORYTELLING FINALISTS

"Climate Scoreboard" – Bloomberg Green

Aaron Rutkoff, Rachael Dottle, Brian Eckhouse, Brittany Harris, Dina Khrennikova, Laura Millan Lombrana, Will Mathis, Rachel Morison, Paul Murray, Demetrios Pogkas, Mira Rojanasakul, Eric Roston, Anna Shiryaevskaya, Olga Tanas, Andre Tartar, Will Wade, Hayley Warren, Jillian Goodman, Sharon Chen, Alex Tribou, Martin Keohan and Yue Qui

"Visualizing the Pandemic Economy" – The New York Times

Rich Harris, Blacki Migliozzi, Niraj Chokshi, Bill Marsh, Guilbert Gates, Ella Koeze, Yuliya Parshina-Kottas, Larry Buchanan, Aliza Aufrichtig, Michael Corkery, Derek Watkins, Josh Holder, James Glanz, Weiyi Cai, Benedict Carey, Jeremy White, Jonah Markowitz and Christina Goldbaum

"COVID-19: Tracking and Economic Impacts" – Reuters

Jon McClure, Chris Canipe, Gurman Bhatia, Prasanta Kumar Dutta, Sarah Slobin, Matthew Weber, Ally Levine, Howard Schneider, Feilding Cage and Sangameswaran S.

"WSJ Graphics Portfolio" – The Wall Street Journal

Tonia Cowan, Inti Pacheco, Stephanie Stamm, Peter Santilli, Yan Wu, Vivien Ngo, Jared S. Hopkins, Peter Loftus, Juanje Gómez, Taylor Umlauf, Anthony DeBarros, Ryan Tracy, Maureen Linke, Eliza Collins, Ariel Zambelich, Jessica Wang, Jessica Kuronen, Danny Dougherty, Madeleine Ngo and Katherine Riley

For more information about the awards, please visit anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards, connect with @LoebAwards on Twitter, email [email protected] or call (310) 825-4478.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine, 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

