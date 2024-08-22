2024 Loeb Award Finalists, Career Honorees and Awards Event at Rainbow Room in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

Diana B. Henriques of The New York Times to receive Lifetime Achievement Award;

Minard Editor Award honoree is Martin Peers of The Information;

Loeb Awards banquet on October 10 in New York City will celebrate honorees and reveal competition winners live.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. and UCLA Anderson School of Management today announced two career honorees and 41 competition finalists of the 2024 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism.

The 2024 Loeb Awards ceremony will take place at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Held atop Rockefeller Center for the first time in the Loeb Foundation's history, the awards ceremony will be hosted by Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch. The winning journalists and outlets in each competition category will be announced during the banquet and not in advance. The Gerald Loeb Awards are the most prestigious honor in business journalism in the United States. They were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. Loeb had a deep appreciation for the significant role that journalists fulfill in society and created the awards to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that will inform and protect both the private investor and the public. The Loeb Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Loeb Awards banquet and celebration will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The winning journalists and outlets in each competition category will be announced during the banquet and not in advance. The evening will also include tributes to the career achievements of Diana B. Henriques and Martin Peers. Held atop Rockefeller Center for the first time in the foundation's history, the awards ceremony will be hosted by Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch. Additional presenters from television news will be announced in the coming weeks via the Loeb Awards Newsroom SMS, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Visit theloebawards.com for the official 2024 Loeb Awards invitation and complete information about tickets, tables, sponsorship opportunities and tribute journal advertising. Ticket and table discounts are available for all media outlets, journalists, finalists and judges. The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. The foundation relies on banquet sponsorships and sales of tables and tickets as primary sources of support to continue the operation and administration of the Loeb Awards.

The Loeb Awards were created to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that inform and protect the private investor and the general public. The awards are considered the highest honor in business journalism in the United States. In 1973, Gerald Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation.

Career Achievement Honorees

The 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Diana B. Henriques, retired senior writer for The New York Times. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a journalist whose career exemplifies the consistent superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Henriques has made significant contributions to business journalism through her investigative reporting on white-collar crime, market regulation and corporate governance. After graduating from the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University in 1969, she worked for several weekly and daily newspapers in New Jersey, including the Trenton Times. In 1982, she joined the business news staff at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Her talent for financial reporting led her in 1986 to Barron's, where she further honed her skills before joining The New York Times in 1989.

At the Times, Henriques became a prominent figure in the business section, covering complex and impactful financial stories, such as the Enron scandal and the 2008 financial crisis. She produced an investigative series in 2004 that led to legislative reforms and financial reimbursements for defrauded American military personnel. She was also part of the Times team that won the 1999 Loeb Award for Deadline and/or Beat Writing.

Her best-selling book, The Wizard of Lies, and its subsequent adaptation into an HBO film further cemented her reputation as a leading voice in financial journalism. Henriques' involvement with Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), the Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS) and the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) highlight her commitment to the industry and mentoring of young journalists.

Henriques' recognition as recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award underscores her exceptional ability to make Wall Street's most intricate practices understandable to the general public. Her dedication to holding the powerful accountable is a symbol of journalistic integrity.

Martin Peers, co-executive editor of The Information, will receive the 2024 Lawrence Minard Editor Award. Created in memory of Lawrence "Laury" Minard, founding editor of Forbes Global and a former final judge for the Loeb Awards, this award recognizes excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing. It honors an editor whose work does not often receive public recognition.

An Australian native, Peers began his journalism career in 1982 with several newspapers there before moving to the United States. After a stint at the New York Post's business section, he covered the business side of the entertainment industry for Daily Variety and Variety in New York through the second half of the nineties. He then spent 15 years at The Wall Street Journal, first as a reporter and later as deputy editor of the financial analysis section, Heard on the Street, before becoming the media and marketing bureau chief. Peers was part of a team of Journal reporters who won the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting in 2003.

In 2014, Peers joined The Information playing a pivotal role in shaping the budding newsroom, initially as a columnist and later as managing editor. In his current role as co-executive editor, he is dedicated to supporting his team in pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence in their work. At the same time he continues to probe the intersection of media, technology and finance with his nightly Briefing newsletter.

Peers' collaborative style, knack for synthesizing complex topics and mentorship of young journalists have elevated the quality of journalism at his publications and inspired a new generation of reporters. His career trajectory exemplifies the exceptional editorial leadership celebrated by the Minard Editor Award.

2024 Competition Finalists

The following Loeb Awards finalists were selected from 491 entries, representing the work of over 200 journalists across local, regional, national and global media outlets in various formats:

AUDIO CATEGORY

"Spellcaster" – Bloomberg News and Wondery

Hannah Miller, Annie Massa, Max Chafkin, Chris Seigel, Russell Finch, Rachel B. Doyle, Mark Milian and Jeff Grocott

"Head Down: A Two-Part Investigation into the Migrant Guest Worker Program" – Futuro Investigates and Prism

Fernanda Echavarri, Patricia Sulbaran, Tina Vasquez, Andrea López-Cruzado, Peniley Ramírez, Maria Hinojosa, Sofía Sánchez and Roxana Aguirre

"The Uncertain Hour, Season 6: The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex" – The Uncertain Hour, Marketplace/American Public Media and APM Research Lab

Krissy Clark, Peter Balonon-Rosen, Grace Rubin, Michael May, Elisabeth Gawthrop, Alyson Clary, Caitlin Esch, Chris Julin, Muna Danish, Marque Green, Tiffany Bui, Jayk Cherry, Catherine Winter and Sam Anderson

BEAT REPORTING CATEGORY

"The Pentagon's Struggle: Confronting an Era of Rising Global Threats and Rapid Warfighting Innovation" – The New York Times

Eric Lipton

"The Musk Industrial Complex" – Reuters

Marisa Taylor, Steve Stecklow, Norihiko Shirouzu, Hyunjoo Jin, Rachael Levy, Kevin Krolicki, Waylon Cunningham, Koh Gui Qing and Marie Mannes

"The Dark Side of Meta's Algorithms" – The Wall Street Journal

Jeff Horwitz and Katherine Blunt

BREAKING NEWS CATEGORY

"The Collapse of Credit Suisse" – Financial Times

Arash Massoudi, Stephen Morris, Laura Noonan, James Fontanella-Khan and Owen Walker

"The Bankman-Fried Verdict" – The New York Times

David Yaffe-Bellany, Matthew Goldstein, J. Edward Moreno, David Streitfeld and Erin Griffith

"The New Banking Crisis" – The Wall Street Journal

Rachel Louise Ensign, Corrie Driebusch, Meghan Bobrowsky, Telis Demos, Ben Foldy, AnnaMaria Andriotis, Miriam Gottfried, David Benoit, Ben Eisen and Justin Baer

"United Auto Workers Strike" – The Washington Post

Jeanne Whalen, Lauren Gurley, Rachel Lerman, Hanna Zakharenko and Staff of The Washington Post

COMMENTARY CATEGORY

"The Economic Challenges and Successes of American Women and Families" – The Washington Post

Catherine Rampell

"The Help Desk" – The Washington Post

Geoffrey A. Fowler

"How to Revive America's Comatose Downtowns" – The Washington Post

Heather Long and Sergio Peçanha

EXPLANATORY CATEGORY

"Bad Medicine" – Bloomberg News

Kendall Taggart, Priyanka Pulla, Peter Robison, Zachary Mider, Anna Edney, Riley Griffin, Swati Gupta and Modou Joof

"The Obesity Revolution" – STAT

Elaine Chen, Megan Molteni, Nicholas Florko, Isabella Cueto and Matthew Herper

"AI Is a Lot of Work" – The Verge and New York Magazine

Josh Dzieza

FEATURE CATEGORY

"Ford's Electric Pickup Uses Metal That's Damaging the Amazon" – Bloomberg News

Sheridan Prasso and Jessica Brice

"Inside the Psychiatric Hospitals Where Foster Kids Are a 'Gold Mine'" – Mother Jones

Julia Lurie

"American Icon" – The Washington Post

Staff of The Washington Post

"Inside an OnlyFans Empire: Sex, Influence and the New American Dream" – The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORY

"Indian Companies Are Bringing One of the World's Most Toxic Industries to Africa" – The Examination, The Museba Project and Ghana Business News

Will Fitzgibbon, Christian Locka and Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

"Cyprus Confidential" – International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Paper Trail Media and 66 media partners

Staff of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

"Alone and Exploited" – The New York Times

Hannah Dreier

"China: The Superpower of Seafood" – The Outlaw Ocean Project

Ian Urbina, Joe Galvin, Maya Martin, Susan Ryan, Daniel Murphy, Austin Brush, Jake Conley, Stephan Foxwell, Ben Blankenship and Raphaela Morais

INVESTIGATIVE CATEGORY

"Death by the Dose" – Reuters

Krishna N. Das, Edward McAllister, Jennifer Rigby, Stanley Widianto, Kate Lamb, Saurabh Sharma and Willy Kurniawan

"Denied by AI: Consequences for Sick and Vulnerable Americans" – STAT

Casey Ross and Bob Herman

LOCAL CATEGORY

"Checked Out: How L.A. Failed to Stop Landlords from Turning Low-Cost Housing into Tourist Hotels" – Capital & Main and ProPublica

Robin Urevich and Gabriel Sandoval

"Milwaukee's Hidden Landlords" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Cary Spivak, Genevieve Redsten, Daphne Chen and Princess Safiya Byers

"Toxic Texas Air" – Public Health Watch

David Leffler, Savanna Strott, Salina Arredondo, Jana Cholakovska, Jim Morris, Nazmul Ahasan and Susan White

PERSONAL FINANCE & CONSUMER REPORTING CATEGORY

"Charting the Rise and Fall of Allegedly Fraudulent California Consumer Debt Firm" – Law360

Daniel Connolly, Matt Fair, Brandon Lowrey, Jon Hill, Allison Grande, Emily Field, Dave Trumbore and Robert Rudiger

"The Ugly Truth: Inside the 'We Buy Ugly Houses' Company" – ProPublica

Anjeanette Damon, Byard Duncan and Mollie Simon

"Uncovered" – ProPublica and The Capitol Forum

David Armstrong, Patrick Rucker, Maya Miller, Robin Fields, T. Christian Miller and Ash Ngu

VIDEO CATEGORY

"ABC News Investigates: Danger in the Fields?" – ABC News Nightline

Eman Varoqua, Cindy Galli, Alex Presha, Cho Park, James Hill, Karin Weinberg, Pete Madden, Deborah Kim, Jared Kofsky and Kate Holland

"IMPACT x Nightline: Unboxing SHEIN" – ABC News Studios

Eman Varoqua, Candace Smith Chekwa, Selina Wang, Karen Ye, Jaclyn Skurie, Caitlin Bladt, Elizabeth Mendez, Karson You, Tenzin Shakya, Ashley Riegle and Rachel Wenzlaff

"The Shark Fin Hunters" – Al Jazeera English

Laila Al-Arian, Jeremy Young, Josh Rushing, Rodrigo Galdos, Luis del Valle and Warwick Meade

"RUIN: Money, Ego and Deception at FTX" – Bloomberg News

Shern Sharma, Maria Gabriella Pezzo, Stuart Hart, Pat Regnier, Annie Massa, Max Chafkin, Hannah Miller, Zeke Faux, Stacy-Marie Ishmael and Staff of Bloomberg

"Elon Musk's Demons" – The New York Times

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Jacqueline Corba, Sam Dolnick, Caroline Brunelle, Kate Carrington and Julie Zann

"Sold Out: Ticketmaster and the Resale Racket" – Vice and Tubi

Pieter Colpaert, Nicholas Fraccaro, Maral Usefi, Beverly Chase, Stacey Sommer, Jason Koebler, Jeb Banegas, Chris Herde and Khadija Abuyousif

VISUAL STORYTELLING CATEGORY

"Humans Are Biased. Generative AI Is Even Worse" – Bloomberg News

Leonardo Nicoletti, Dina Bass, Chloe Whiteaker and Jillian Ward

"Power Plays" – Bloomberg News

Gavin Finch, Jason Grotto, Todd Gillespie, Sam Dodge, Will Mathis, Vernon Silver, Eric Fan, Naureen Malik, Rachel Adams-Heard and Jeremy C.F. Lin

"Elon Musk's Unmatched Power in the Stars" – The New York Times

Adam Satariano, Scott Reinhard, Cade Metz, Sheera Frenkel and Malika Khurana

For more information about the awards, please visit anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921 in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is a world-renowned learning and research institution. As part of the nation's No. 1 public university, its mission is to advance management thinking and prepare transformative leaders to make positive business and societal impact. Located in Los Angeles, one of the nation's most diverse and dynamic cities and the creative capital of the world, UCLA Anderson places more MBAs on the West Coast than any other business school, and its graduates also bring an innovative and inclusive West Coast sensibility to leading organizations across the U.S. and the world. Each year, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics and doctoral programs educate more than 2,000 students, while the Executive Education program trains an additional 1,800 professionals. This next generation of transformative leaders will help shape the future of both business and society.

