2021 Global Drone Investment Database: Coverage of Investment Trends from Past Decade Covering 1100+ Investments Globally

The Drone Investment Database provides comprehensive data on drone investments and partnerships from 2010 to 2020 split into various segments and types of investment.

The drone investment database shows investment trends from the past decade, which include 1,100+ investments around the world and describing all regions and countries involved. These investments are broken down by segment (hardware, software, services) as well as sector (drone company, passenger drone, counter-drone, UTM), deal type (seed, early-stage, post-IPO, M&A, etc), series (A, B, C, D), ownership of company (private, public, or merge deal), and size of deal in dollar amounts. The data also includes the top 20 drone investments of 2020 as well as a listing of top investors including region and number of deals for each.

The drone investment database is also complemented by a partnership database. This database is comprised of 750+ partnership deals since 2015, including partners' region and country as well as a distribution by segment (hardware, software, services). For a macro-economic perspective, the database also includes an analysis of who partnered with who in terms of segments and industries. That means inter-segment partnerships (hardware-hardware, hardware-software, software-service, etc) as well as cross-industry partnerships between specialized drone company and non-drone companies.

Key Topics Covered:





DRONE INVESTMENT DATABASE

Drone Investments Dashboard

Table/Graph: Yearly Investments in Overall Drone Market 2010-2020

Table/Graph: Yearly Overall Drone Market Investments by Segment 2010-2020

Table/Graph: Yearly Overall Drone Market Investments by Sector 2010-2020

Table/Graph: Yearly Overall Drone Market Investments by Region 2010-2020

Table/Graph: Yearly Number of Mergers and Acquisitions 2010-2020

Table/Chart: Share of Total Number of Investments since 2010 by Company Size

Table/Chart: Share of Total Number of Investments since 2010 by Founding Date

Table: Top 20 Individual Venture Capital Investments 2020

Table: Top 20 Cumulative Venture Capital Investments 2010-2020

Table/Graph: Investment Volume and Value by Country Share 2020

Table/Graph: Investment Volume and Value by Country Share 2010-2020

List of Investments

List of 2020 Investors

PARTNERSHIP DATABASE

Drone Partnerships Dashboard

Table/Chart: Partnerships According to Overall Drone Market Segment 2015-2020

Table/Chart: Total Number of Drone Market Partnerships 2015-2020

Table/Chart: Drone Company Partnership Pairings by Segment 2015-2020

Table/Chart: Drone Companies Partnership Pairings by Drone vs Non-Drone Industry 2015-2020

Table/Chart: Non-Drone Company Partnerships with Drone Companies per Segment 2015-2020

List of Partnerships

