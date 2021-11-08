2021 GVTC Charitable Golf Classic Raised $172,000 for Local Non-Profits

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GVTC Foundation is pleased to announce that its 17th Annual GVTC Charitable Golf Classic on September 27th raised over $172,000 for local grants, scholarships, and charities in our service area. Over 200 golfers and employee volunteers participated in the event.

The proceeds from the tournament, which was held this year at the TPC San Antonio JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa, will be used for grants towards nonprofits across GVTC's entire service area as well as help fund The GVTC Foundation's scholarships totaling up to $45,000 for graduating high schoolers.

"Every year we are blown away by the support and love of our community leaders, business partners, and vendors," said CEO and President, Ritchie T. Sorrells, who founded The GVTC Foundation in 2006.

Since its inception in 2006, The GVTC Foundation has managed to raise and donate almost $4.7 million in support of area non-profits and in scholarships within our service area.

The philanthropy's mission is to profoundly enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve, through charitable contributions and volunteer service in support of our program goals, and yesterday, the turnout for this one cause was incredible.

The Annual GVTC Charitable Golf Classic is the only fundraiser The GVTC Foundation has. The date for the 2022 GVTC Charitable Golf Classic will be announced soon. Since its inception, The GVTC Charitable Golf Classic has raised over $1. 8 million due to the continued support of its vendors and business partners. In particular, The Foundation wants to thank Calix, the Premier Golf Sponsor, and the sponsors who have participated for several years. Without their support, The GVTC Foundation would not be able to give back as much as they do.

Community Members May Support The GVTC Foundation

Community members interested in supporting the important work of The GVTC Foundation may do so at any time by donating online at www.gvtc foundation.com.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South-Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 250 Mbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $4.7 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

