2021 Insights on Wastewater Treatment, Sustainable Ingredients, and Crop Productivity Solutions - Featuring 108Labs, Axine and Biocure Among Others
Sep 07, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment, Sustainable Ingredients, and Crop Productivity Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE covers pyrogasification technology for converting biomass into biogas and hydrogen, utilization of electrochemical oxidation technologies for treatment of industrial wastewater, and the use of gene discovery platforms to identify new genes for enhancing crop yield.
Companies Mentioned
- 108Labs LLC
- Algaesys
- Axine
- Bioceres Crop Solutions
- Biocure
- Equinom Ltd.
- Origin by Ocean
- Plantarcbio - Investor Dashboard
- Qairos
- Ynsect
The TOE also features information on the development of a novel seed breeding technology for the improvement of sesame seed crop yields per unit area. The TOE focuses on innovations associated with the development of a biorefinery process that efficiently converts algae, kelp, and other seaweeds into sustainable ingredients that can be used in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The TOE additionally provides insights on oil spill remediation, development of cell cultured human milk, insect-based fertilizers, and drought resistant soybean crops.
The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.
Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Sustainable Ingredients, and Crop Productivity Solutions
- Using Biomass for Hydrogen and Methane Production
- Value Proposition of Energy Production from Biomass
- Qairos - Investor Dashboard
- Electrochemical Oxidation Technologies for Industrial Wastewater Treatment
- Value Proposition of Innovative Wastewater Treatment Technology
- Axine - Investor Dashboard
- Identifying and Validating Yield Enhancing Genes in Nature
- Plantarcbio'S Platform Delivers Both Cost- and Time- Efficiency in Gene Discovery
- Plantarcbio-Investor Dashboard
- Novel Seed Breeding Technology for Improving Crop Yields
- Non-Gmo and Non-Gene Editing Breeding Method for Improving Seed Traits
- Equinom Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Technology to Produce Sustainable Ingredients
- Origin by Ocean Offers a Cost-Effective Alternative to Animal-Based Ingredients for Multiple Applications
- Origin by Ocean - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wn1fz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article