2021 Insights on Wastewater Treatment, Sustainable Ingredients, and Crop Productivity Solutions - Featuring 108Labs, Axine and Biocure Among Others

This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE covers pyrogasification technology for converting biomass into biogas and hydrogen, utilization of electrochemical oxidation technologies for treatment of industrial wastewater, and the use of gene discovery platforms to identify new genes for enhancing crop yield.

Companies Mentioned

108Labs LLC

Algaesys

Axine

Bioceres Crop Solutions

Biocure

Equinom Ltd.

Origin by Ocean

Plantarcbio - Investor Dashboard

Qairos

Ynsect

The TOE also features information on the development of a novel seed breeding technology for the improvement of sesame seed crop yields per unit area. The TOE focuses on innovations associated with the development of a biorefinery process that efficiently converts algae, kelp, and other seaweeds into sustainable ingredients that can be used in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The TOE additionally provides insights on oil spill remediation, development of cell cultured human milk, insect-based fertilizers, and drought resistant soybean crops.

The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.

Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Sustainable Ingredients, and Crop Productivity Solutions

Using Biomass for Hydrogen and Methane Production

Value Proposition of Energy Production from Biomass

Qairos - Investor Dashboard

Electrochemical Oxidation Technologies for Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Value Proposition of Innovative Wastewater Treatment Technology

Axine - Investor Dashboard

Identifying and Validating Yield Enhancing Genes in Nature

Plantarcbio'S Platform Delivers Both Cost- and Time- Efficiency in Gene Discovery

Plantarcbio-Investor Dashboard

Novel Seed Breeding Technology for Improving Crop Yields

Non-Gmo and Non-Gene Editing Breeding Method for Improving Seed Traits

Equinom Ltd. - Investor Dashboard

Novel Technology to Produce Sustainable Ingredients

Origin by Ocean Offers a Cost-Effective Alternative to Animal-Based Ingredients for Multiple Applications

Origin by Ocean - Investor Dashboard

