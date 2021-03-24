2021 IT Security Bundle Including: How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing / Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) / Security Manual Template
Mar 24, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Outsourcing, Disaster Recovery, and Security Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cloud Outsourcing, Disaster Recovery, and Security Bundle includes:
- How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing includes job descriptions for Manager Cloud applications, Cloud Computing Architect, sample contract, service level agreement, ISO 27001 - 27002 - 27031 security audit checklist, Business and IT Impact Questionnaire and much more.
- Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) can be used in whole or in part to establish defined responsibilities, actions and procedures to recover the computer, communication and network environment in the event of an unexpected and unscheduled interruption. The template is IS0 27000 (27031) Series, COBIT, Sarbanes Oxley, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA compliant.
- Security Manual Template - (ISO CobiT SOX HIPAA Compliant) includes the Business Impact questionnaire and a Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Form (PDF and Excel). It is a complete Security Manual and can be used in whole or in part to comply with Sarbanes Oxley, define responsibilities, actions and procedures to manage the security of your computer, communication, Internet and network environment.
Key Topics Covered:
How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing
- License for This Document
- Limitations.
- Cloud and Outsourcing Management Standard
- Service Level Agreements (SLA)
- Problem Responsibility
- Cloud Processing and Outsourcing Policy Standard
- ISO 31000 Compliance - Risk Management
- GDPR Data Privacy Mandate
- Cloud Processing and Outsourcing Approval Standard
- Steps to implement Software as a Service (SaaS) via the Cloud.
- Cloud Outsource Service Provider Level Agreements and Metrics.
- SLA and Metrics Reporting
- Finding and Selecting a Cloud Outsource Vendor
- Outline for RFP and Negotiation of Contract Terms
Appendix
- Base Case Development
- Sample Service Level Agreement
- Sample Metrics for Service Level Agreements
- Business and IT Impact Analysis Questionnaire
- ISO - Security Process Audit Checklist
- Security Policy Management Objectives
- Corporate Security Management Objectives
- Organizational Asset Management Objectives
- Human Resource Security Management Objectives
- Physical and Environmental Security Management Objectives
- Communications and Operations Management Objectives
- Information Access Control Management Objectives
- Systems Development and Maintenance Objectives
- Information Security Incident Management Objectives
- DRP and Business Continuity Management Objectives.
- Compliance Management Objectives.
- Control and Security Objectives
- Cloud/Outsourcing Security Checklist Looking Ahead
- Detail Job Descriptions
- Director Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
- Disaster Recovery Coordinator
- Manager of Cloud Applications
- Manager WFH Support
- Cloud Computing Architect
- Digital Brand Manager
- Capacity Planning Supervisor
- Cloud and Outsourcing Forms
- Application & File Server inventory
- Company Asset Employee Control Log
- Non-Disclosure Agreement
- Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement Form
- Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement Form
- Work From Home Contact Information
- Work From Home IT Checklist
What's new
Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP)
1. Plan Introduction
1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After a "Major Event"
1.2 Mission and Objectives
1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope
1.4 Authorization
1.5 Responsibility
1.6 Key Plan Assumptions
1.7 Disaster Definition
1.8 Metrics
1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics
2. Business Impact Analysis
2.1 Scope
2.2 Objectives
2.3 Analyze Threats
2.4 Critical Time Frame
2.5 Application System Impact Statements
2.6 Information Reporting
2.7 Best Data Practices
2.8 Summary
3. Backup Strategy
3.1 Site Strategy
3.2 Backup Best Practices
3.3 Data Capture and Backups
3.4 Communication Strategy
3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy
3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy
3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy
3.8 Data at Outsourced Sites (Including ISP's) - Strategy
3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy
3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy
3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including At-Home Users) - Strategy
3.12 Laptops - Strategy
3.13 PDA's and Smartphones - Strategy
3.14 Byods - Strategy
3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy
4. Recovery Strategy
4.1 Approach
4.2 Escalation Plans
4.3 Decision Points
5. Disaster Recovery Organization
5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart
5.2 Disaster Recovery Team
5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities
5.3.1 Recovery Management
5.3.2 Damage Assessment and Salvage Team
5.3.3 Physical Security
5.3.4 Administration
5.3.5 Hardware Installation
5.3.6 Systems, Applications, and Network Software
5.3.7 Communications
5.3.8 Operations
6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures
6.1 General
6.2 Recovery Management
6.3 Damage Assessment and Salvage
6.4 Physical Security
6.5 Administration
6.6 Hardware Installation
6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software
6.8 Communications
6.9 Operations
7. Plan Administration
7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager
7.2 Distribution of the Disaster Recovery Plan
7.3 Maintenance of the Business Impact Analysis
7.4 Training of the Disaster Recovery Team
7.5 Testing of the Disaster Recovery Plan
7.6 Evaluation of the Disaster Recovery Plan Tests
7.7 Maintenance of the Disaster Recovery Plan
8. Appendix A - Listing of Attached Materials
8.1 Disaster Recovery Business Continuity - Electronic Forms
8.2 Safety Program Forms - Electronic Forms
8.3 Business Impact Analysis - Electronic Forms
8.4 Job Descriptions
8.5 Attached Infrastructure Policies
8.6 Other Attachments
9. Appendix B - Reference Materials
9.1 Preventative Measures
9.2 Sample Application Systems Impact Statement
9.3 Key Customer Notification List
9.4 Resources Required for Business Continuity
9.5 Critical Resources to Be Retrieved
9.6 Business Continuity Off-Site Materials
9.7 Work Plan
9.8 Audit Disaster Recovery Plan Process
9.9 Departmental DRP and BCP Activation Workbook
9.10 Web Site Disaster Recovery Planning Form
9.11 General Distribution Information
9.12 Disaster Recovery Sample Contract
9.13 Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance
9.14 Power Requirement Planning Check List
9.14 Colocation Checklist
10. Change History
Security Manual Template
1. Security - Introduction
2. Minimum and Mandated Security Standard Requirements
3. Vulnerability Analysis and Threat Assessment
4. Risk Analysis - IT Applications and Functions
5. Staff Member Roles
6. Physical Security
7. Facility Design, Construction, and Operational Considerations
8. Media and Documentation
10. Data and Software Security
11. Internet and Information Technology Contingency Planning
12. Insurance Requirements
13. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
14. Identity Protection
15. Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance
16. Outsourced Services
17. Waiver Procedures
18. Incident Reporting Procedure
19. Access Control Guidelines
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a76m5y
