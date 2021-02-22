2021 Learning Toy Market - How COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Effect Consumer Behaviour

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Learning Toy Market - The pivot from Brick-and-Mortar to Online" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the effect the Covid-19 pandemic has and continues to have on consumer behavior, specifically as it applies to toys. In these assessments the authors have relied on feedback from national buyers to get a sense of how market shares have changed since the pandemic struck. The transition from brick-and-mortar to online is continuing in all the six markets surveyed.

Also, the emergence of a very potent second-tier group of companies who never had a look-in at the shelves of the big retailers and who now benefit from this trend is clear and represents a threat to both the mass retailers as well as the traditional leading companies. Interestingly, both trends are gaining traction in markets who are still affected by the pandemic as well as those that have brought it under control.



This suggests that even once the pandemic is over worldwide, things will not return to the status quo ante either for the retailers or for the traditional toy companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Learning Toy Market Size Retail US$ million six top world markets 2018 to 2020;

Impact on Consumer behaviour and hence on toy manufacturers' sales performance;

Toy Market USA Market Shares on February 28, 2020 , April 10, 2020 , July 31, 2020 and November 30, 2020 , of 38 toy manufacturers; the same for Germany , France and Spain for 44 companies. and for Japan and China for 30 companies.

Companies Mentioned

Bandai

Clementoni

Hasbro

Kosmos

Mattel

Ravenbsburger

Simba

Spin Master

Takaratomy

Vtech/Leapfrog

