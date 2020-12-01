2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo: Pricing and Packaging

The turbocharged engine in the CX-30 will deliver 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium (93 octane) fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular (87 octane) fuel. Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist and Skyactiv-Drive quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission with sport mode are standard on all turbo models. This upscale powertrain helps deliver a direct and connected driving experience focused on everyday drivability with accessible and broad low-end torque. This enhanced performance helps make each drive more enjoyable, from city commutes to scenic outdoor explorations.

To complement its enhanced performance and capabilities, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo is well-appointed with numerous standard features that help give owners a rewarding feeling. The modern design and proportions of the 8.8-inch large center display with the latest Mazda ConnectTM system, and Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities provides occupants with seamless integration with their smartphone. Mazda Connected Services with three-year trial and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot with six-months, or 2GB, trial can help keep the most tech-minded individuals in touch with the digital world as they explore the physical one. Additional standard features include Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, eight-speaker sound system, dual USB audio inputs, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air conditioning vents, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The CX-30's interior showcases Mazda Design's ability to elegantly bring together complex materials for a simple, yet sophisticated atmosphere. New standard chrome accents on the push button start, steering wheel and glove box lid balance the leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, and leatherette seats. The seven-inch reconfigurable TFT gauge display is able to show useful information while maintaining a timeless appearance. Heated front seats, power moonroof, and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror are also standard on the CX-30 2.5 Turbo. The exterior is elevated in the turbo model as well with 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille, gloss black heated door mirrors with turn signals, "TURBO" badge on the liftgate and engine cover, aluminum roof rails, and automatic on/off LED headlights and LED taillights.

Traversing in the CX-30 2.5 Turbo can lead to a variety of experiences. To help provide peace of mind for different situations, the turbocharged compact crossover comes standard with most of Mazda's i-Activsense safety features. These include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Control.

PREMIUM PACKAGE

When equipped with the Premium package, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo offers more amenities that can help when conquering that next adventure. The interior is heightened with Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, heated steering wheel with paddle shifters and leather seats. Added conveniences include power liftgate, windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System, LED Signature Illumination headlights and taillights, SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial, and Mazda Navigation with three-year Traffic and Travel Link trial.

PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE

The Premium Plus package is all-new for the 2021 CX-30 and exclusive to the Turbo models. This package provides the latest in advanced technology to help deliver a rewarding experience. This includes new i-Activsense safety features Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, which can help a driver by automatically applying the brakes when the vehicle is reversing at speeds between 2 to 4 mph and an obstacle is detected, or when a crossing vehicle is sensed as the driver is backing out of a parking space. A new support feature, Traffic Jam Assist, enhances Mazda Radar Cruise Control in certain situations by providing steering inputs that can help assist the driver stay within lane markers at speeds under 40 mph. The 360° View Monitor with high-definition digital clarity and front and rear parking sensors are new for the CX-30. Auto-dimming driver's side door mirror and added Homelink to the frameless rearview mirror are also included in this package.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2021 CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:



i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-30 2.5 Turbo $29,900 CX-30 2.5 Turbo w/ Premium Package $32,300 CX-30 2.5 Turbo w/ Premium Plus Package $33,900

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal $595 Machine Gray Metallic $495 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

1 MSRP does not include $1,100 for destination and handling ($1,145 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

