2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Full Reveal

The well-appointed and stylish Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is equipped with an impressive engine capable of delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel (or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel) and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive system. Sophistication with an edge.

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with Premium Plus package shown in the launch film is equipped with the available Appearance Package that builds on its award-wining design by adding a more aggressive feel. The turbo hatchback offers two Appearance Package options. With the Premium Plus package, the front air dam and rear roof spoiler come standard, and the upgraded Appearance Package includes a rear diffuser and side sill extensions. Additionally, all four aerodynamic accessories can be equipped on the standard Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with its own Appearance Package option. New BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheels are available on all Mazda3 models. A full list of accessories can be found and ordered at Accessories.MazdaUSA.com or through a local Mazda dealership2.

With many options available to those interested in the 2021 Mazda3, every fan can find the ideal hatchback or sedan that best fits their lifestyle. For those who would like to be the first to have the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo to arrive in their driveway, interested fans can speak to a Mazda representative now that will collect details on their preferred Mazda3 2.5 Turbo and answer select product questions.

The starting MSRP3 for the 2021 Mazda3 is $20,500 while the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will start at $29,900. For more information or to speak with a Mazda representative, please visit: https://www.mazdausa.com/vehicles/2021-mazda3-turbo.

MSRP4 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA3 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 2.0 FWD $20,500 - Mazda3 2.5 S FWD $21,500 $22,500 Mazda3 2.5 S w/ Select

Package FWD $22,700 $23,700 AWD $24,100 $25,100 Mazda3 2.5 S w/ Preferred

Package FWD $24,350 $25,350 AWD $25,750 $26,750 Mazda3 2.5 S (6MT) w/

Premium Package FWD - $27,850 Mazda3 2.5 S w/ Premium

Package FWD $26,850 $27,850 AWD $28,250 $29,250 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD $29,900 $30,900 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo w/

Premium Plus AWD $32,450 $33,750

ACCESSORY PACKAGES:

BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheel (price per wheel) $918.95 Aero Kit for Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback

w/ Premium Plus Package $1,075 w/o Premium Plus Package $1,900

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal $595 Machine Gray Metallic $495 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

Fans are encouraged to download the MyMazda mobile app to receive exclusive Mazda content as it becomes available (must have push notifications turned on), including the latest information on Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, which is expected to arrive in dealerships by the end of this year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

1 MSRP does not include $945 for destination and handling ($990 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 "Starting at" accessory pricing excludes taxes, installation and any dealer charges. Actual dealer price will vary. In some cases, parts in addition to those shown will be required for proper installation. In all cases, professional installation by your Mazda Dealer is recommended. Please see your Mazda Dealer for product details and availability.

3 MSRP does not include $920 for destination and handling ($965 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

4 MSRP does not include $945 for destination and handling ($990 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

