2021 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give to Bring World's Top Golfers Back to Michigan

"We're excited to see so many familiar faces return to West Michigan for the tournament after a year apart," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "For most of the players, this will be their first time playing in Michigan since 2019, and we look forward to reminding them why they keep coming back – the spectators, the course and the cause."

Field highlights include:

Nine of the Top 10 ranked players in the world, including Inbee Park and Nelly Korda

Rolex World No. 1 player Jin Young Ko

Winners of 26 of the last 30 majors, including Brittany Lincicome , Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang

, and Up-and-coming stars like Maria Fassi , Muni He , Leona Maguire and Jennifer Kupcho

, , and Fan favorites Christina Kim and Stacy Lewis

and Hall of famers Cristie Kerr and Laura Davies

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. They will be competing on Blythefield County Club's new course, which was recently renovated to include a new practice facility, increased distance off the tee and restructured bunker and fairways. The greens have returned to the original sizes and contours from 1928 when the course first opened.

Proceeds from the tournament will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give and, despite its cancellation in 2020, Meijer donated an additional $1.1 million to the program. In total, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated more than $6.3 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

