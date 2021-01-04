2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Priced From $20,995¹

Outlander Sport enters 2021 boasting new standard advanced safety features, along with a new and stylish Limited Edition (LE) and a revised Black Edition (BE) trim, which enhance the sporty and rugged appearance of Outlander Sport.

Increased Focus on Active Safety Features

On the safety front, all 2021 Outlander Sport models feature the following standard safety equipment across all trim levels: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)2,3, Lane Departure Warning (LDW)2,4, and Automatic High Beam (AHB)2.

Additionally, buyers will appreciate standard rain sensing windshield wipers, LED fog lights, auto dimming mirror, and automatic headlights as standard equipment on the ES trim and above.

New Limited Edition (LE) and Black Edition (BE) Trims

The new LE trim, starting at $23,9951, builds on the well-equipped ES trim and adds black outside mirrors, a black grille and black 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, red interior accent stitching adorns the vehicle's seats, shifter, steering wheel and parking brake lever, adding a sense of sportiness and character to Outlander Sport.

The revised BE trim offers increased standard safety and convenience features compared to 2020, while also dialing up Outlander Sport's visual flair. The BE trim, available in 2WD and All-Wheel Control (AWC) configurations, also boasts the following design enhancements for a striking and sporty appearance:

Revised front and rear air dams in gloss black with red accents

Alloy fuel filler door

Side body graphics

Black outside mirrors

Black door handles

Black 18-inch wheels with red accent

Large rear body spoiler

Black Edition exterior badging

Tailgate protector trim in gloss black

The Black Edition is available in four eye-catching colors: Red Diamond, Pearl White, Black Labrador and Sunshine Orange.

In-car Technology Additions

For the 2021 Outlander Sport, a second-generation 8.0-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) unit with Apple CarPlay6 and Android Auto7 compatibility is standard on all but the S and ES trims, which feature a 7-inch Display Audio System.

Powertrain, Performance and Fuel Economy

Outlander Sport is available with either front- or Mitsubishi's unique Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive. Power is provided by a standard 2.0L MiVEC DOHC four-cylinder engine with 148 hp and 145 lb./ft of torque. The GT AWC trim features a 2.4L engine offering 168 hp and 167 lb./ft of torque.

Outlander Sport's 2.0L engine prioritizes efficiency and economy, achieving 24 MPG (city) and 30 MPG (highway) for a combined rating of 27 MPG in both 2WD and AWC configurations. The 2.4L engine returns 23 MPG (city) and 29 MPG (highway) in its standard AWC configuration.

Detailed Pricing and Warranty

Outlander Sport boasts one of the industry's leading powertrain and new vehicle warranties5: a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport:

Outlander Sport Trim Level MSRP S 2WD $20,995 USD ES 2WD $22,995 USD LE 2WD $23,995 USD BE 2WD $25,195 USD SE 2WD $24,695 USD ES AWC $24,545 USD LE AWC $25,545 USD BE AWC $26,745 USD SE AWC $26,245 USD GT AWC $26,995 USD

For more on the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Mitsubishi's full lineup of vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1095 ( Alaska / Hawaii $1220 ). Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Auto High Beam are now standard across all trims. The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions. Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, Apple Music®, and Apple® Maps are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android Auto™, Google Maps™, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contacts

Lauren Ryan

Manger, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 404-862-8286

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 714-296-1402

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

