2021 Outlook on the Insurance Consumer - Six-in-Ten Consumers Like to Buy Insurance Online

18% of consumers who currently own any type of insurance either cancelled a policy or switched to cheaper alternatives because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is consumers who appear to have a flexible, responsive approach to insurance buying who are the most likely to have reacted. It is consumers who seek and are willing to take advice (online and offline) and who adopt a mixed approach when selecting a policy who are the most likely to have reacted. These consumers change their focus on price, cover and brand according to the type of insurance they are buying, so exhibit buying flexibility and adaptability. These consumers are not set in their ways but rather adapt their buying strategies to specific events, like COVID-19. As a result of these changes, the amount consumers in total spend on general insurance produces declined by around 6% in 2020, compared with 2019, with declines in gross written premium or little growth in key markets like motor insurance, motor breakdown and travel insurance, especially the latter.

Other findings from the report, include:

By their nature, policyholders are price sensitive when buying insurance, with over seven-in-ten putting price first when buying all or some of their insurances

On balance, consumers tend to downplay branding, with almost seven-in-ten being indifferent to the brand of the insurance provider when buying all or some of their insurances

Consumers are cautious about taking insurance risks. When considering insurance cover, consumers have a bent towards being risk averse rather than being risk takers.

Over half of consumers lack certainty when buying insurance, especially consumers under the age of 45.

Over six-in-ten consumers like to buy insurance online and/or are willing to get advice online

This report looks at some broad characteristics shared by all insured consumers. It specifically considers how consumers approach buying insurance, the relative importance of price vs. cover and the importance of insurance branding. It also considers the types of insurances consumers own and how COVID-19 has changed consumer behaviour.

This report does not go into detail on how different insurance products compare and contrast, for example, comparing policyholder satisfaction, claims behaviour, product switching or source of purchase across the different policy types. These issues are discussed in depth in individual insurance product reports. The research was structured so that 2,002 nationally representative consumers aged 18+ were asked if they owned an insurance policy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Consumers are Cautious About Taking Risks

Over Half of Consumers Lack Certainty When Buying Insurance

Most Consumers Like to Engage with Insurance Online

Four Ownership Typologies

If Looking for Insurance, Price Comparison Websites are the First Port of Call

By Their Nature, Policyholders are Price Sensitive.

Consumers Tend to be Brand Indifferent

Almost One-In-Five Consumers React to COVID-19

2. Introduction

3. How Consumers Approach Insurance Buying

Consumers Take a Cautious Approach to Risks

Socio-Economic Status, Income and Age Determine Risk Attitudes

The More You Own the More Risk Averse You Become

Over Half of Consumers Lack Certainty When Buying Insurance

Age a Key Influence on Buying Confidence

Over Six-In-Ten Consumers Like to Engage with Insurance Online

Online Attitudes Driven by Age and Income

The Five Insurance Groups

Age is a Prime Factor Influencing Attitudes

4. Ownership Typologies

The Home and the Car, the Prime Assets That are Insured

Four Classes of Insured Consumer

Attitudes to Risk and Confidence Key Drivers of Insurance Ownership

Age, Affluence and Tenure Helps Shape Insurance Ownership

5. Buying Insurance: Finding the Right Deal

Price Comparison Websites the Prime Research Resource

Online Attitudes Impact on the Information Resources Used

6. The Price, Cover, Brand Trade Offs

By Their Nature, Policyholders are Price Sensitive.

Consumers Tend to be Brand Indifferent

7. Impact of COVID-19 on Consumers

Almost One-In-Five Consumers React to COVID-19

Young, Responsive Consumers the Most Likely to Act

COVID Actions Lead to a 6% Decline in Premiums

