2021 PPI Awards Winners Announced

BOSTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, announced the 2021 PPI Awards winners during the Virtual European Conference, held March 8-10th.

The PPI Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pulp and paper industry, and are the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the sector.

The 2021 PPI Award winners are:

International CEO of the Year Award

Sponsored by World BioEconomy Forum

Cristiano Teixeira – Klabin

Environmental Leadership - From Sustainable Forestry to Water Efficiency

Sponsored by Nalco Water – An Ecolab Company

Smurfit Kappa Forney Mill - Waterborne Coatings

Packaging Innovation Award

Smurfit Kappa Germany - Twin Kraft with Twin™ ABC Technology

PPI Industry Woman of the Year Award

Gabriella Michelucci - Klabin

Risk and Safety Award

Sponsored by FM Global

Mondi - Engagement in Risk and Safety

The Internet of Things & Digitalization Award

Sponsored by Valmet

Suzano - Predictive Detection of Anomalies

All entries were evaluated by a panel of judges who independently reviewed the entries according to each category's criteria.

For more details on the award ceremony, the judges' panel, or the list of finalists, please click here.

About Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is the industry-leading Price Reporting Agency (PRA) for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics, and events for the metals and mining, forest products, and agriculture markets.

