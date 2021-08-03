2021 Report on Materials for 3D Printing, Fuel Additives, and Polymers - Track Research and Innovation Trends and Developments

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Growth Opportunities in Materials for 3D Printing, Fuel Additives, and Polymers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report showcases growth opportunities in materials for 3D printing, fuel additives, and polymers. Innovations profiled include synthesis of single-crystal cobalt phosphide catalyst for industrial chemical processes, carbon dots derived from human hair for optimizing perovskite solar cell performance, injection molding technology to mold transparent glass, synthesis of ultralong bottlebrush polymer through radical polymerization, and a flexible polymer material for 3D printing.

The report provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Materials for 3D Printing, Fuel Additives, and Polymers

Osaka University, Japan

University, Queensland University of Technology, Australia

of Technology, University of Freiburg, Germany

NIMS, Japan

EOS GmbH, Germany

Desktop Metal Inc. US

BASF SE, Germany

Carbon Inc. US

CH-Bioforce, Finland

Fuel Gems Inc. US

Innospec Inc. US

Energizer Holdings Inc. US

University of California , US

, US Delair, France

Evonik Industries, Germany

