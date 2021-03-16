2021 Report on Worldwide Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies to 2025 - Patent Review and New Developments
Mar 16, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide just as territorial business sectors for innovations utilized in the remediation of ecological tainting. The report delves into the subtleties of the market for ecological remediation, comparable to the soil, water and air remediation.
The advanced technologies considered to shape the market for remediation innovations are those that are considered as the "Remediation Technologies"" segment of this report. Any innovations that are excluded from the previously mentioned area are excluded from the market evaluation, except if in any case explicitly expressed. Likewise, excluded inside the extent of this report or in the market size and development gauges, are advancements that are material exclusively for treatment (like wastewater treatment) and not for remediation; notwithstanding, advances that can be dually applied and have seen critical use for remediation reasons for existing are incorporated.
Any administrations or gear that don't straightforwardly uphold the facilitation of a site remediation project or those that require just broad information with the end goal that most organizations in the economy could give them similarly well have not been remembered for the market assessments. Direct hardware, materials, reagents, and deals and rentals of remediation innovations have been incorporated just as the expert administrations needed to survey a defiled site; to build-up a remediation plan for a particular site; and to actualize, introduce or ceaselessly work the remediation gear throughout a characterized existence. Remembered for complete dollar figures for market gauges are immediate expenses for plan, creation and get together of remediation gear; costs for materials and synthetic compounds, for example, surfactants and co-solvents that are utilized in numerous remediation techniques (electro-dynamic remediation, for instance); and expenses for on-location proficient administrations in evaluation and remediation project plan and progressing observing of remediation projects.
Many of the advanced technologies applied to remediation of polluted destinations are innovative frameworks or cycles (a considerable lot of which hold patents in different locales) as opposed to a solitary piece of equipment. Thus, while thinking about the technological process, the whole cost of the process has been considered. It is additionally essential to take note of that number of remediation innovations utilize a critical bit of standard gear, for example, off-the-rack siphons or hefty development hardware (for removal) that are then incorporated into a general framework, bundle or cycle explicitly for site remediation that clients can apply to their particular requirements.
Report Includes:
- 53 data tables and 18 additional tables
- A brief general outlook of the global environmental remediation market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for environmental remediation technologies, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of environmental medium, technology type, and end-use industry with major regions and countries involved
- Highlights of the importance of remediation of resources - essentially water, soil and air - to make life comfortable by studying the various methods available to remediate these resources
- Discussion of the environmental industry structure, opportunities and trends, government regulations, and penetration of emerging environmental remediation technologies within the industry
- Assessment of the technological categories in their current state as well as future developments, and applications of these categories, including soil remediation, groundwater remediation, and surface water remediation
- Competitive landscape of the global environmental remediation market providing a valuable insight into the major market players and their global rankings
- Company profiles of major players including AST Environmental Inc., Bechtel, CH2M Hill, Dorton Group, Ecosphere Technologies Inc., FMC Corp., Hydrus Technology, and Kurion Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Global Market for Application of Environmental Remediation
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Environmental Remediation Technologies
- Overview
- Water Pollution
- General Causes of Water Pollution
- Effects of Water Pollution on Humans
- Effect of Water Pollution on the Environment
- Various Types of Water Pollution
- Contamination of Ground/Surface Water
- Sources of Water Pollution/Contamination
- Steps to Reduce Water Pollution
- Soil Contamination
- Soil Pollution
- Causes of Soil Pollution
- Impact and Effects of Soil Pollution
- Possible Solutions to Reduce Soil Pollution
- Air Pollution
- General Causes of Air Pollution
- Types of Air Pollutants
- Effects of Air Pollution
- Steps to Reduce Air Pollution
- Environmental Remediation
- Expected Outcome from Environmental Remediation Processes
- Environmental Remediation: Source Materials
- Water Remediation
- Groundwater Remediation
- Surface Water Remediation
- Remediation Technologies for Groundwater and Surface Water
- In Situ Biological Treatment of Contaminated Water
- In Situ Physical/Chemical Treatment of Contaminated Water
- Ex Situ Biological Treatment
- Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Treatment
- Containment
- Soil Remediation
- Sediment Remediation
- Remediation Technologies for Soil, Sediment and Sludge
- In Situ Biological Treatments
- In Situ Physical/Chemical Treatments
- In Situ Thermal Treatment
- Ex Situ Biological Treatment
- Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Treatment
- Ex Situ Thermal Treatment
- Other Types of Treatments
- Air Remediation
- Elimination/Reduction in Air Pollutants
- Remediation of Existing Pollutants.
- Air Remediation Technologies
- Biofiltration
- Steps to Decide on Environmental Remediation Process
- Steps in the Environmental Remediation Process
- Green Technologies to Accomplish Environmental Remediation
- Newly Developed Remediation Techniques
- Industry Applications of Environmental Remediation Technologies
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Mining and Forestry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Land Development and Construction
- Chemical Production and Processing
- Agriculture
- Miscellaneous Fields
- Major Man-Made Environmental Disasters
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Global Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies by Type
- Regional Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies by Type
- North American Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies by Country
- European Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies by Country
- Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies by Country
- Rest of the World Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies by Country
- Global Market for Soil Remediation Technologies by Type
- Regional Markets for Soil Remediation Technologies by Type
- In Situ Soil Remediation Technologies
- In Situ Biological Soil Remediation Technologies
- In Situ Physical/Chemical Soil Remediation Technologies
- In Situ Thermal Soil Remediation Technologies
- Ex Situ Soil Remediation Technologies
- Ex Situ Biological Soil Remediation Technologies
- Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Soil Remediation Technologies
- Ex Situ Thermal Soil Remediation Technologies
- Other Types of Soil Remediation Technologies
- Global Market for Water Remediation Technologies by Type
- Regional Markets for Water Remediation Technologies by Type
- In Situ Water Remediation Technologies
- In Situ Biological Water Remediation Technologies
- In Situ Physical/Chemical Water Remediation Technologies
- Ex Situ Water Remediation Technologies
- Ex Situ Biological Water Remediation Technologies
- Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Water Remediation Technologies
- Containment Water Remediation Technologies
- Global Market for Air Remediation Technologies by Type
- Regional Markets for Air Remediation Technologies by Type
- Biofiltration Air Remediation Technologies
- High Energy Destruction Air Remediation Technologies
- Membrane Separation Air Remediation Technologies
- Oxidation Air Remediation Technologies
- Scrubber Air Remediation Technologies
- Vapor Phase Carbon Absorption Air Remediation Technologies
- Phyllo-Remediation Air Remediation Technologies
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Industry Application
- Industry Applications of Environmental Remediation Technologies
- Global Market for Industry Applications of Environmental Remediation Technologies
- Oil and Gas Industry Applications
- Mining and Forestry Applications
- Manufacturing Industry Applications
- Land Development Applications
- Chemical Production/Processing Applications
- Agricultural Applications
- Miscellaneous Applications
- Global Market for Industry Applications of Remediation Technologies by Source Material
- Soil Remediation
- Water Remediation
- Air Remediation
- Regional Markets for Industry Applications of Environmental Remediation Technologies
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Forestry and Mining
- Manufacturing Industry
- Landfill and Land Development
- Chemical Processing and Production
- Agriculture
- Regional Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies in Miscellaneous Applications
Chapter 6 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Significance of Patents
- Importance of Patent Analysis
- Analysis of Select U.S. Patents
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
- Patent Analysis Based on Technology
- Patent Analysis Based on Patents Issued to Companies/Institutions
- New Technologies/Processes Involved in Environmental Remediation
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
- Overview
- Influence of Government Regulations on Pollution/Remediation
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
- Argentina
- South Africa
- Real Estate Development
- Research and Development
- Capital Markets
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Mergers/Acquisitions in the Environmental Remediation Industry
- Top Companies Involved in Environmental Services
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- AB Sciex Pte Ltd.
- Acadian Seaplants
- Actagro
- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- Advanced Environmental Services Inc.
- Advanced Oxidation Technology
- Aecom
- Aeroqual Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Agralan Ltd.
- Agraquest Inc.
- Agrienergy Resources
- Agrofill S.R.L.
- AI-Remedial Systems Llc
- Als Global
- Altela Inc.
- Altogen Labs
- Ambiotek Spa
- American Vanguard Corp.
- Anderson Engineering
- Angel Ambiental
- Anguil Environmental Systems Inc.
- Antea Group USA
- Aquamost Inc.
- Aquatech International
- Arcadis N.V.
- Ardaman & Associates Inc.
- AST Clean Water Technologies
- Astec Inc.
- AST Environmental Inc.
- Atg Evoqua
- Bactech Environmental Corp.
- Bauer Resources Gmbh
- Bceg Environmental Remediation Co. Ltd. (Bceger)
- Bechtel Corp.
- Biolchim Spa
- Bioline Agrosciences Ltd.
- Bioplanta Gmbh
- Bioremediation Consulting Inc.
- Biovantage Resources Inc.
- Bioworks Inc.
- Blue Planet Environmental Inc.
- Borregard
- Brickhouse Environmental
- Brisea Group Inc.
- Bristol Environmental Remediation Services Llc
- Btx Geologia E Meio Ambiente Ltda.
- Bureau Veritas Sa
- Burgeap International
- Calgon Carbon
- Camson Bio Technologies Ltd.
- CBF China Bio-Fertilizers Ag
- Certis Usa Llc
- Cetco
- Ch2M Hill
- CHA Consulting Inc.
- China Shenghua Group Agrochemical Co.
- Cimelia Resource Recovery Pte. Ltd.
- Cisbay Global Inc.
- Civil & Environmental Consultants
- Clean Earth Inc.
- Clean Harbors Inc.
- Compliance Map
- Corteva Agriscience
- Creative Water Technology Ltd.
- C.T. Male Associates
- Cypher Environmental Ltd.
- Dorton Group
- Dredging International
- Drylet Inc.
- Dst Consulting Engineers
- Ecolotree Inc.
- Ecometales Ltd.
- Econ Industries Services Gmbh
- Ecosphere Technologies
- Ecs Design Inc.
- ECT
- Ehs Associates Inc.
- Electronic Recyclers International
- Electrocycling
- Enertech Capital
- Entact Llc
- En-Tech Corp.
- Envera
- Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
- Environcom Ltd.
- Environmental Compliance Solutions
- Environmental Remediation Services Inc.
- Environmental Remediation Technologies Inc.
- Environmental Remediation Resources Pty. Ltd.
- Environmetal Works Inc.
- Enviroscience Inc.
- Enviro Waste Services
- Envirowaste Services Group (Ewsg)
- Envit Ltd.
- E-Parisaraa Pvt. Ltd.
- Erm Group Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Evergreen Aes Environmental Services
- Eurofins Scientific Se
- Family Environmental
- Ferro Canada Inc.
- Fertilizers Usa Llc
- Fertrell Co.
- First Carbon Solutions Inc.
- Fluor Corp.
- FMC Corp.
- Genesis Water Inc.
- Geo-Cleanse International Inc.
- Geodata Sa
- Geo Forward Inc.
- Geo-Logix Pty. Ltd.
- Georgia Oilmen'S Services
- Geovation Engineering
- Ghd Group Pty. Ltd.
- Gingko Bioworks
- Golder Associates Inc.
- Good Earth-Keeping Organization Inc.
- Gowan Co. Llc
- Gregg Drilling & Testing Inc.
- Groundwater Treatment & Technology Llc
- Haifa Group
- Hayward Environmental Consulting (Hec)
- Hiway Group
- Highway Environmental Response Solutions
- Humic Growth Solutions Inc.
- Humintech Gmbh
- Hydrus Technology
- Innovative Engineering Solutions Inc.
- Innovative Engineering Solutions
- Insitu Remediation Services Ltd.
- International Rehabilitation And Soil Stabilization Services (Irasss)
- Intertek Group
- Isagro Spa
- Ivey International Inc.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- Jfm Environmental Ltd.
- Jmx Contracting Inc.
- John Wood Group Plc
- Kanesho Soil Treatment Sprl/Bvba
- Keramida Environmental, Inc.
- Keystone Environmental Ltd.
- Kimley-Horn
- Koppert Biological Systems Bv
- Kurion Inc.
- Kuusakoski Oy
- Kwr Water Research Institute
- Lallemand Inc.
- Langan
- Lenntech Water Treatment Solutions
- M3V Environmental Consulting
- Maronne Bio Innovations
- Mcmillan-Mcgee Corp.
- Metro Environmental Services Llc
- Michael Baker International
- Mid-Atlantic Environmental Equipment Inc.
- Miller Consultoria Ambiental Ltda.
- The Mitre Corp.
- Montrose Environmental Group Inc.
- Nature'S Force Organics
- Newterra Ltd.
- Nge Consulting
- Novihum Technologies Gmbh
- Novozymes A/S
- Nufarm Ltd.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.
- Odebrecht Ambiental Sa
- Ohio Earth Food
- Ohp Inc.
- Orin Technologies Llc
- Oxi Ambiental
- Oxidation Systems Inc.
- Panther Technologies
- Partner Engineering And Science Inc.
- Phytorem Sa
- Plasma Biotec Solutions
- Powercem Technologies B.V.
- PPD Restorations
- Premier Magnesia Llc
- Probiosphere Inc.
- Qingdao Future Group
- Rallis India Ltd.
- Ranger Environmental Services
- Regenesis Ltd.
- Remedial Construction Services Lp
- Remediation Products Inc.
- Remediation Service Int'l.
- Resintech Inc.
- Resiter
- Robinson Noble Inc.
- Romer Labs Inc.
- Rovensa Group
- Russell Ipm Ltd.
- Sarva Bio Remed Llc
- Scg Industries
- Seche Environment Sa
- Sequoia Environmental Remediation Inc.
- Servmar Ambiental E Engenharia
- Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.
- SGS SA
- SRL Plasma Pty. Ltd.
- Stena Metall Ab
- Sikko Industries Ltd.
- Sims Lifecycle Services
- Sipcam Agro Usa Inc.
- SLR Consulting Ltd.
- Soil Technologies Corp.
- Soilutions Inc.
- Spartan Environmental Technologies
- Specto Technology
- Stena Metall Group
- Suez Remediation
- Sumas Remediation Services Inc.
- SWCA (Environmental Compliance Services)
- Synergy Resource Management Pty. Ltd.
- Syngenta Ag
- Tagrow Co. Ltd.
- Tarmac International Inc.
- Telluric Land Remediation Ltd.
- Terra Systems Inc.
- Terramanus Technologies Llc
- Terratherm Inc.
- Terry Environmental Services Inc.
- Tetra Tech Inc.
- Tigg Corp.
- Trc Companies Inc.
- Trium Environmental Inc.
- Triumvirate Environmental Inc.
- TRS Group Inc.
- Umicore Sa
- UPL Ltd.
- URS Corp.
- Valagro Spa
- Valent Biosciences Llc
- Vanguard Environmental Inc.
- Veolia Environmental Sa
- Waste Management Inc.
- Water & Environmental Technologies
- Weber Ambiental
- Webuild Spa (Formerly Salini Impregilo Spa)
- Xitech Instruments Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
- Zublin Umwelttechnik Gmbh
- Profiles Of Peripheral Organizations
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- Cherokee Investment Partners Llc
- Energy Capital Partners
- Enertech Capital
- Evergreen Pacific Partners
- Falcon Investment Advisors Llc
- Lux Capital
- Petroleum Technology Alliance Of Canada
- Sorenson Capital Partners
- Wuhan Huagong Laser Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Yasakawa Electric Corp.
- Zika Industries Ltd.
Chapter 9 U.S. Patents on Environmental Remediation Technologies
Chapter 10 Appendix A: Companies Involved in Environmental Remediation
Chapter 11 Appendix B: List of Environmental Regulations Around the World
- North American Region
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Canada
- European Region
- Germany
- U.K.
- Asia-Pacific Region
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of the World Region
- Egypt
- Kenya
- South Africa
- Kyrgyzstan
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Sri Lanka
- New Zealand
Chapter 12 Appendix C: List of Environmental Institutions Around the World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hotelv
