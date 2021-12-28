2021 Sees EyeCare4Kids™ Solidify Itself as a Top Non-Profit in Offering Professional Eye Care Services to Those in Need

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What a year for EyeCare4Kids in 2021! The organization, which specializes in helping underprivileged children and families receive professional eye care services and eyeglasses, saw substantial growth in the number of those served and expansion of overall services and exam space during what many thought might be another Covid-filled, disappointing year.

In 2021, EyeCare4Kids:

All smiles with new glasses Nothing like your own glasses

Celebrated 20 years as a domestic 501(C)3 organization, with nine U-S based clinics.

Passed the major milestone of more than 400,000 people (mostly children) helped.

Visited Mali , Africa and is in talks to expand services in Mali , Kenya , and Rwanda .

, and is in talks to expand services in , , and . Established their digital eye care initiative, SightTheWorld™ to take digital clinical services around the globe.

Expanded its U-S headquarters in Midvale, Utah to help an additional 20,000 every year in the state.

to help 20,000 every year in the state. Officially opened new clinic in Glendale, Arizona

"2021 has been a miracle and exceptional year for EyeCare4Kids," says president and founder, Joseph Carbone. "We simply cannot thank enough, those who have stepped forward with donations of time, money and other resources to help us grow this incredible organization. We are committed to growing both our domestic and international operations, with the hopes of helping one-million children by 2025, and then, expand to helping one-million people every single year around the world."

In early 2022, it is expected that EyeCare4Kids will receive NGO status, which will facilitate its worldwide initiatives. "It is so heart-warming to see the growth of EyeCare4Kids", says Carbone. "And as we grow, we must still understand and celebrate every single child we help. It is about "the one" that pushes our domestic and global expansion and overall success. Thanks to everyone who has helped us Sight The World™."

EyeCare4 Kids is a registered 501(c)3, headquartered in Midvale, Utah. Governed by a board of directors, EyeCare4Kids has as its goal, to assist underprivileged children and families to gain professional eye are services, including screenings, prescriptions, and eyeglasses. Since its inception in 2001, EyeCare4Kids has helped more than 400,000 individuals receive vision services and eyeglasses.

If you would like to help by donating time or services, please contact EyeCare4Kids, www.EyeCare4Kids.org, or you can immediately donate by scanning this code.

Contact: Doug Jardine 801-638-5020

[email protected]

SOURCE EyeCare4Kids