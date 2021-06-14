2021 Study on the Commercial Aircraft Industry - Full Recovery to Pre-COVID Levels only Likely by 2024

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Annual Review - 2021 - Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Force Field Analysis, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial Aviation has literally been decimated following the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 across most parts of the world with the closing down of international borders and restrictions on international travel impacting passenger air traffic across most airlines severely worldwide following a decade of continued airlines profitability. The situation has forced many airlines to restructure & readjust their operations & business models while bringing many others to the brink of bankruptcy in addition to accelerating the retirement of many older quadjets and very large aircrafts thereby effectively sounding the death knell for the A340, 747 and A380 programs prematurely with the wide-body aircraft segment being the most impacted.



As per latest estimates by IATA, the global airlines industry is projected to book a $118 billion full-year loss of revenues for 2020 along with a 66% projected decline in Global RPKs, thereby, effectively bringing the longest aviation super cycle of the 21st century to a screeching halt in a highly abrupt & unfortunate manner with full recovery to pre-COVID levels likely only by 2024. The Airlines are likely to get impacted by the continued cash burn through late 2021 when the beginning of recovery is likely to materialize spearheaded by the narrow body market with Global RPKs likely to improve by 50% in 2021 led by the availability & administration of the COIVD-19 vaccine across most parts of the globe. However, the long term fundamentals for commercial aviation remain robust and firmly in place while grappling with sustainability challenges with the industry moving towards CORSIA emissions reduction & offsetting scheme and looking to make the gradual transition towards electric & hydrogen propulsion technologies in the 2030s.



Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the global commercial aircraft market over near to medium term followed by outlining emerging, potential growth opportunities for the long term.



Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Introduction & Market Overview



Section - 2: Market Segmentation

2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Key Segments

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Market by Segments

2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet - Size



Section - 3

Commercial Aviation - Market Dynamics & Key Drivers



Section - 4

Industry Trends



Section - 5

Market Trends



Section - 6

Technology Trends



Section - 7

Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 8

Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 9

Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Outlook for 2021



Section - 10

Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Projections - Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2020-2039

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector - Air Traffic, Air Cargo & Global Fleet Growth Projections

10.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2020-2039

10.3 Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircrafts through 2039 by Segments -

10.3.1 Narrowbody

10.3.2 Widebody

10.3.3 Regional Jets

10.4 Demand Growth Forecasts for Geographic Regions - 2020-2039

10.4.1 North America

10.4.2 Europe

10.4.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4.4 South America

10.4.5 Middle East & Africa

10.4.6 Russia & CIS Region



