2021 Study on the Commercial Aircraft Industry - Full Recovery to Pre-COVID Levels only Likely by 2024
Commercial Aviation has literally been decimated following the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 across most parts of the world with the closing down of international borders and restrictions on international travel impacting passenger air traffic across most airlines severely worldwide following a decade of continued airlines profitability. The situation has forced many airlines to restructure & readjust their operations & business models while bringing many others to the brink of bankruptcy in addition to accelerating the retirement of many older quadjets and very large aircrafts thereby effectively sounding the death knell for the A340, 747 and A380 programs prematurely with the wide-body aircraft segment being the most impacted.
As per latest estimates by IATA, the global airlines industry is projected to book a $118 billion full-year loss of revenues for 2020 along with a 66% projected decline in Global RPKs, thereby, effectively bringing the longest aviation super cycle of the 21st century to a screeching halt in a highly abrupt & unfortunate manner with full recovery to pre-COVID levels likely only by 2024. The Airlines are likely to get impacted by the continued cash burn through late 2021 when the beginning of recovery is likely to materialize spearheaded by the narrow body market with Global RPKs likely to improve by 50% in 2021 led by the availability & administration of the COIVD-19 vaccine across most parts of the globe. However, the long term fundamentals for commercial aviation remain robust and firmly in place while grappling with sustainability challenges with the industry moving towards CORSIA emissions reduction & offsetting scheme and looking to make the gradual transition towards electric & hydrogen propulsion technologies in the 2030s.
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the global commercial aircraft market over near to medium term followed by outlining emerging, potential growth opportunities for the long term.
Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:
- Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process
- Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans
- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues for Long Term
- Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Next Decade
- Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments
- Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
- Strategic Perspective on the near-term Business & Strategic Outlook for Commercial Aviation
- Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircrafts through 2039
Key Topics Covered:
Section - 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Introduction & Market Overview
Section - 2: Market Segmentation
2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Key Segments
2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Market by Segments
2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet - Size
Section - 3
Commercial Aviation - Market Dynamics & Key Drivers
Section - 4
Industry Trends
Section - 5
Market Trends
Section - 6
Technology Trends
Section - 7
Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 8
Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 9
Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Outlook for 2021
Section - 10
Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Projections - Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2020-2039
10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector - Air Traffic, Air Cargo & Global Fleet Growth Projections
10.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2020-2039
10.3 Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircrafts through 2039 by Segments -
10.3.1 Narrowbody
10.3.2 Widebody
10.3.3 Regional Jets
10.4 Demand Growth Forecasts for Geographic Regions - 2020-2039
10.4.1 North America
10.4.2 Europe
10.4.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4.4 South America
10.4.5 Middle East & Africa
10.4.6 Russia & CIS Region
