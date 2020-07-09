2021 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts with Refreshed Design, Suspension and an Available 2.5 Liter Engine

New for all Crosstreks this year are redesigned wheels and a redesigned front fascia that includes a new bumper and grille. Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control is standard on trims with EyeSight/CVT and the 2.5-liter engine is now available on Sport and Limited models.

With a starting price of just $22,245, an increase of only $100 from the 2020 model year, all Crosstrek trim levels are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring as standard, an advantage over other compact SUVs that make all-wheel drive an extra-cost option.

Two Power Levels for 2021

The 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Crosstrek Limited come standard with the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine that produces 182 hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque and is paired with a Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). This combination allows the Sport and Limited trim levels to achieve an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 city / 34 highway / 29 combined MPG.

The 2021 Crosstrek Base and Premium trims continue to use the efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Base and Premium are offered with either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional Lineartronic CVT. The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 city / 33 highway / 30 combined MPG. The 6-speed manual models are rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined MPG.

New Crosstrek Sport Amps Up SUV Style and Performance

The distinctive and more powerful new Crosstrek Sport starts at $26,495 and is the only Crosstrek trim level to feature the dual-function X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control, with SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize AWD performance for difficult weather or road conditions. All other Crosstrek trim levels equipped with CVT feature standard X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

The Sport trim offers unique exterior trim elements that include specific wheel arch moldings, Sport-type 17-inch alloy wheels with dark gray finish, and gunmetal finish for the front grille, side mirrors and badges. The Sport interior add new water-repellant, durable StarTex® upholstery with yellow stitching to the seating. Also, yellow stitching has been added to the simulated leather door trim panel armrests, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift boot, multifunction display visor, and center console storage box lid. Carpeted floormats feature the Sport logo and yellow stitching. The new Sport is available in seven exterior colors, including the new Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl.

The Sport is further distinguished by its cabin with gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber interior trim accents, a high-grade gauge cluster with color LCD and yellow metallic finish trim rings, and a high-power LED rear gate light.

An option package includes a power moonroof; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; and 8.0-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus System. The MSRP is $1,600.

Enhanced Safety for 2021

Crosstrek models equipped with the Lineartronic CVT, whether standard or as an option, come with award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The EyeSight system has been enhanced for 2021 with new Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. The suite of driver assist technologies also includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure Prevention; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek, when equipped with EyeSight, received the highest possible rating of "Superior" for front crash prevention by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

All 2021 Crosstrek trim levels include seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, as well as a driver's knee airbag. Crosstrek has been named an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK for nine years running (2012–2020). The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited equipped with steering responsive headlights received the 2020 IIHS TSP award.

The Rear Seat Reminder (with CVT-equipped models) is designed to help prevent child or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Subaru SUV Value

The 2021 Crosstrek combines a bold SUV design with 17-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, roof rails, black side cladding, and a gloss black rear roof spoiler. The rugged look is matched by a highly capable chassis with 8.7-inches of ground clearance for versatility in both city and off-road driving.

The 2021 Crosstrek has a starting price of $22,245 and comes with a long roster of standard features, including automatic climate control; SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen; Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multifunction display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats; and more. The cabin features black simulated carbon fiber finish on the center dash panel as well as the front and rear door panels. The Base trim is equipped with a standard 6-speed manual or available CVT.

All Crosstrek trim levels equipped with the CVT feature SI-DRIVE, a powertrain performance management system, that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle's throttle characteristics by choosing between "Intelligent" and "Sport" modes. Also standard on CVT-equipped models, except the Base, is an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The Premium starts at $23,295 with a 6-speed manual and $24,645 with optional CVT. The Premium trim adds the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus; STARLINK Safety and Security features; fog lights; All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors); body-color exterior mirrors; dual USB input ports; On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation; and Welcome Lighting. In addition, the Premium trim upgrades comfort and conveniences with a 6-speaker sound system; retractable cargo cover; cargo tray; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; and more.

An option package for Premium with CVT adds a power moonroof; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; 6-way power driver's seat; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. The package has an MSRP of $1,995.

Priced from $27,995, the Limited continues as the top of the model line and is distinguished by standard LED Steering Responsive Headlights with Automatic Height Adjustment Control and LED daytime running lights. LED fog lights are also standard.

In addition to the standard 182-hp 2.5-liter BOXER engine and CVT, the Limited comes equipped with exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish and body-color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The Limited further bolsters driver assistance with standard High Beam Assist; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The Limited cabin features black or gray leather with orange stitching on seats, door armrests and instrument panel, plus a 6-way power driver's seat. Standard amenities include leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; and high-grade multifunction display with color LCD.

An optional power moonroof is available on the Limited for an MSRP of $1,000. A more robust option package includes the moonroof along with the STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom® and Harman Kardon® premium audio for an MSRP of $2,395.

STARLINK Multimedia

All STARLINK Multimedia systems for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek feature a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for phone; and AM/FM stereo. The 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus that is standard on Premium and Sport adds a single-disc CD player; SiriusXM® radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription); STARLINK apps, Wi-Fi hotspot capability (subscription required), and HD Radio®.

The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus, standard on Limited and optional for others, adds over-the-air updates and Near Field Communication to the list of features. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation, optional for Limited, adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom (3-year free over-the-air map updates) and SiriusXM Traffic (3-year free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link (upgraded to 3-year free subscription).

STARLINK Connected Services

There are three packages for STARLINK connected services available on Premium, Sport, and Limited trims. The STARLINK Safety Plus Package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, advanced automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report, and diagnostic alerts.

For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds remote engine start with climate control; stolen vehicle recovery service; vehicle security alarm notification; remote lock/unlock; remote horn and lights; and remote vehicle locator. Also, parenting features including boundary, speed, and curfew alerts are part of the service. The STARLINK Concierge Package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

2021 Crosstrek Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery Base 6MT 01 $22,245 $23,295 Base CVT 03 $23,595 $24,645 Premium 6MT 11 $23,295 $24,345 Premium CVT 13 $24,645 $25,695 Premium CVT 14 $26,640 $27,690 Sport CVT 21 $26,495 $27,545 Sport CVT 22 $28,095 $29,145 Limited CVT 31 $27,995 $29,045 Limited CVT 32 $28,995 $30,045 Limited CVT 33 $30,390 $31,440

2021 Crosstrek Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (6MT) N/A 03 Standard Model (CVT) N/A 11 Standard Premium Model (6MT) N/A 13 Standard Premium Model (CVT) N/A 14 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert +Keyless Access with Push-Button Start + Power Driver Seat $1,995 21 Standard Sport Model N/A 22 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert +Keyless Access with Push-Button Start $1,600 31 Standard Limited Model N/A 32 Moonroof $1,000 33 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers $2,395

Destination & Delivery is $1,050 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,200 for retailers in Alaska.

