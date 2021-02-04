2021 Valentine's Day Forecast: Singles Are Hopeful They'll Find "The One" This Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New insights from dating app Plenty of Fish found that singles are feeling optimistic about dating this year, with more than half (57%) believing they'll find "The One", and over 40% noting that Valentine's Day is the perfect time to start a fresh relationship. These findings, among others, were revealed in a new survey by Plenty of Fish and OnePoll,* underscoring how 2020 led to fundamental shifts in dating.

Singles are breathing a sigh of relief on Valentine's Day this year: seven in 10 are feeling less romantic pressure to have big plans for the holiday. With pandemic protocols still in place, singles are planning for more low-key activities – almost 50% of millennials plan on celebrating at home with their "Quaran-team" (roommates, family and friends). For other singles, the top Valentine's Day activities include having a virtual date (over one-third) or meeting up in safer settings like the outdoors (more than 50%).



Spending a year learning to date from a distance has led singles to adjust their dating perspectives and priorities, including:



Small gestures, big impact: Once taken for granted, singles have had a change of heart – 58% say that romantic gestures are more important to them now than they were pre-pandemic. More than one-third say they are most looking forward to holding hands, first kisses and a flirty smile from across the room (sans mask) once the pandemic ends.

Once taken for granted, singles have had a change of heart – 58% say that romantic gestures are more important to them now than they were pre-pandemic. More than one-third say they are most looking forward to holding hands, first kisses and a flirty smile from across the room (sans mask) once the pandemic ends. Ex-O-Ex-O: With lots of time to reflect over the past year, nearly two-thirds of singles are feeling more open-minded by willing to date someone they may have previously overlooked and 55% would consider getting back with an ex once life returns to normal.

With lots of time to reflect over the past year, nearly two-thirds of singles are feeling more open-minded by willing to date someone they may have previously overlooked and 55% would consider getting back with an ex once life returns to normal. Ghosting is so 2020: Singles are feeling optimistic that frustrating dating habits – including ghosting – will end. Thirty-nine percent of singles think people will be less likely to ghost potential partners after the pandemic.

Singles are feeling optimistic that frustrating dating habits – including ghosting – will end. Thirty-nine percent of singles think people will be less likely to ghost potential partners after the pandemic. The DL on dealbreakers: With the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine, over half of singles agree that not having intentions of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is enough to turn potential partners away.

"Though romance may look a bit different this Valentine's Day, singles remain open-minded and optimistic about finding 'The One,'" said Stefan Harvalias, Head of Global Marketing at Plenty of Fish. "We believe that 2021 will be an exciting year for dating – singles are eager to spark new connections, and aren't afraid to explore creative ways to form meaningful connections."

The 2021 Dating Forecast: Singles Are Hopeful They'll Find "The One" This Year Study + Methodology

2,000 U.S. casually dating singles ages 18-65+ were polled in Jan. 2021 by OnePoll, in a study commissioned by Plenty of Fish

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

