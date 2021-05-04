2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology® - The Premier Clinical Pharmacology Educational & Scientific Meeting

ASHBURN, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce the 2021 ACCP Virtual Annual Meeting (#2021ACCP) which will be held September 13 – 17, 2021. We encourage you to join us for this outstanding educational and scientific event! ACCP provides healthcare professionals and scientists with a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas that promote and expand the value of clinical pharmacology in healthcare and drug development.

Early Bird registration ends June 30, 2021, reserve your seat today.

The 5-day meeting includes:

14 educational Symposia including two new sessions reserved for "Hot Topics" which will present late-breaking content arising as the meeting draws near

Plenary Session: "Clinical Pharmacology Regulatory Considerations for Recent Oncology Approvals"

Two Poster Sessions which include pre-recorded presentations with the ability to submit questions via an online chat or speak directly with the Poster Presenter via a Live Video Chat

Presentations by all ACCP Recognition Award Winners

Roundtable discussions on a wide range of topics

Private networking rooms for each Attendee

Networking breakout sessions throughout the meeting, including a Virtual Happy Hour

Two Pre-meeting Workshops will be hosted September 11th and 12th and are available for a separate fee.

Available on September 10th are a series of events focused on Students, Trainees & Early-stage Professionals, including a virtual Welcome & Coffee Chat, a Panel Discussion on how to thrive in the new hybrid workplace model and a Networking Social.

ACCP is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

UPCOMING LIVE WEBINARS

ACCP hosts multiple Live Webinars throughout the year and are archived for On Demand viewing. ACCP upcoming webinars are:

Communicating Your Science: Acing Presentations & Posters at Conferences

May 12, 2021

2:00 – 3:30 PM ET

1.5 CME/1.5 CPE Credit

ACCP Virtual Journal Club: Direct Oral to Parenteral Anticoagulants: Strategies for Inpatient Transition

May 19, 2021

2:00 – 3:00 PM ET

1 CME/1 CPE Credit

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

