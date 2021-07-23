2021 Worldwide Clinical Laboratory Service Market Report - 6th Edition
DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Service Markets, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Information is presented as a global focused market report, with key regions discussed including:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa - EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
The laboratory service market is also covered by specialty, including:
- Essential and Routine Testing (clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, endocrinology)
- Immunology and Microbiology Testing
- Cytology and Histology Testing
- Genetic Testing
- Toxicology Testing (drugs of abuse)
- COVID-19, as of 2020
A global market analysis by laboratory type is also displayed, including:
- Independent and Reference Laboratories
- Hospital-based Laboratories
- Clinic-based Laboratories
Also included is a competitive analysis of leading clinical laboratory providers.
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The base year for data is 2020. Historical data is provided for the years 2010 through 2019, with forecast data provided for 2020 through 2025. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2020-2025 periods for each segment covered. A U.S. competitive analysis is provided for the year 2020, based on performance through third quarter reports. The forecasted market analysis through 2025 was largely based on demographic trends, disease trends, new developments, company performance trends, merger and acquisitions, and national expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER TWO: INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
CHAPTER THREE: TESTING SERVICES BY SPECIALTY TEST AND SERVICES OVERVIEW
CHAPTER FOUR: GLOBAL CLINICAL LABORATORY MARKET BY PROVIDER GROUP
CHAPTER FIVE: NORTH AMERICA MARKET
CHAPTER SIX: EMEA MARKET
CHAPTER SEVEN: ASIA PACIFIC MARKET
CHAPTER EIGHT: LATIN AMERICA MARKET
CHAPTER NINE: LEADING MARKET PARTICIPANTS
APPENDIX I: ACCREDITATION ORGANIZATIONS UNDER CLIA
Companies Mentioned
- Bioreference Laboratories - An Opko Health Subsidiary
- Eurofins Scientific Se
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Miraca Holdings, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sonic Healthcare Limited
- Synlab International GmbH (Synlab Bondco plc)
- Unilabs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wz4mxd
