2021 Zhongguancun Forum set for September

The 2021 Zhongguancun Forum will be held from Sept. 24 to 28 in Beijing, its organizers announced on Thursday.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the Beijing Municipal People's Government, the four-day event will be themed on smart technologies, healthcare, and carbon neutrality.

According to the forum's agenda, it will address many important topics such as the digital economy, healthcare, clean energy, and sustainable development, while exploring future trends in cutting-edge technologies and industrial development.

The 2021 ZGC Forum will also host a lineup of top scientists, including Nobel laureates, representatives of leading research institutes and international organizations, as well as world-renown entrepreneurs and investors.

Besides conferences, exhibitions, negotiations on various deals, and the presentation of outcomes, this year's event will feature a cutting-edge technology innovation competition that aims to spur ingenuity among the young people and demonstrate Beijing's efforts in building itself into an innovation hub, said Zhai Lixin, director of the administrative committee of Zhongguancun.

The organizers said the competition will pool together outstanding business startups and teams with cutting-edge technologies in 12 key areas including biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and integrated circuits.

The winners will receive sizeable prize money, instructions on their business development, as well as financing support.

