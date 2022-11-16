International Cloud Computing Awards Program Concludes Entry Submissions for 2022-2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its twelfth year of celebrating innovation across a wide range of industries, the Cloud Awards program concluded entry submissions last week.

This year, the cloud computing awards program received hundreds of entries worldwide.

2022-2023 Cloud Awards Closed for Entries

Head of operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards program received hundreds of applications from start-ups and leading multinational corporations this year. Very soon, we'll be able to start promoting those worthy shortlistees, finalists and winners.

"Best Hybrid Cloud Solution, Best Place to Work in the Cloud, and Best Cloud Infrastructure are a few of the popular categories this year, giving our judging panel a difficult task to compile the shortlist."

Head of Technical, Annabelle Whittall, said: "What a fantastic way to end 2022, with another superb crop of entries into our Cloud Awards. I am particularly delighted to see so many first-time entrants join our prestigious program. We have an exciting 2023 ahead of us, with the launch of our new Cloud Security Awards program, which will give thousands more entrants the opportunity to showcase their cloud based security solutions."

This year, there are more than 30 categories for the Cloud Awards, covering the best:

Software-as-a-Service

Platform as a Service / Middleware

Use of Data

Mobile Solution

Hybrid Solution

CRM Solution

HR Solution

ERP

Cloud Automation Solution

Cloud Management Solution

Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution

Open-Source Solution

Use of AI

Cloud-Native Project

Security Innovation

Payment, Finance or Billing Solution

Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution

Start-Up

Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution

Use of Communications

Environmental Use of the Cloud

Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud Disruptor

Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution

Place to Work

The list of entrants who advance to the next round will be posted on the Cloud Awards website, https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/, on December 6.

The Cloud Security Awards, a new sister program of Cloud Awards celebrating its inaugural year, is accepting entries until February 17: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

