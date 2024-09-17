The 2024 A.I. Awards Finalists Revealed

International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Confirms Finalists

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 A.I. Awards, operated by technology awards body The Cloud Awards, has named its finalists, featuring a range of innovative organizations from across the globe.

Launched earlier this year, The A.I. Awards provides a platform for organizations of any size to have their achievements in the field of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) recognized and celebrated. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The Cloud Awards

The program covers a broad range of categories spotlighting numerous applications of cloud AI – from specific sector use cases to process improvement, and from ethical and responsible AI practice to overall excellence in AI development.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to reveal the finalists in the very first edition of The A.I. Awards. Our judges have had an enviable task in determining which of the shortlisted organizations deserved to progress to the next stage of the awards, such was the quality of the submissions on show.

"The organizations that have been named as finalists demonstrated a remarkable level of ingenuity in utilizing AI to solve problems, drive improvement, and bring value to end users across a myriad of sectors and use cases. Their commitment to innovation is extremely inspiring.

"As Cloud AI continues to evolve and dominate the conversation in the technology industry we're very privileged to be in a position where we can recognize the outstanding work being carried out. We look forward to discovering which entries our judges decide to crown the winners, and would like to wish all of our finalists the best of luck in this final step of the awards."

The program's judges will now begin the final round of assessment to select a winner in each category. The winners will be announced on 8th October 2024.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in summer 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud AI solutions.

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-ai-awards-finalists

The Cloud Awards and The FinTech Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and financial technologies respectively. The next entry deadline, for The Cloud Awards, is Friday 18 October 2024.

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

