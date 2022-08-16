2022-2023 Cloud Awards Open with New Categories for All Industry Verticals

Aug 16, 2022, 08:39 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Awards program, also known as the "Oscars" of the international cloud computing industry, is now open for early 2022 entries with new categories servicing a wider range of business areas.
Awards for the 2022-2023 program include 'Best Geospatial or Aviation Cloud Solution,' 'Best Environmental or Green Use of the Cloud,' 'Best Use of Telephony or Unified Communications in Cloud Computing,' and 'Best HR or HRMS Solution.'
Cloud Awards Head of Operations James Williams said: "The Cloud Awards now returns for its 2022-2023 program – its eleventh year – and we're excited to see new business advancements within the cloud industry.
"The Cloud Awards is an inclusive program tasked with celebrating and recognizing innovation across all sectors. Each year, the program team monitors and usually expands its portfolio of categories to give as many potential Cloud Awards candidates as possible the opportunity to celebrate their successes.
"Candidates from all countries and of any size are encouraged to take part. The cloud computing model is increasingly ubiquitous across all industries, which is why we aim to recognize excellence in cloud computing across every sector worldwide.
"Nominees must show evidence of innovative or market-leading use of cloud technologies within their sector. Across all nominated areas, our judges seek the innovation, original thinking and unprecedented cloud computing solutions worthy of a Cloud Award."
A reduced, 'early-bird' submission cost for a single-category entry to the 2022 Cloud Awards is $495USD, while a multi-category fee of $695 allows consideration in unlimited categories of the Cloud Awards program. This early-entry, reduced fee is applicable from now until 1 September.
The Cloud Awards program promotes solutions across a range of industries, with an October 21st deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.
Cloud Awards Categories for 2022:
- Best Software as a Service - USA (Enterprise)
- Best Software as a Service - USA (SMB)
- Best Software as a Service - outside USA
- Best Cloud Infrastructure
- Best Platform as a Service / Cloud Middleware
- Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud
- Best Cloud Data Management Solution
- "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution
- Best Hybrid Cloud Solution
- Cloud CRM Solution of the Year
- Best Cloud HR / HRMS Solution
- Best Cloud ERP / Payroll Solution
- Best Cloud Automation Solution
- Cloud Management Solution of the Year
- Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution
- Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment
- Best Open Source Cloud Solution
- Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing
- Best Cloud-Native Project / Solution
- 2B Customer Strategy
- Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise)
- Security Innovation of the Year (SMB)
- Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP
- Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution
- Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution
- Most Promising Start-Up
- Cloud Innovator of the Year
- Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution
- Cloud Development Innovation of the Year
- Cloud Project of the Year
- Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing
- Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud
- Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Cloud Disruptor of the Year
- Best Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution
- Best Place to Work in the Cloud
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.
Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
