2022-2023 Cloud Awards Open with New Categories for All Industry Verticals

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Awards program, also known as the "Oscars" of the international cloud computing industry, is now open for early 2022 entries with new categories servicing a wider range of business areas.

Awards for the 2022-2023 program include 'Best Geospatial or Aviation Cloud Solution,' 'Best Environmental or Green Use of the Cloud,' 'Best Use of Telephony or Unified Communications in Cloud Computing,' and 'Best HR or HRMS Solution.'

The Cloud Awards

Cloud Awards Head of Operations James Williams said: "The Cloud Awards now returns for its 2022-2023 program – its eleventh year – and we're excited to see new business advancements within the cloud industry.

"The Cloud Awards is an inclusive program tasked with celebrating and recognizing innovation across all sectors. Each year, the program team monitors and usually expands its portfolio of categories to give as many potential Cloud Awards candidates as possible the opportunity to celebrate their successes.

"Candidates from all countries and of any size are encouraged to take part. The cloud computing model is increasingly ubiquitous across all industries, which is why we aim to recognize excellence in cloud computing across every sector worldwide.

"Nominees must show evidence of innovative or market-leading use of cloud technologies within their sector. Across all nominated areas, our judges seek the innovation, original thinking and unprecedented cloud computing solutions worthy of a Cloud Award."

A reduced, 'early-bird' submission cost for a single-category entry to the 2022 Cloud Awards is $495USD, while a multi-category fee of $695 allows consideration in unlimited categories of the Cloud Awards program. This early-entry, reduced fee is applicable from now until 1 September.

The Cloud Awards program promotes solutions across a range of industries, with an October 21st deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

Cloud Awards Categories for 2022:

Best Software as a Service - USA (Enterprise)

(Enterprise) Best Software as a Service - USA (SMB)

(SMB) Best Software as a Service - outside USA

Best Cloud Infrastructure

Best Platform as a Service / Cloud Middleware

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud

Best Cloud Data Management Solution

"Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution

Best Hybrid Cloud Solution

Cloud CRM Solution of the Year

Best Cloud HR / HRMS Solution

Best Cloud ERP / Payroll Solution

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution

Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment

Best Open Source Cloud Solution

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing

Best Cloud-Native Project / Solution

2B Customer Strategy

Customer Strategy Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise)

Security Innovation of the Year (SMB)

Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP

Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution

Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution

Most Promising Start-Up

Cloud Innovator of the Year

Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution

Cloud Development Innovation of the Year

Cloud Project of the Year

Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing

Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud

Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud Disruptor of the Year

Best Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution

Best Place to Work in the Cloud

Contact details

For the SaaS Awards

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards