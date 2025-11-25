The 2025/26 Cloud Awards Shortlist Announced

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Reveals its Shortlist

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025/26 Cloud Awards – operated by the international awards body of the same name – has today revealed its shortlist, featuring organizations representing all corners of the globe.

The program recognizes the leading innovators in cloud computing, celebrating solutions specific to certain business areas such as CRM, ERP, and business intelligence – to exemplary use of technologies across AI, SaaS, and the internet of things. Exceptional feats of engineering and infrastructure management are also recognized, as well as overall outstanding work on cloud projects, or displays of positive disruption and innovation.

The shortlist contains organizations headquartered all over the globe, of varying sizes and reputations – from household names to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're extremely pleased to reveal the shortlist for the 15th annual Cloud Awards. These organizations represent the pinnacle of the cloud computing industry, and it has been fantastic to see such a range of solutions and projects showcased amongst the entrants.

"It is always fascinating to see the changes in popularity of certain categories from year to year, mirroring the fluctuating trends of the industry over the years. Some areas remain strong – AI and automation solutions continue to dominate – but rises in popularity of the data innovation, disaster recovery, and CRM categories suggest an increased focus on data, its uses, insights, and long-term value. With democratized access to AI leveling the technological playing field, an organization's data – and how it is used – is becoming a key differentiator.

"We wish all of our shortlistees well as we go into the next phase of judging, and look forward to seeing which emerge as our 2025/26 finalists."

The Cloud Awards judges will now start the second round of assessments to determine which shortlistees will progress to the finalist stage. Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 December 2025, with the winners then revealed in January 2026.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in fall 2026, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-26-cloud-computing-awards-shortlist

The FinTech Awards and Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in financial technologies and cloud security solutions, respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday 24 January 2025.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

