2022 Florida Climate Week™ to Focus on "The Path to Sustainability"

The virtual free event presented by VoLo Foundation will take place October 3rd to 7th, 2022, offering innovative solutions to address the climate crisis unfolding across Florida

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing impact of flooding and sea level rise due to greenhouse gas emissions, Florida has become the most vulnerable state in the nation to climate change. Several municipalities have proclaimed the first week of October as Florida Climate Week™. The corresponding event will focus on "The Path to Sustainability." It will address the state's climate crisis and present solutions to help mitigate carbon emissions and create more resilient communities. The virtual event, presented by VoLo Foundation, is open to the public and will take place from October 3rd to 7th, 2022. Free registration, detailed information and agenda are now available at https://floridaclimateweek.org.

Each day of Florida Climate Week™ will feature a range of sessions focused on specific challenges and opportunities that everyone can apply for a transition to a clean energy economy. Confirmed panels, with more being added, include:

Monday , 10/3/2022 - Changing the Voltage (Electricity) It's time to light up the Sunshine State with clean, renewable energy

, - (Electricity) It's time to light up the Sunshine State with clean, renewable energy Basics of Solar Energy in English and Spanish



Climate Security and National Security



Energy Democracy and Electric Companies in Florida



Electrifying Florida's School Bus Fleet





School Bus Fleet Tuesday , 10/4/2022 - The Carbon-Free Way (Transport) Making low-carbon mobility the standard in Florida

, - (Transport) Making low-carbon mobility the standard in Green Cars for Kids



Florida Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Funding



Walking for a Better Planet





Wednesday , 10/5/2022 - The Urban Evolution (Urban Development) Planning and building for a carbon-free Florida

, - (Urban Development) Planning and building for a carbon-free Local Climate Actions and State Preemptions



What Should We Be Doing?



Youth-Led Initiatives for Carbon-Free Communities



Climate Responsibility and For-Profit Enterprises



Unlocking the Full Benefits of Energy Efficiency





Thursday , 10/6/2022 - Feeding Our Future (Food and Agriculture)





, - (Food and Agriculture) Friday , 10/7/2022 - Natural Wonders (Natural Assets) Preserving the natural landscape

, - (Natural Assets) Preserving the natural landscape Natural Climate Solutions: The Power of Parks and Public Lands



Coral Ecosystems and the Wildlife that Keeps These Environments Thriving



1000 Eyes on the Water: Today's Pollution Affecting Tomorrow's Resiliency



Climate Advocate Training Workshop



The Central Florida Water Story



Repairing Our Waterways



Emergency Arctic Response Roundtable

Follow @VoLoFoundation across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE VoLo Foundation