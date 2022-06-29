2022 Golden Melody Festival Facilitates Music X Film X Gaming Talks

The GMA SHOWCASE Concert, highly anticipated by music fans, was a three-day festivity. Mixer, recipient of the Best Band Award at the 25th GMA, kicked off the first day with an invigorating performance. Lead singer Wu Shenghao shared that they were "incredibly honored to return to Kaohsiung for the Golden Melody Festival and happy that the world gets to see a little bit more of Kaohsiung." In 2022, Mixer also welcomed their tenth anniversary with a surprise announcement: a new album and concert in the works. ?te, known for her lazy drawl, revealed that she's still looking forward to her first performance at a music festival abroad, shouting on stage to "Give me a change!" Cosmospeople, having been out of the stage lights for a while, was especially excited about their performance at the GMA SHOWCASE Concert and announced that they will be holding a concert at the end of the year, also in Kaohsiung. On the second day, the duo JADE delivered seven songs in their stunning on-stage performance and expressed their gratitude to music festivals in Taiwan: "The current landscape of Taiwanese bands was nurtured by the many outstanding music festivals of Taiwan." Indigenous singer Sauljaljui opened her performance with a nose flute solo and invited the audience to sing with her in her native tongue. Sauljaljui unleashed her musical prowess and used four different instruments during her performance. She closed her performance with "Singing for Each Other," a lighthearted but moving song. Last on was Best Band nominee - Flesh Juicer. When asked about their nomination, all five of the members said that were "very happy." Flesh Juicer closed the second day with an infectious performance filled with captivating videos and stunning lights.