2022 Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences: Highlights of Consumable Suppliers and their Sustainability Initiatives

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study highlights the perceptions of life science consumable suppliers and their sustainability initiatives.
This report addresses the barriers to achieving environmental sustainability from the consumer perspective, including the reasons sustainable solutions are no longer used and the features that would encourage consumers to adopt more sustainable consumables. These barriers include cost, product quality, available selection, and other factors.
Today, a key area of focus for consumers is environmental sustainability and supporting brands that promote and enforce those efforts.
The complete findings in this study will help you understand the concerns of your audience and how your business can position itself to address those concerns in the coming year. As markets move towards more sustainable products, the perceived efficacy of institutional sustainability initiatives is critical to driving growth and trust in your brand.
To help you make strides with consumer audiences, the analyst has conducted an independent market research study to better understand consumer perceptions of environmentally sustainable laboratory consumables.
Laboratory consumables are supplies that have limited use and then must be disposed of, such as pipettes, syringes, beakers, funnels, disposable and test tubes, among many examples.
The Scope and Details of This Study
The study contains 39 questions (including demographics) and was fielded to 290 respondents worldwide. These were primarily members of the Science Advisory Board (SAB) - a segment of the scientific community with a demonstrated willingness to participate in market research activities and supplemented by additional qualified life scientists from our trusted partners.
Specific objectives from this consumer study include:
- Understanding the perceptions of environmentally sustainable laboratory consumables
- Evaluating the current environmental sustainability initiatives within the life sciences industry
- Understanding the pain points experienced with implementing environmentally sustainable initiatives
The qualification criteria for this survey included:
- Must work in Academia, Pharma/Biotech or Industry/Applied segments of the life sciences industry within North America, Europe and Asia Pacific
- Must currently use life sciences consumables
Key Topics Covered:
1. Study Overview & Objectives
2. Executive Summary
3. Demographics
4. General Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability
- Importance of Different Initiatives
- What Comes to Mind When Thinking About Sustainability
- Importance of Incorporating Sustainable Products in Lab Environments
- Most Impactful Sustainability Efforts by Region
5. Perceptions of Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Practices
- Areas in Need of Improvement
- Usage of Environmentally Sustainable Solutions
- High Satisfaction with Environmentally Sustainable Solutions by Usage
- High Importance of Aspects When Considering Laboratory Consumables to Purchase by Region
- Willingness to Pay a Premium for Sustainable Laboratory Consumables by Purchase Authority
- Approach to Purchasing Sustainable Lab Consumables by Region and Importance of Sustainable Lab Products
6. Institutional Environmental Sustainability Initiatives
- Presence of Institutional Environmental Sustainability Initiatives
- Derived Importance of Overall Goals and Specific Aspects of Institutional Sustainability Initiatives
- Change in Organization Sustainability Efforts Over Last and Next 3 Years by Region
- Commitment to Finding/Executing Sustainable Products/Processes at Organizations
- Perceived Effectiveness of Institutional Sustainability Initiatives by Region
- Perceived Effectiveness of Institutional Sustainability Initiatives by Importance of Sustainable Products
7. Perceptions of Laboratory Consumable Suppliers
- Perception of Life Science Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts by Region
- Perception of Life Science Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts by Importance of Sustainable Products
- Top 4 Reasons for Respondent Perceptions of LS Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts
- Improvements Most Impactful in Improving Sustainability Efforts
- Change in Suppliers' Sustainability Efforts in Last 3 Years by Region
- Life Science Suppliers Current Usage and Considered as Sustainability Leaders
- Large Life Science Suppliers Summary: Usage, Believed Leader and Evaluation of Sustainability Efforts
- Medium Life Science Suppliers Summary: Usage, Believed Leader and Evaluation of Sustainability Efforts
- Small* Life Science Suppliers Summary: Usage, Believed Leader and Evaluation of Sustainability Efforts
- Change in Suppliers' Reputation When Implementing Sustainability Efforts by Importance of Sustainable Products
8. Challenges in Implementing Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Initiatives
- Reasons Sustainable Solutions Are No Longer Used
- Biggest Challenges in Using More Sustainable Consumables (n=290)
- Features That Would Encourage Adoption of Sustainable Consumables by Importance of Sustainable Products
Companies Mentioned
- Abcam
- Agilent Technologies
- BD Biosciences
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Corning
- Cytiva
- Eppendorf
- Gilson
- Mettler Toledo
- MilliporeSigma/Merck
- Perkin Elmer
- Promega
- Qiagen
- Sartorius
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- USA Scientific
- VWR (Avantor, etc.)
- Waters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/up668s
