2022 Report on Solid Oxide Fuel Cells - Technologies and Global Markets

Mar 09, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will cover solid oxide fuel cells used in transport applications as well as stationary power generation and storage applications.
Target markets are based on optimistic, pessimistic and consensus alternatives, which are compared to the conventional power generation target and peak shifting opportunities. The current market is emerging with pre-commercial demos and subsidized pilot projects as well as fast-growing niche markets that are quickly becoming established specialty markets.
Over the next five years, these pilots will be expanding into commercial implementations. The 2026 market is also characterized with recent developments in the industry and government initiatives across the globe.
SOFC applications are described and analyzed. The following applications are considered:
- Combined heat and power (CHP).
- Power generation (stationary power units, remote power, and auxiliary power units [APUs]).
- Portable product power.
- Exotic (solid oxide electrolyzer cells and fuel cell hybrids).
Geographical scope of the report covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. SOFC companies are listed, and their detailed profiles are discussed in the Company Profiles chapter.
The Report Includes
- 79 tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for solid oxide fuel cells
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for solid oxide fuel cells market, based on application, end-use industry, and region
- Coverage of history, comparison and characteristics of major fuel cell types and cost analysis of SOFC; and information on recent commercial developments, government initiatives and subsidies
- Discussion on environmental impact of various types of solid oxide fuel cells
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Bloom Energy, Fuji Electric, H2e Power Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems and Toyota
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
- Technical Overview
- History of Fuel Cells
- Hydrogen Fuel Industry
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Background
- SOFC Materials
- Recent SOFC Material Developments
- SOFC Technology: Current and Developmental Configurations
- Market Overview
- Value Chain
- Government Initiatives to Promote Stationary Fuel Cells
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Combined Heat and Power
- Employment
- Projects
- Auxiliary and Backup Power
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Combined Heat and Power
- CHP Developments
- Power Generation
- Recreational Vehicle Power
- Anti-Idling APUS
- Aircraft APUS
- Marine Vessel APUS
- Truck APU
- Portable Power Unit
- Military Applications
- Exotic
- SOEC
- SOFC-T
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment
- Residential
- Commercial
- Military
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- APAC
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- United States
- Europe
- Large-Scale Field Demonstrations
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
- Competition
- Conventional Turbine-Based Power Generation
- Internal Combustion Engines
- Ultracapacitors
- Other Fuel Cells
- Batteries
- Industry Leaders
- Market Tiers
- Leading CHP SOFC Companies
- Leading SOFC Generator, Remote and APU Companies
- Leading Military SOFC Companies
- Leading Portable SOFC Companies
- Leading Exotic SOFC Companies
- SOFC Companies that are No Longer Active
- Channels of Distribution
- Purchasing Influences
- Price Influence
- Price Trends
- Early SOFC Research
- Manufacturing Process
Chapter 9 Recent Developments in the SOFC Industry
- Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- ACUMENTRICS HOLDING CORP.
- ADELAN UK LTD.
- ALPPS FUEL CELL SYSTEMS
- ALSTOM TECHNOLOGY
- ALTAIR NANOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
- AMERICAN ELEMENTS
- ARISTON HOLDING N.V.
- BLASCH PRECISION CERAMICS
- BLOOM ENERGY
- BTU INTERNATIONAL INC.
- BTU CHINA
- CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (CALTECH)
- CERAMATEC INC.
- CERES POWER
- CHAO ZHOU THREE-CIRCLE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
- CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
- CLARA VENTURE LABS
- CONVION OY
- CUMMINS INC.
- DANA INC.
- DDI ENERGY
- DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE
- DOMINOVAS ENERGY CORP.
- DOOSAN FUEL CELL
- EBZ ENTWICKLUNGS
- EDISON ELECTRIC INSTITUTE
- ELCOGEN AS
- EMPRISE CORP.
- ENERGIENED
- ENTWICKLUNGS UND VERTRIEBSGESELLSCHAFT BRENNSTOFFZELLE
- ENRG INC.
- EZELLERON INC.
- FEV MOTORENTECHNIK GMBH
- FIDERIS
- FORSCHUNGSZENTRUM JULICH
- FUELCELL ENERGY
- FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES
- FUJI ELECTRIC
- FUTURE E FUEL CELL SOLUTIONS GMBH
- GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
- GEORGE WESTINGHOUSE RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY PARK
- H2E POWER SYSTEMS INC.
- HALDOR TOPSOE A/S/TOPSOE FUEL CELL
- HC STARCK GMBH
- HOSOKAWA POWDER TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH INSTITUTE
- ITN ENERGY SYSTEMS INC.
- K-STYLE ADVANCED CERAMICS CO., LTD.
- KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
- KERAFOL (INELTRO HALMER ELECTRONICS GMBH)
- LILLIPUTIAN SYSTEMS
- LOGANENERGY CORP.
- MATERIALS & SYSTEMS RESEARCH INC.
- MEIDENSHA CORP.
- MERIDIAN ENERGY, LTD.
- MERLONI TERMOSANITARI SPA (ARISTON THERMO GROUP)
- MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
- MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- NEXCERIS
- NGIMAT CO.
- NGK INSULATORS LTD.
- NIPPON TELEGRAPH & TELEPHONE CORP.
- NOAH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
- ONTARIO POWER GENERATION INC.
- PLANSEE SE
- POHANG IRON AND STEEL COMPANY (POSCO)
- POINT SOURCE POWER INC.
- PRECISION FLOW TECHNOLOGIES
- PRESIDIO COMPONENTS INC.
- RAGAN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- ROLLS-ROYCE FUEL CELL SYSTEMS, LTD. (LG FUEL CELL)
- REDOX POWER SYSTEMS
- RISO DTU NATIONAL LABORATORY
- SAFCELL
- SAINT-GOBAIN
- SANDVIK
- SIENERGY SYSTEMS (ALLIED MINDS)
- SOLIDPOWER
- STAXERA GMBH (SUNFIRE)
- SULZER HEXIS AG
- SUMITOMO CORP.
- TERMINUS ENERGY INC.
- TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.
- TOTO LTD.
- TOYOTA
- ULTRA ELECTRONICS AMI
- UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON RESEARCH INSTITUTE
- VAILLANT GMBH
- VERSA POWER SYSTEMS INC.
- WATT FUEL CELL CORP.
- WEBASTO AG
- ZIRCAR ZIRCONIA INC.
- ZTEK CORP.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms and Report Sources
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nr4ds
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article