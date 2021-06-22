2022 YoungArts Award Competition Open Now Through October 15, 2021

Sarah Arison, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said, "As we enter our 40 th Anniversary year, we are reminded of the importance of providing tomorrow's artists with the support they need today. In the '80s award winners Terrence Blanchard and Viola Davis were just setting out, the '90s brought us Jean Shin and Camille A. Brown, and the early 2000s Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Grace Weber. We are proud to be a part of these remarkable artists' stories and are filled with anticipation and excitement for what the future holds as we identify the 2022 YoungArts award winners."

Grace Weber (2006 Voice & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) said, "I was blessed to be chosen as a YoungArts winner in 2006. It launched my career as a young singer and also gave me the confidence into my artistry with fearlessness that can only come from being noticed and celebrated for who you authentically are. YoungArts did that for me."

HOW TO APPLY

The YoungArts award competition is open to artists (1) between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2021) (2) that are United States citizens, permanent residents or legally able to receive taxable income in the U.S. and (3) that demonstrate excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design Arts, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice or Writing.

YoungArts is proactively making it easier for artists to apply. The YoungArts application and the process for requesting a fee waiver have been simplified. Audition and portfolio requirements have been updated to accommodate young artists working from home or the virtual classroom.

The application deadline is October 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET (8:59 p.m. PT)

For application inquiries please call (305) 377-1140 or email [email protected] .

DESIGNATIONS & AWARDS

YoungArts awards are given in three categories: Finalist, Honorable Mention and Merit. YoungArts award winners will have the chance to learn from notable artists such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Germane Barnes, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas through expanded online and in-person programs. Award winners will also become eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers. Note that all winners are eligible for cash awards from $100 to $10,000.

Finalists who are high school seniors are further eligible for nomination to the White House Commission on U.S. Presidential Scholars.



Award winners join a distinguished group of leading artists including Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin and Hunter Schafer.

Support for YoungArts is provided by the 2020-21 Together campaign supporters, including Campaign Chairs Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm, Jay Franke and David Herro, and Michi and Charles Jigarjian and Lead Sponsors Sandra and Tony Tamer. Additional support is provided by 7G Foundation; Aon; Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Givenchy; Agnes Gund; Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; Northern Trust; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Dr. Sidney Stern in loving memory of Florence Stern; Bruce and Ellie Taub; and Truist.

