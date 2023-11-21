2023-2024 Cloud Awards Announces Shortlist

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international Cloud Awards program has announced its 2023-2024 shortlist, highlighting tech-industry success and innovation.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted from across the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

The Cloud Awards 2023-24 Shortlist

Categories for 2023-2024 include 'Best Software as a Service,' 'Best Use of AI in Cloud Computing' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution.'

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "In what has been a tough year at times for the tech industry, we have seen another remarkable year of innovation in the Cloud. In particular in 2023, we've seen artificial intelligence (AI) and automated machine learning generate huge interest across virtually every field. Yet again, cloud technologies have brought some of our most optimistic expectations to reality, and promised still more.

"Fortunately, technology has not yet outpaced our imaginations, as this year's remarkable shortlist demonstrates. We have welcomed entrants from a wide spectrum of industry, including online retail, education, healthcare, and data management. Hundreds of cloud-based products and solutions have impressed our judging panel.

"All shortlisted organizations have displayed unique points of merit and made it through a fiercely competitive initial stage."

The Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 19 December 2023 and winners announced on Tuesday 9 January 2024.

The Cloud Awards program will return in autumn 2024. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-2024-cloud-awards-shortlist/.

The Cloud Security Awards, now in its second year, is accepting nominations for its 2024 program honoring cloud-based advancements across security sectors. The deadline for The Cloud Security Awards is 16 February 2024.

The SaaS Awards is now accepting submissions for its 2024 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in business software. The deadline for The SaaS Awards is 24 May 2024.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about The Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

Media Contact:

James Williams

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cloud Awards