2023-2024 Directory of MVNOs in North America, with Details on Market Share (%), Network Portfolio, Subscribers, Network Penetration, MVNO Type, Technologies Offered

The analyst has released the latest edition of the North America Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Directory. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted & dependable go-to resource for gaining backdoor access to influential decision-makers holding key positions within MVNO businesses all over North America.

Over the last 15 years since its launch, this flagship product has successfully helped hundreds of telecom businesses establish relationships with MVNOs. Businesses use the MVNO directory for a variety of purposes; business development, sales & marketing, B2B networking, event invitations, and largely as a critical addition to (their) resource library to ascertain speedy access to the whole MVNO industry at their fingertips, for example.

North America MVNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile virtual operators' obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across North America:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, About Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers, Network Penetration, MVNO Type, Technologies offered, Contact Details

Online presence - website/ URL

CXO/ Management/ Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition?

North American coverage includes: 147+ Operators from 2 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, African Laws compliant

735+ CXO/ Management/ Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user-friendly PDF & XLS designs

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the North American telecom market to corporates

Audience: Those looking to do business with MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

Reviews

"Time plays an extensive role when dealing with marketing strategy & execution. Earlier our teams would build a strategy and spend weeks & months on identifying potential targets. Directories bridge that gap and help (us) cut short those lengthy cycles by providing ready references, allowing us to reach whoever, whenever, and where ever we want anywhere across the world." - Customer Quote, Telecom service provider.

"We are a virtual network enabler and the MVNO directory gives us the ammunition we require to propel our business. When the Pandemic struck we had no idea how we were going to cope up with the challenge. Thankfully, we learned about the directory in time and ever since then we haven't looked back. Anyone who intends to do business with operators - virtual or real, must once use this special product. The results are there to see." - Customer Quote, A renowned MVN enabler.

