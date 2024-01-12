2023-2024 Global Top Brands Winners Unveiled

Innovation Shaping a Digital Future

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 10, 2024, the winners of the Global Top Brands Awards were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's most renowned, influential and largest consumer electronics industry event. Among the attendees at the Awards Ceremony were Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group, Adam Goldstein, Vice President of TWICE, Zhang Li, Executive Vice President of Asia Digital Group, and senior representatives from global top brands.

Founded by International Data Group (IDG) in 2006, the Global Top Brands Awards (GTB for short) is jointly organized by Asia Digital Group (ADG) and Europe Digital Group (EDG), with support from International Data Corporation (IDC) and TWICE. It offers those engaged in the industry a comprehensive understanding and discussion of cutting-edge industry trends and releases rankings annually through CES Daily and TWICE. It has now become one of the most authoritative, professional, and credible events in the global consumer electronics industry. According to ADG's President Zhu Dongfang, GTB has been held for nineteen sessions at CES. Its objective is to showcase exceptional brands and products to global consumers, while also shedding light on the development status and trends within the global consumer electronics industry, ultimately contributing to its advancement and growth.

Innovation Leads to a Flourishing Global Consumer Electronics Industry

According to data released by GfK, in the latter half of 2023, the year-on-year growth rate of retail sales for consumer tech products soared to approximately 11%, propelling the industry's overall year-on-year growth rate to 4% for the entire year. There are still growth opportunities in specific areas of global consumer electronics market, particularly with innovative products or those aimed at attracting high-end consumers. This indicates that innovation has become a consensus for industry development and a crucial means for progress.

This GTB, with the theme of "Innovation Shaping a Digital Future", assesses participating brands across four dimensions: industry popularity, global strategic layout, influence on the international market, and product innovation. The highly anticipated 2023-2024 Global CE Brands Top 50 were officially announced at the event, with international brands such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Siemens, Qualcomm, TCL, BOE, and Midea making the list. In the 2023-2024 CE Brands Top 10 category, Chinese brands Huawei, TCL, Midea, BOE, Gree, Xiaomi, among others, were recognized. As smartphones receive the highest attention in the consumer electronics field, competition among global brands becomes more intense. The 2023-2024 Global Smart Phone Brands Top 10 award was received by brands like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, TECNO and etc. "TECNO continues to captivate with their outstanding achievements this year," expressed Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group on behalf of the jury team. "Their unwavering dedication to technological advancements for global frontiers is truly commendable. TECNO's innovative prowess and commitment to excellence make them an exceptional consumer electronics brand."

The development of smart TVs has significantly increased their usage rates, transforming them from mere screen decorations in living rooms to home smart centers with diverse applications. Brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi emerged as winners in the 2023-2024 Global TV Brands Top 10 category. Looking across these three rankings, Chinese brands and their power have gained recognition from global consumers in the corresponding consumer electronics sectors. The shift from "Made in China" to "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" has already begun, and it is expected to see more high-quality Chinese brands and products venturing into global competition.

The rapid popularity of electric vehicles has driven innovation and transformation in the smartification of automobiles, which led to the addition of the 2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top 10 category this year. The development of smart cars with electrification as the core has become a consensus among global car manufacturers, and this GTB is a comprehensive review of the global development of smart cars. In the end, Tesla, BYD, Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis, Ford, and GAC MOTOR stood out. GAC MOTOR's inclusion instills confidence in the development of China's smart electric cars, making it more possible for Chinese car brands to achieve overtaking through electrification. In addition, Ecovacs, Infinix, and GONEO won the 2023-2024 International Innovative Brand Award, showcasing the innovation of Chinese brands shining globally.

Strength in International Markets Showcases China's Power on the World Stage

Looking at winners list, Chinese brands have gained worldwide recognition with their scientific and technological innovation. They have ventured overseas and gained the trust of consumers from different countries in the global competition.

TCL won five awards this year, including the 2023-2024 CE Brands Top 10, 2023-2024 Global TV Brands Top 10, Innovative Display Technology Gold Award of the Year, AR Glasses Innovation Award of the Year, and Eye Protection Display Technology Innovation Award. Among them, the 115QM891G TV, with a 115-inch QD-Mini LED smart screen, uses QD-Mini LED display technology that combines the advantages of LCD and OLED, upgrading traditional surface light sources to pixel-level point light sources, while also using QLED technology to achieve ultra-high contrast. It also has higher brightness, color gamut, and lifespan than OLED, making it equipped with true next-generation large-screen display technology. With over 20,000 quantum dot dimming zones, 5,000 nits of XDR peak brightness, it is equipped with the AiPQ Ultra chip, features an Onkyo 6.2.2 Hi-Fi sound system and Dolby Atmos and presents ultra-thin integrated design. The RayNeo X2 Lite binocular full-color glasses, weighing just approximately 60 grams, stands as one of the lightest binocular full-color 3D smart glasses. It features leading binocular full-color MicroLED display technology that achieves real virtual integration, with up to 1,500 nits of brightness and vivid 3D images. The product is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon AR1 platform, which has powerful AI capabilities, providing users with glasses-based multi-scene applications such as real-time translation, 3D navigation, and intelligent AI assistant. TCL's other award-winning product, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro, is the first tablet computer equipped with NXTPAPER 3.0, proving TCL's commitment to outstanding visual experience and eye comfort, and is a model of technology humanization. In terms of hardware, the NXTPAPER 14 Pro features a 14-inch 2.8K high-definition screen, while the NXTPAPER 3.0 technology adds circular polarizing light screens (CPL), creating an experience of reading paper-like books under natural light. In terms of software, this tablet is designed with a screen usage time reminder function based on expert research and recommendations on eye health.

Midea has been recognized with two awards, including the 2023-2024 CE Brands TOP 10, and individual product awards. The Navigator Series 3rd Generation Household Central Air Conditioner from Midea has received the Whole House Air Solution Gold Award. This innovative system utilizes full liquid chilling, zoning and thermal management technology and is equipped with T3-level ultra-high-temperature compressors, which enables it to provide powerful cooling at temperatures up to 58°C. It can also provide sustained cooling at 43°C without attenuation and higher quality cooling operation at 35°C, making it suitable for use in extreme climates in both northern and southern regions. Besides, the product integrates a multi-system multi-module centralized control core, which allows it to connect with whole-house floor heating, fresh air, humidity control and health and enables flexible combinations of multiple system modules to achieve customized whole-house air solutions.

While being honored with the 2023-2024 CE Brands Top 10, BOE has also won the 2023-2024 Innovative Display Product Gold Award with its Automotive Ultra Large-Size Oxide Cockpit. This 44.8-inch large-sized oxide product made its debut, with an AA area of 1134*138mm. With a 9K super retina-level resolution of 8960*1092, glass-based MLED backlight, it achieves a top-tier picture quality with 6048 super high-resolution zones and an ultra-high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, comparable to OLED. The curved R4200 cold bending technology provides users with an immersive driving experience. It is the first automotive oxide product with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, it accurately reproduces the dynamic brightness range perceivable by human eyes in various usage scenarios. The 8K+ shared interactive system solution can meet the higher demands of automotive products.

GAC MOTOR (GAC Group's wholly-owned subsidiary) was awarded the 2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top 10. GAC Group actively embraces global development trends, and has been deeply cultivating international markets. In September 2019, it established GAC MOTOR to manage the overseas business of its independent brands. As a window for overseas sales, GAC MOTOR sells GAC Group's self-developed vehicle and component products overseas, while also providing related commercial services to international distributor partners. It has completed the layout in 39 countries and regions across five major regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Americas, and has initially established a global sales and service system.

Infinix has been awarded the 2023-2024 Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand Award. In recent years, Infinix has continuously introduced innovative technologies and delivered high-quality products and services, such as the groundbreaking 180W super-fast charging technology in the ZERO ULTRA smartphone, which has captured industry attention since its debut. In 2023, Infinix globally launched the revolutionary 260W wired and 110W wireless all-scenario fast charging technologies, presenting a breakthrough "all-scenario fast charging" solution that remarkably exceeds user expectations.As a trendy technology brand, Infinix targets young consumers and strives to provide cutting-edge technology, stylish designs, and outstanding performance on mobile devices. Its core product lines include the ZERO, NOTE, GT, HOT, and SMART series smartphones. Furthermore, it has expanded into other product categories such as TWS earbuds, laptops, and smart TVs. Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

TECNO has been awarded the Global Smart Phone Brands Top 10 for two consecutive years, a testament to its influential brand and exceptional product performance that have garnered widespread recognition across various industries. As an innovative brand based on science and technology, TECNO has established its presence in over 70 countries and regions spanning five continents. Despite challenging circumstances, TECNO has achieved remarkable market expansion and growth in 2023. The brand's ability to adapt to local conditions while delivering impressive imaging capabilities has earned it high praise from consumers. Through the creation of stylish and intelligent products, TECNO inspires global consumers to relentlessly pursue their best selves and a brighter future.

Ecovacs has been honored with the 2023-2024 Home Cleaning Product Innovation Gold Award. Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 COMBO is the first product that combines the functions of a robotic vacuum and a mopping cleaner, achieving comprehensive floor automatic cleaning and manual cleaning for vertical surfaces. With the innovative dual-way dust collection technology, X2 COMBO isolates the cleaning environment from the dust and dirt, making cleaning easier. It solves multiple cleaning problems in home with one-stop solutions and opens a new era of smart home cleaning.

GONEO has been honored with the 2023-2024 International Innovative Enterprise Brand Award. The GONEO EV CHARGER has undergone innovative improvements in appearance, interaction, compatibility, safety, and service. The product's sleek appearance was designed by Günter Horntrich, founder of the German design company Yellow Design and professor at Köln International School of Design, with a minimalist and technological style. The product utilizes innovative touch screen technology for easy interaction, Bluetooth automatic unlocking, and seamless charging initiation, catering to most mainstream vehicle models. This paves the way for visualized interaction and seamless charging in the intelligent era of automotive charging. Moreover, the professional and reliable product offers nine-automotive grade protection, installation services certified by TÜV Rheinland in Germany and an industry-leading 6-year warranty, and remains at the forefront of the industry.

C&T Industry Company Limited has won the 2023-2024 Innovative Design Gold Award for its outstanding product design capabilities. With over a decade of industry accumulation and innovative technologies, it has brought efficient and convenient digital accessory solutions to global customers.

Continuous innovation is necessary for the development of science and technology, and society. The Global Top Brands Awards will persist in seeking global examples of consumer electronics development to foster a healthy industry growth.

SOURCE Asia Digital Group