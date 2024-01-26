2023-2030 Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Assessment: A Projected $2.6 Billion Landscape, Currently Dominated by Hewlett Packard Development, Huawei Technologies, and COMMSCOPE

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market 2030 by Offering, Deployment Mode, Application, End-use Verticals and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The integration of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) with Power Over Ethernet (PoE) solutions is shaking up communication networks worldwide, setting the stage for significant industry growth. According to market analysis, the Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.57% from 2023 to 2030. With the market size forecast to reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2030, up from USD 1.01 Billion in 2022, the report highlights key factors propelling this expansion.

The surge in PoE solutions aligns closely with the mounting popularity of VoIP and IP-based communication systems that offer scalable, cost-effective, and feature-rich services. PoE's capacity to provide reliable and efficient power via Ethernet connections to a variety of networked devices is proving invaluable. The adoption of PoE is also accelerating due to the simplified cabling infrastructure it offers, which not only contributes to aesthetic improvement but also reduces installation expenses.

Another catalyst for the market's growth is the surging demand for IP security cameras and surveillance systems. Power Over Ethernet makes it feasible to power such devices without the need for separate electrical cables, thereby enhancing the scalability and economical positioning of security installations.

Regional Developments and PoE Adoption in North America

North America's established IT infrastructure is fostering strong growth in the adoption of PoE solutions, particularly in applications such as enterprise settings, education, healthcare, and smart buildings.

established IT infrastructure is fostering strong growth in the adoption of PoE solutions, particularly in applications such as enterprise settings, education, healthcare, and smart buildings. The scalability of PoE and its role in supporting the growing Internet of Things (IoT) space is driving demand in these markets.

The standardization of PoE technology, as denoted by IEEE 802.3af, 802.3at, and 802.3bt standards, has been pivotal in ensuring compatibility and interoperability across devices and systems.

In-depth analysis is presented in the report, segmenting the market into offerings, deployment modes, applications, and end-use verticals, further dissected by regional footprints. The report culminates in a rigorous examination of the Power Over Ethernet Solutions landscape, analyzing key player strategies, commercial developments, and a competitive index that outlines the dynamism of the industry.

Companies Mentioned

Hewlett Packard Development L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

COMMSCOPE

Maxim Integrated

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom

NETGEAR

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

ORing Industrial Networking Corp.

Silicon Laboratories.

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Dell

euromicron AG

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Kinetic Technologies

D-Link Corporation

ADTRAN, Inc.

ALAXALA Networks Corporation

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zxuso

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets