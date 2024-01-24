2023 ACM FELLOWS CELEBRATED FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO COMPUTING THAT UNDERPIN OUR DAILY LIVES

Members of Global Society Hailed for Work Including Advances to AI Technologies, the World Wide Web, Graphics, Cybersecurity, Mobile Computing, and Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 68 Fellows for transformative contributions to computing science and technology. All the 2023 inductees are longstanding ACM Members who were selected by their peers for groundbreaking innovations that have improved how we live, work, and play.

This year's inductees include the inventor of the World Wide Web, the 'godfathers of AI,' and many other innovators. Post this ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 68 Fellows for transformative contributions to computing science and technology. The contributions of the 2023 Fellows run the gamut of the computing field―including algorithm design, computer graphics, cybersecurity, energy-efficient computing, mobile computing, software analytics, and web search, to name a few.

"The announcement each year that a new class of ACM Fellows has been selected is met with great excitement," said ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "ACM is proud to include nearly 110,000 computing professionals in our ranks and ACM Fellows represent just 1% of our entire global membership. This year's inductees include the inventor of the World Wide Web, the 'godfathers of AI,' and other colleagues whose contributions have all been important building blocks in forming the digital society that shapes our modern world."

Additional information about the 2023 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows website .

2023 ACM FELLOWS





Aditya Akella University of Texas For contributions that improve the performance, efficiency, and robustness of cluster computing





Michael Backes CISPA For contributions to information security and privacy





Yoshua Bengio Mila For conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing





Maria-Florina Balcan Carnegie Mellon University For contributions to the foundations of machine learning and its applications to algorithmic economics and algorithm design





Nikhil Bansal University of Michigan For contributions to the foundations of approximate and online algorithms, and their connections to mathematics





Mikhail Belkin University of California San Diego For contributions to modern machine learning theory and algorithms





Shai Ben-David University of Waterloo For contributions to and research leadership in machine learning theory





Vaughn Timothy Betz University of Toronto For contributions to the architecture and computer-aided design of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)





Ramon Caceres Google For contributions to mobile and edge computing





Chandra Chekuri University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign For contributions to approximation algorithms and submodular optimization





Haibo Chen Shanghai Jiao Tong University For contributions to improving the scalability and security of operating systems and distributed systems





Yingying (Jennifer) Chen Rutgers University For contributions to the design and application of mobile sensing and mobile security systems





Kenneth Ward Church EAI, Northeastern University For contributions to empirical methods in natural language processing





Roger B. Dannenberg Carnegie Mellon University For contributions to the field of computer science through innovative computer music systems





Xin Luna Dong Meta For contributions to knowledge graph construction and data integration





Rolf Drechsler University of Bremen For contributions to foundations and applications of formal proof techniques in synthesis, test, and verification





Wenliang Du Syracuse University For contributions to cybersecurity education and research





Pradeep Dubey Intel Corporation For contributions to emerging compute- and data-intensive applications and parallel processing computer architectures





Anja Feldmann Max Planck Institute and TU Berlin For contributions to the data-driven analysis of operational networks





George Fitzmaurice Autodesk Canada, Inc. For contributions to human-computer interaction and tangible user interfaces





Fedor Fomin University of Bergen For contributions to the development of parameterized complexity and exact exponential algorithms





Jeffrey S. Foster Tufts University For contributions to program analysis and techniques to build more reliable and secure software





Jianfeng Gao Microsoft For contributions to machine learning for web search, natural language processing, and conversational systems





Ian Goldberg University of Waterloo For contributions to the development and deployment of privacy enhancing technologies





Sumit Gulwani Microsoft For contributions to AI-assisted programming for developers, data scientists, end users, and students





Zhu Han University of Houston For contributions to distributed and autonomous management for large-scale communication networks





Geoffrey Hinton University of Toronto For conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing





Nicole Immorlica Microsoft Research For contributions to economics and computation including market design, auctions, and social networks





Trent Jaeger Pennsylvania State University For contributions to research and education for operating systems and software security





Kenneth Richard Koedinger Carnegie Mellon University For the advancement of AI models of human learning and developing intelligent tutors to aid students





Andreas Krause ETH Zurich For contributions to learning-based decision making under uncertainty





Christopher Ian Kruegel University of California Santa Barbara For contributions to systems security, malware detection, and vulnerability analysis





H.T. Kung Harvard University For contributions to computer architecture and concurrency control for parallel computation





Yann LeCun New York University For conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing





Tim Berners-Lee WWW Consortium For inventing the World Wide Web, the first web browser, and the fundamental protocols and algorithms allowing the Web to scale





David Lo Singapore Management University For contributions to synergizing artificial intelligence and software engineering for human-in-the-loop automation and software analytics





Wenjing Lou Virginia Tech For contributions to information and network security





Kwan-Liu Ma University of California, Davis For contributions to and leadership in large-scale data visualization research





Wei-Ying Ma Tsinghua University For leadership and contributions to web search and data mining





Z. Morley Mao University of Michigan For contributions to Internet security and performance





Deborah McGuinness Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute For contributions to knowledge technologies including ontologies and knowledge graphs





Gerard G. Medioni Amazon For contributions to computer vision and its consumer facing applications





Sharad Mehrotra University of California, Irvine For contributions to the fields of data management, multimedia information retrieval, and emergency response





Seffi Naor Technion—Israel Institute of Technology For contributions to online, randomized, and approximation algorithms





Shrikanth Narayanan University of Southern California For contributions to speech, language, multimedia processing, affective computing, and their human-centered applications





Natasha Noy Google Research For contributions to open data, data discovery, and Semantic Web





Corina S. Pasareanu NASA Ames and Carnegie Mellon University For contributions to the development and application of symbolic execution and compositional verification





Massoud Pedram University of Southern California For contributions to low power design of VLSI circuits and to energy efficient computing





Anand Raghunathan Purdue University For contributions to the design of energy-efficient computing systems





Benjamin Raphael Princeton University For contributions to computational biology including algorithms in cancer genomics/evolution and biological network analysis





Dana Ron Tel Aviv University For contributions to sub-linear time approximation algorithms





Tim Roughgarden Columbia University For contributions to algorithmic game theory





David Sankoff University of Ottawa For contributions to research and leadership in computational biology and bioinformatics





Stefan Saroiu Microsoft For contributions to memory security and trusted computing





Albrecht Schmidt Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich For contributions to human-computer interaction, ubiquitous computing and implicit interaction, and leadership in ACM SIGCHI





Björn W. Schuller Imperial College London, Technical University of Munich For empirical and theoretical contributions to the development of computer audition, affective computing, and health informatics





Phoebe Sengers Cornell University For contributions to critically-informed human-computer interaction and design.





Elaine Shi Carnegie Mellon University For contributions to the scientific foundation of oblivious computation and decentralized blockchains





Noah Snavely Cornell Tech, Google For contributions to computer vision and computer graphics





Ram D. Sriram NIST For contributions in building innovative computational tools and automation techniques in engineering and health care





Steffen Staab Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Universität Stuttgart For contributions to semantic technologies and web science, and distinguished service to the ACM community





Alexander Szalay The Johns Hopkins University For contributions in systems, big data, open data, and for service to the community





Manik Varma Microsoft Research India For contributions to machine learning and its applications





XiaoFeng Wang Indiana University at Bloomington For contributions to systems security and privacy





Kilian Weinberger Cornell University For contribution to machine learning and deep learning research





Emmett Witchel The University of Texas at Austin For contributions to high-performance, concurrent, and secure systems





Xing Xie Microsoft Research Asia For contributions to spatial data mining and recommendation systems







