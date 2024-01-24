2023 ACM FELLOWS CELEBRATED FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO COMPUTING THAT UNDERPIN OUR DAILY LIVES

Members of Global Society Hailed for Work Including Advances to AI Technologies, the World Wide Web, Graphics, Cybersecurity, Mobile Computing, and Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 68 Fellows for transformative contributions to computing science and technology. All the 2023 inductees are longstanding ACM Members who were selected by their peers for groundbreaking innovations that have improved how we live, work, and play. 

"The announcement each year that a new class of ACM Fellows has been selected is met with great excitement," said ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "ACM is proud to include nearly 110,000 computing professionals in our ranks and ACM Fellows represent just 1% of our entire global membership. This year's inductees include the inventor of the World Wide Web, the 'godfathers of AI,' and other colleagues whose contributions have all been important building blocks in forming the digital society that shapes our modern world."

In keeping with ACM's global reach, the 2023 Fellows represent universities, corporations, and research centers in Canada, China, Germany, India, Israel, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The contributions of the 2023 Fellows run the gamut of the computing field―including algorithm design, computer graphics, cybersecurity, energy-efficient computing, mobile computing, software analytics, and web search, to name a few.

Additional information about the 2023 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows website.

2023 ACM FELLOWS


Aditya Akella

University of Texas

For contributions that improve the performance, efficiency, and robustness of cluster computing



Michael Backes

CISPA    

For contributions to information security and privacy



Yoshua Bengio

Mila

For conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing



Maria-Florina Balcan

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to the foundations of machine learning and its applications to algorithmic economics and algorithm design



Nikhil Bansal

University of Michigan

For contributions to the foundations of approximate and online algorithms, and their connections to mathematics



Mikhail Belkin

University of California San Diego

For contributions to modern machine learning theory and algorithms



Shai Ben-David

University of Waterloo

For contributions to and research leadership in machine learning theory



Vaughn Timothy Betz

University of Toronto

For contributions to the architecture and computer-aided design of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)



Ramon Caceres

Google

For contributions to mobile and edge computing



Chandra Chekuri

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

For contributions to approximation algorithms and submodular optimization



Haibo Chen

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

For contributions to improving the scalability and security of operating systems and distributed systems



Yingying (Jennifer) Chen

Rutgers University

For contributions to the design and application of mobile sensing and mobile security systems



Kenneth Ward Church

EAI, Northeastern University

For contributions to empirical methods in natural language processing



Roger B. Dannenberg

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to the field of computer science through innovative computer music systems



Xin Luna Dong

Meta

For contributions to knowledge graph construction and data integration



Rolf Drechsler

University of Bremen

For contributions to foundations and applications of formal proof techniques in synthesis, test, and verification



Wenliang Du

Syracuse University

For contributions to cybersecurity education and research



Pradeep Dubey

Intel Corporation

For contributions to emerging compute- and data-intensive applications and parallel processing computer architectures



Anja Feldmann

Max Planck Institute and TU Berlin

For contributions to the data-driven analysis of operational networks



George Fitzmaurice

Autodesk Canada, Inc.

For contributions to human-computer interaction and tangible user interfaces



Fedor Fomin

University of Bergen

For contributions to the development of parameterized complexity and exact exponential algorithms



Jeffrey S. Foster

Tufts University

For contributions to program analysis and techniques to build more reliable and secure software



Jianfeng Gao

Microsoft

For contributions to machine learning for web search, natural language processing, and conversational systems



Ian Goldberg

University of Waterloo

For contributions to the development and deployment of privacy enhancing technologies



Sumit Gulwani

Microsoft

For contributions to AI-assisted programming for developers, data scientists, end users, and students



Zhu Han

University of Houston

For contributions to distributed and autonomous management for large-scale communication networks



Geoffrey Hinton

University of Toronto

For conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing



Nicole Immorlica

Microsoft Research

For contributions to economics and computation including market design, auctions, and social networks



Trent Jaeger

Pennsylvania State University

For contributions to research and education for operating systems and software security



Kenneth Richard Koedinger

Carnegie Mellon University

For the advancement of AI models of human learning and developing intelligent tutors to aid students



Andreas Krause

ETH Zurich

For contributions to learning-based decision making under uncertainty



Christopher Ian Kruegel

University of California Santa Barbara

For contributions to systems security, malware detection, and vulnerability analysis



H.T. Kung

Harvard University

For contributions to computer architecture and concurrency control for parallel computation



Yann LeCun 

New York University

For conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing



Tim Berners-Lee 

WWW Consortium

For inventing the World Wide Web, the first web browser, and the fundamental protocols and algorithms allowing the Web to scale



David Lo

Singapore Management University

For contributions to synergizing artificial intelligence and software engineering for human-in-the-loop automation and software analytics



Wenjing Lou

Virginia Tech

For contributions to information and network security



Kwan-Liu Ma

University of California, Davis

For contributions to and leadership in large-scale data visualization research



Wei-Ying Ma

Tsinghua University

For leadership and contributions to web search and data mining



Z. Morley Mao

University of Michigan 

For contributions to Internet security and performance



Deborah McGuinness

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute    

For contributions to knowledge technologies including ontologies and knowledge graphs



Gerard G. Medioni

Amazon    

For contributions to computer vision and its consumer facing applications



Sharad Mehrotra

University of California, Irvine 

For contributions to the fields of data management, multimedia information retrieval, and emergency response



Seffi Naor

Technion—Israel Institute of Technology

For contributions to online, randomized, and approximation algorithms



Shrikanth Narayanan

University of Southern California

For contributions to speech, language, multimedia processing, affective computing, and their human-centered applications



Natasha Noy

Google Research    

For contributions to open data, data discovery, and Semantic Web



Corina S. Pasareanu

NASA Ames and Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to the development and application of symbolic execution and compositional verification



Massoud Pedram

University of Southern California    

For contributions to low power design of VLSI circuits and to energy efficient computing



Anand Raghunathan

Purdue University

For contributions to the design of energy-efficient computing systems



Benjamin Raphael

Princeton University

For contributions to computational biology including algorithms in cancer genomics/evolution and biological network analysis



Dana Ron

Tel Aviv University

For contributions to sub-linear time approximation algorithms



Tim Roughgarden

Columbia University

For contributions to algorithmic game theory



David Sankoff

University of Ottawa

For contributions to research and leadership in computational biology and bioinformatics



Stefan Saroiu

Microsoft    

For contributions to memory security and trusted computing



Albrecht Schmidt

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich     

For contributions to human-computer interaction, ubiquitous computing and implicit interaction, and leadership in ACM SIGCHI



Björn W. Schuller

Imperial College London, Technical University of Munich

For empirical and theoretical contributions to the development of computer audition, affective computing, and health informatics



Phoebe Sengers

Cornell University

For contributions to critically-informed human-computer interaction and design.



Elaine Shi

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to the scientific foundation of oblivious computation and decentralized blockchains



Noah Snavely

Cornell Tech, Google    

For contributions to computer vision and computer graphics



Ram D. Sriram

NIST    

For contributions in building innovative computational tools and automation techniques in engineering and health care



Steffen Staab

Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Universität Stuttgart

For contributions to semantic technologies and web science, and distinguished service to the ACM community



Alexander Szalay

The Johns Hopkins University    

For contributions in systems, big data, open data, and for service to the community



Manik Varma

Microsoft Research India    

For contributions to machine learning and its applications



XiaoFeng Wang

Indiana University at Bloomington 

For contributions to systems security and privacy



Kilian Weinberger

Cornell University    

For contribution to machine learning and deep learning research



Emmett Witchel

The University of Texas at Austin

For contributions to high-performance, concurrent, and secure systems



Xing Xie

Microsoft Research Asia

For contributions to spatial data mining and recommendation systems



About ACM 
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Recognition Program
The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.                                                                          

