2023 Advantech Embedded-IoT World Partner Conference
07 Dec, 2023, 21:19 ET
Edge Evolution – Shaping the Future of Embedded and Emerging Business
TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in embedded markets, hosted the Embedded-IoT World Partner Conference from Nov 30 to Dec 2 at Advantech's AIoT Co-Creation Campus. The conference gathered over 500 attendees from more than 40 countries and revolved around the key theme: Edge Evolution – Shaping the Future of Embedded and Emerging Business. The conference covered a wide range of topics, featuring over 80 solution showcases launched simultaneously. Additionally, 56+ guest speakers were invited to deliver lectures during the event, offering diverse insights into the AIoT industry.
Miller Chang, President of Advantech's Embedded-IoT Group, emphasized that Advantech's commitment to product innovation spans 40 years. Recently, we have adopted a "Sector-Driven" approach, tightly aligning product innovation with industry-specific needs, and integrating 5G, AI, and cloud technologies into this approach. Through collaboration with global sales channels and distribution partners, Advantech aims to enter emerging domains such as EV infrastructure, robotics, and AMR. Additionally, to meet industry-specific needs and support the value-add business model, Advantech has announced a series of new generation edge computing and AI platform integrated with Edge AI SDK, EdgeSync 360, DeviceOn, and IoT security software, partnering with global strategic leaders including Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Arm, NXP, Qualcomm, and Microsoft…etc. Advantech aimed to collectively seize the latest AIoT opportunities.
Keynote Highlights
AIoT and Edge Computing Vision Keynote:
Forum Highlights
Edge Computing & AI Solutions
Embedded Design-in and Emerging Markets
Partner Innovation Lounges (19 x Open Topics of Solution Highlights from NXP, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Arm, Canonical, Hailo, Axelera AI, Intel, AMD, Cyberlink, Avdor Helet, Cyient, Neubility, Cogniteam, e-con System, Innodisk, D3, Microprogram, DEKA)
