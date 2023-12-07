2023 Advantech Embedded-IoT World Partner Conference

Edge Evolution – Shaping the Future of Embedded and Emerging Business

TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in embedded markets, hosted the Embedded-IoT World Partner Conference from Nov 30 to Dec 2 at Advantech's AIoT Co-Creation Campus. The conference gathered over 500 attendees from more than 40 countries and revolved around the key theme: Edge Evolution – Shaping the Future of Embedded and Emerging Business. The conference covered a wide range of topics, featuring over 80 solution showcases launched simultaneously. Additionally, 56+ guest speakers were invited to deliver lectures during the event, offering diverse insights into the AIoT industry.

With global strategic leaders including Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Arm, NXP, Qualcomm, and Microsoft...etc,Advantech aimed to collectively seize the latest AIoT opportunity.

Miller Chang, President of Advantech's Embedded-IoT Group, emphasized that Advantech's commitment to product innovation spans 40 years. Recently, we have adopted a "Sector-Driven" approach, tightly aligning product innovation with industry-specific needs, and integrating 5G, AI, and cloud technologies into this approach. Through collaboration with global sales channels and distribution partners, Advantech aims to enter emerging domains such as EV infrastructure, robotics, and AMR. Additionally, to meet industry-specific needs and support the value-add business model, Advantech has announced a series of new generation edge computing and AI platform integrated with Edge AI SDK, EdgeSync 360, DeviceOn, and IoT security software, partnering with global strategic leaders including Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Arm, NXP, Qualcomm, and Microsoft…etc. Advantech aimed to collectively seize the latest AIoT opportunities.

Keynote Highlights AIoT and Edge Computing Vision Keynote: Advantech: Next-Stage Core Strategy: AIoT & Edge Computing

NVIDIA: Generative AI and Accelerated Edge computing

Qualcomm: Future of IoT at the Edge

Intel: Democratizing AI—Empowering AIPC for Every Workload

Microsoft: The AI-era of Industrial Transformation Forum Highlights Edge Computing & AI Solutions Edge AI Solutions (Intel, Hailo)

High Performance Edge Computing (AMD, NVIDIA, Phison)

Next-Gen Edge Software Solutions (Microsoft, Intel, Trellix, Canonical, Bureau Veritas)

Industrial Intelligence Solutions (Qualcomm, FPC, Nordic, E Ink) Embedded Design-in and Emerging Markets The Evolution of Design-In Services (Nuvoton, NYCU)

Robot & AMR (DEKA, FixPosition, Movella, Twinny)

EV Infrastructure (CharIN, SK Signet, ACTAIN, Magnetec Group)

Mission Critical (KLC Group LLC, ACME Portable Corp, Panasonic System Design, GLEAP) Partner Innovation Lounges (19 x Open Topics of Solution Highlights from NXP, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Arm, Canonical, Hailo, Axelera AI, Intel, AMD, Cyberlink, Avdor Helet, Cyient, Neubility, Cogniteam, e-con System, Innodisk, D3, Microprogram, DEKA)

