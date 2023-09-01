2023 Aircraft Repossession Conference: Strategies for Successful Recovery and Resolution (Dublin, Ireland - September 22, 2023)

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "18th Aircraft Repossession" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the previous success of the conference in London, Dublin, Miami, Dubai, Chandigarh, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Washington, DC and online, the 18th international event will explore the latest developments in the field of aircraft repossession and recovery.

Agenda Highlights

  • Planning a repossession
  • Practical aspects of aircraft repossessions and arrests
  • 3 repossession scenarios and alternate strategies
  • Risk management practices in relation to distressed airlines
  • How to avoid repossession pitfalls in drafting leasing contracts
  • Unlocking repossession success: Maximizing aircraft repossession through effective record management
  • Things to look out for in All Risk and War Risk insurance: How do you obtain repossession of your aircraft, or its value, in time of war
  • Engine repossession
  • Aircraft repossession and de-registration issues

Who Should Attend:

  • Operators
  • Aircraft manufacturers
  • Banks
  • Financial analysts
  • Leasing and finance companies
  • Aviation professionals

Speakers

  • Dr. Jan Michael Bosak, Head of Legal, ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance
  • Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation
  • Matthew Gee, Chief Operating Officer, Six West
  • Patrick Honnebier, Of Counsel, Rep Law and Professor International Aviation Financing and Leasing Laws
  • Ben Jacques, Marketing Director, WNG Capital
  • Joachim Kabamba, President, Kabamba Aerospace
  • Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aircraft Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)
  • Richard Mumford, Partner, Clyde & Co
  • Tony Payne, Partner & Head of Aviation, DLA Piper
  • Thomas Schmid, Head Of Legal, CCB Leasing International
  • Robert-Jan Temmink KC, Barrister, Quadrant Chambers
  • Peter Walter, Director - Technical & Asset Management, IBA Group

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd1vzq

