2023 ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2024 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$ 216,231



$ 198,520



$ 828,111



$ 773,053



























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 96,682



$ 90,662



$ 392,340



$ 334,626

Net earnings per common share

$ 0.53

(1) $ 0.50



$ 2.16

(1) $ 1.89



























FFO available to common stockholders

$ 151,712



$ 142,178



$ 589,074



$ 548,884

FFO per common share

$ 0.83

(1) $ 0.79



$ 3.24

(1) $ 3.10



























Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 154,281



$ 142,893



$ 592,528



$ 556,404

Core FFO per common share

$ 0.85

(1) $ 0.80



$ 3.26

(1) $ 3.14



























AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 148,997



$ 145,142



$ 591,523



$ 568,952

AFFO per common share

$ 0.82



$ 0.81



$ 3.26



$ 3.21



(1) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and/or quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, net earnings per common share would have been $0.50 and $2.13, FFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.21 and Core FFO would have been $0.82 and $3.23 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

2023 Highlights:

Net earnings per common share increased 14.3% over prior year results

FFO per common share increased 4.5% over prior year results

Core FFO per common share increased 3.8% over prior year results

AFFO per common share increased 1.6% over prior year results

Dividend yield of 5.2% at December 31, 2023

Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.23 marking the 34 th consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs

marking the 34 consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.5%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years, at December 31, 2023 as compared to 99.2% at September 30, 2023 , and 99.4% at December 31, 2022

as compared to 99.2% at , and 99.4% at $819.7 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 165 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 1,281,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.8 years

in property investments, including the acquisition of 165 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 1,281,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.8 years Sold 45 properties for $115.7 million , producing $47.5 million of gains on sales, at a cap rate of 5.9%

, producing of gains on sales, at a cap rate of 5.9% Raised $31.4 million in net proceeds from issuance of 726,364 common shares

in net proceeds from issuance of 726,364 common shares Issued $500 million principal amount of 5.600% senior unsecured notes due 2033

principal amount of 5.600% senior unsecured notes due 2033 Maintained sector leading 12.0 year weighted average debt maturity

Total average annual shareholder returns (11.0% for the past 30 years) exceed industry equity averages for the past 2-, 3-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-years

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

$269.7 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 40 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 278,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.6 years

in property investments, including the acquisition of 40 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 278,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.6 years Sold 19 properties for $26.6 million , producing $7.3 million of gains on sales, at a cap rate of 6.5%

The company announced 2024 Core FFO guidance of $3.25 to $3.31 per share. The 2024 AFFO is estimated to be $3.29 to $3.35 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.94 to $2.00 per share, plus $1.31 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN continues to execute with excellence. In 2023, we grew Core FFO 3.8 percent, deployed over $800 million of capital in new real estate investments and successfully executed the NNN REIT name change and branding campaign. We ended the year with $132.0 million drawn on our $1.1 billion credit facility, accentuating our ability to raise capital and generate strong free cash flow and proceeds from selective asset dispositions, even in a challenging capital market environment. NNN maintains a multi-year view and is well-positioned to execute the 2024 strategy."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at http://www.nnnreit.com . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, executive retirement costs, or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by NAREIT ("EBITDA") is a metric established by NAREIT and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDA to be an appropriate measure of the company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the company's operating performance. The company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDA used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to EBITDA, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the company's Annual Supplemental Data accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenues:























Rental income

$ 215,178



$ 198,217



$ 826,090



$ 771,618

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



1,053





303





2,021





1,435







216,231





198,520





828,111





773,053

Operating expenses:























General and administrative



10,530





10,788





43,746





41,695

Real estate



8,237





7,035





28,378





26,281

Depreciation and amortization



60,079





57,322





238,625





223,834

Leasing transaction costs



76





61





299





320

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



2,315





1,088





5,990





8,309

Executive retirement costs



2,569





715





3,454





7,520







83,806





77,009





320,492





307,959

Gain on disposition of real estate



7,263





6,787





47,485





17,443

Earnings from operations



139,688





128,298





555,104





482,537



























Other expenses (revenues):























Interest and other income



(383)





(29)





(1,134)





(149)

Interest expense



43,389





37,665





163,898





148,065







43,006





37,636





162,764





147,916



























Net earnings



96,682





90,662





392,340





334,621

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





—





—





5

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 96,682



$ 90,662



$ 392,340



$ 334,626



























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



181,425,202





178,779,100





181,200,040





176,403,656

Diluted



181,932,133





179,472,118





181,689,723





177,067,865



























Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:























Basic

$ 0.53



$ 0.51



$ 2.16



$ 1.89

Diluted

$ 0.53

(1) $ 0.50



$ 2.16

(1) $ 1.89



(1) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and/or quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, net earnings per common share would have been $0.50 and $2.13 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Funds From Operations ("FFO") Reconciliation:























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 96,682



$ 90,662



$ 392,340



$ 334,626

Real estate depreciation and amortization



59,978





57,215





238,229





223,392

Gain on disposition of real estate



(7,263)





(6,787)





(47,485)





(17,443)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of

recoveries



2,315





1,088





5,990





8,309

Total FFO adjustments



55,030





51,516





196,734





214,258

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 151,712



$ 142,178



$ 589,074



$ 548,884



























FFO per common share:























Basic

$ 0.84



$ 0.80



$ 3.25



$ 3.11

Diluted

$ 0.83

(1) $ 0.79



$ 3.24

(1) $ 3.10



























Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") Reconciliation:























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 96,682



$ 90,662



$ 392,340



$ 334,626

Total FFO adjustments



55,030





51,516





196,734





214,258

FFO available to common stockholders



151,712





142,178





589,074





548,884



























Executive retirement costs



2,569





715





3,454





7,520

Total Core FFO adjustments



2,569





715





3,454





7,520

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 154,281



$ 142,893



$ 592,528



$ 556,404



























Core FFO per common share:























Basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.80



$ 3.27



$ 3.15

Diluted

$ 0.85

(1) $ 0.80



$ 3.26

(1) $ 3.14



(1) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and/or quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Excluding such, FFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.21 and Core FFO would have been $0.82 and $3.23 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO")

Reconciliation:























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 96,682



$ 90,662



$ 392,340



$ 334,626

Total FFO adjustments



55,030





51,516





196,734





214,258

Total Core FFO adjustments



2,569





715





3,454





7,520

Core FFO available to common stockholders



154,281





142,893





592,528





556,404



























Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(5,957)





261





(7,453)





3,559

Net capital lease rent adjustment



75





78





319





302

Below-market rent amortization



(82)





(100)





(431)





(510)

Stock based compensation expense



2,592





2,344





10,846





10,078

Capitalized interest expense



(1,912)





(334)





(4,286)





(881)

Total AFFO adjustments



(5,284)





2,249





(1,005)





12,548

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 148,997



$ 145,142



$ 591,523



$ 568,952



























AFFO per common share:























Basic

$ 0.82



$ 0.81



$ 3.26



$ 3.23

Diluted

$ 0.82



$ 0.81



$ 3.26



$ 3.21



























Other Information:























Rental income from operating leases(1)

$ 209,037



$ 192,738



$ 805,136



$ 751,680

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 133



$ 146



$ 560



$ 595

Percentage rent(1)

$ 241



$ 310



$ 1,631



$ 1,541



























Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)

$ 5,767



$ 5,023



$ 18,763



$ 17,802

Real estate expenses



(8,237)





(7,035)





(28,378)





(26,281)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,470)



$ (2,012)



$ (9,615)



$ (8,479)



























Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,295



$ 1,200



$ 4,943



$ 4,734

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding

maturities)

$ —

(2) $ 170



$ 173

(2) $ 664

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 105



$ 109



$ 409



$ 454



(1) For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $215,178 and $198,217, respectively, and $826,090 and $771,618, for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2024 Earnings Guidance:

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2024 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.94 - $2.00 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.31 per share Core FFO per share

$3.25 - $3.31 per share AFFO per share

$3.29 - $3.35 per share General and administrative expenses

$46 - $48 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$9 - $11 Million Acquisition volume

$400 - $500 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









December 31,

2023



December 31,

2022

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 8,535,851



$ 8,020,814

Cash and cash equivalents



1,189





2,505

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



3,966





4,273

Receivables, net of allowance of $669 and $708, respectively



3,649





3,612

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,168 and $3,836, respectively



34,611





27,795

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $23,952 and $21,663, respectively



3,243





5,352

Other assets



79,459





81,694

Total assets

$ 8,661,968



$ 8,146,045















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 132,000



$ 166,200

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs



—





9,964

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,228,544





3,739,890

Accrued interest payable



34,374





23,826

Other liabilities



109,593





82,663

Total liabilities



4,504,511





4,022,543















Stockholders' equity of NNN



4,157,457





4,123,502















Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,661,968



$ 8,146,045















Common shares outstanding



182,474,770





181,424,670















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



35,966,000





35,010,000



NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity

Date Line of credit payable

$ 132,000



$ 132,000



SOFR + 87.5bps





6.185 %

June 2025































Unsecured notes payable:





























2024



350,000





349,961





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024

2025



400,000





399,790





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025

2026



350,000





348,707





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026

2027



400,000





399,320





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027

2028



400,000





398,487





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028

2030



400,000





399,161





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030

2033



500,000





488,699





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033

2048



300,000





296,136





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048

2050



300,000





294,423





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050

2051



450,000





442,053





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051

2052



450,000





440,059





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052

Total



4,300,000





4,256,796

















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 4,432,000



$ 4,388,796

















































Debt costs







$ (42,595)

















Accumulated amortization





14,343

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(28,252)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 4,228,544



















(1) Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 12.0 years.

As of December 31, 2023, Net Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.5x.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of December 31, 2023

(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2023, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2023 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.38 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.52 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

— Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.62 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.51 Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

41.5 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

— Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.5 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

241 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio Top 20 Lines of Trade







As of December 31,



Lines of Trade

2023(1)

2022(2) 1.

Convenience stores

16.4 %

16.5 % 2.

Automotive service

15.6 %

13.7 % 3.

Restaurants – full service

8.7 %

9.1 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.5 %

8.9 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

6.4 %

5.9 % 6.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.6 %

4.1 % 7.

Health and fitness

4.5 %

4.9 % 8.

Theaters

4.1 %

4.3 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.0 %

3.1 % 10.

Wholesale clubs

2.5 %

2.6 % 11.

Automotive parts

2.5 %

2.6 % 12.

Drug stores

2.4 %

2.6 % 13.

Home improvement

2.2 %

2.3 % 14.

Furniture

2.0 %

2.3 % 15.

Medical service providers

1.7 %

1.9 % 16.

General merchandise

1.4 %

1.6 % 17.

Consumer electronics

1.4 %

1.4 % 18.

Home furnishings

1.3 %

1.4 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.3 %

1.4 % 20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.1 %

1.3 %



Other

8.4 %

8.1 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States



State

% of Total(1)





State

% of Total(1) 1.

Texas

16.8 %

6.

North Carolina

3.9 % 2.

Florida

9.4 %

7.

Tennessee

3.8 % 3.

Illinois

5.2 %

8.

Indiana

3.7 % 4.

Ohio

4.9 %

9.

California

3.3 % 5.

Georgia

4.7 %

10.

Virginia

3.3 %



As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $818,749,000 as of December 31, 2023.

(2) $771,984,000 as of December 31, 2022.





NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio - Continued Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

138

4.4 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.2 % 3.

Camping World

47

3.8 % 4.

Dave & Buster's

32

3.5 % 5.

LA Fitness

29

3.1 % 6.

GPM Investments (convenience stores)

150

3.0 % 7.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.8 % 8.

AMC Theatres

20

2.7 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.5 % 10.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.3 % 11.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

92

2.2 % 12.

Sunoco

61

2.1 % 13.

Walgreens

49

1.9 % 14.

Chuck E. Cheese

53

1.9 % 15.

United Rentals

50

1.7 % 16.

Frisch's Restaurants

68

1.6 % 17.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

58

1.5 % 18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.3 % 19.

Bob Evans

106

1.3 % 20.

Best Buy

16

1.3 %

Lease Expirations (2)



% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3) 2024

1.7 %

54

803,000

2030

3.3 %

109

1,221,000 2025

5.1 %

185

1,941,000

2031

7.3 %

185

2,697,000 2026

4.8 %

212

2,127,000

2032

5.9 %

215

2,328,000 2027

8.2 %

235

3,591,000

2033

4.9 %

138

1,467,000 2028

5.7 %

229

2,172,000

Thereafter

49.1 %

1,831

15,592,000 2029

4.0 %

119

1,744,000

















(1) Based on the annual base rent of $818,749,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2023. (2) As of December 31, 2023, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years. (3) Square feet.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred





Scheduled Repayment







Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total





Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total



Cumulative

Total

2020



$ 33,594



$ 18,129



$ 51,723





91.6 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259





5.8 %



5.8 %



























































2021





990





3,732





4,722





8.4 %





25,935





5,841





31,776





56.3 %



62.1 %



























































2022 Q1



—





—





—





—







1,780





2,277





4,057





7.2 %



69.3 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







1,729





2,276





4,005





7.1 %



76.4 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







1,201





2,257





3,458





6.1 %



82.5 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







681





2,277





2,958





5.3 %



87.8 %







—





—





—





—







5,391





9,087





14,478





25.7 %



87.8 %



























































2023 Q1



—





—





—





—







9





1,677





1,686





3.0 %



90.8 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







10





476





486





0.9 %



91.7 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



92.5 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



93.3 %







—





—





—





—







19





3,105





3,124





5.5 %



93.3 %



























































2024 Q1



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



94.1 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



94.9 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



95.7 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.9 %



96.6 %







—





—





—





—







—





1,904





1,904





3.3 %



96.6 %



























































2025





—





—





—





—







—





1,904





1,904





3.4 %



100.0 %

































































$ 34,584



$ 21,861



$ 56,445





100.0 %



$ 34,584



$ 21,861



$ 56,445





100.0 %







Adjusted Results

The following table outlines the adjusted effects of excluding the scheduled repayments of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of December 31, 2023:





Quarter Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2023



2022



% Change



2023



2022



% Change

Core FFO per common share:



































As reported

$ 0.85



$ 0.80





6.3 %

$ 3.26



$ 3.14





3.8 % Adjusted(1)

$ 0.85



$ 0.78





9.0 %

$ 3.24



$ 3.09





4.9 % Adjusted(2)

$ 0.81



$ 0.78





3.8 %

$ 3.21



$ 3.09





3.9 %





































AFFO per common share:



































As reported

$ 0.82



$ 0.81





1.2 %

$ 3.26



$ 3.21





1.6 % Adjusted(3)

$ 0.82



$ 0.79





3.8 %

$ 3.24



$ 3.13





3.5 %

(1) Excludes the cash basis rent repayments from the Rent Deferral Lease Amendments table above. (2) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, one tenant was reclassified to accrual basis for accounting purposes due to their improved qualitative and/or quantitative credit factors, which resulted in an increase of accrued rent in the amount of $5,573. Adjusted figures exclude both the effects of the cash basis rent repayments from the Rent Deferral Lease Amendments table above and the accrued rent of $5,573. (3) Excludes the cash and accrual basis rent repayments from the Rent Deferral Lease Amendments table above.

