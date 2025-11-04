NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Increased 2025 Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Highlights include:

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Reported net earnings of $0.51 per diluted share

Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 1.2% and 2.4% over prior-year results, respectively, to $0.85 and $0.86, respectively

Increased ABR by 7.2% over prior-year results

Closed on $283.0 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average lease term of 17.8 years and $748.0 million of investments in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, exceeding the high end of the previously provided guidance range

Sold 23 properties for $41.3 million, including $22.3 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 5.9%

Raised $71.7 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 1,670,737 common shares at an average price per share of $42.89

As previously announced, issued $500 million principal amount of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due 2031 ("2031 Notes")

Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 10.7 years, no encumbered assets, no floating rate debt and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity

Paid a $0.60 quarterly dividend, representing a 3.4% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, a 5.6% annualized dividend yield and a 70% AFFO payout ratio

Additional Highlights:

Increased and tightened Core FFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.36 to $3.40

Increased and tightened AFFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.41 to $3.45

Increased 2025 acquisition volume guidance to a new range of $850 to $950 million

Increased 2025 disposition volume guidance to a new range of $170 to $200 million

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the third quarter, NNN's team invested over $280 million in real estate, attaining its highest quarterly acquisition volume since 2018. Our year-to-date activity positions NNN to achieve record-setting investment volume in 2025, while maintaining our strict underwriting standards. This strong operational execution, supported by $1.4 billion in liquidity and an industry-leading balance sheet, allows us to raise our earnings guidance for 2025."

FINANCIAL RESULTS





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues

$ 230,159



$ 218,564



$ 687,815



$ 650,784



























Net earnings

$ 96,839



$ 97,904



$ 293,826



$ 298,941

Net earnings per share

$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 1.56



$ 1.63



























FFO

$ 158,676



$ 154,171



$ 474,585



$ 457,812

FFO per share

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 2.53



$ 2.50



























Core FFO

$ 159,366



$ 154,327



$ 477,639



$ 458,438

Core FFO per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.84



$ 2.54



$ 2.50



























AFFO

$ 161,063



$ 155,701



$ 482,601



$ 462,556

AFFO per share

$ 0.86



$ 0.84



$ 2.57



$ 2.52



PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2025



June 30,

2025



September 30,

2024

Number of properties



3,697





3,663





3,549

Total gross leasable area (square feet)



39,209,000





38,322,000





36,550,000

Occupancy rate



97.5 %



98.0 %



99.3 % Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.1





9.8





10.0

ABR

$ 912,218



$ 893,782



$ 850,976



PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2025



Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2025

Total dollars invested(1)

$ 283,027



$ 747,956

Number of properties



57





184

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



1,120,000





3,350,000

Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.3 %



7.4 % Weighted average lease term (years)



17.8





17.8







(1) Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements. (2) Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties. (3) Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS





Quarter Ended September 30, 2025



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total



Occupied



Vacant



Total

Number of properties



12





11





23





31





25





56

Gross leasable area (square feet)



81,000





111,000





192,000





301,000





321,000





622,000

Net sale proceeds

$ 22,309



$ 19,027



$ 41,336



$ 60,376



$ 48,047



$ 108,423

Weighted average cap rate(1)



5.9 %



—





5.9 %



5.8 %



—





5.8 %





(1) Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the occupied properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the third quarter 2025, NNN issued 1,670,737 common shares, raising $71.7 million in gross proceeds at an average price per share of $42.89, primarily through the Company's at-the-market equity program.

As previously announced, on July 1, 2025, NNN issued the 2031 Notes and used the proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit and to fund investment activity.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.95 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 10.7 years. The Company ended the third quarter 2025 with $1.4 billion of total available liquidity, including full capacity on the $1.2 billion line of credit and $158.7 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.6x and 4.1x, respectively, as of September 30, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on October 14, 2025, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025. The quarterly dividend represents a 3.4% increase over the prior quarterly dividend rate, an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 5.6% as of September 30, 2025.

2025 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Previous 2025

Guidance

Updated 2025

Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,

impairment losses and retirement and severance costs

$1.93 - $1.98

$1.93 - $1.97 Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.41

$1.43 Core FFO per share

$3.34 - $3.39

$3.36 - $3.40 AFFO per share

$3.40 - $3.45

$3.41 - $3.45 General and administrative expenses

$47 - $48

$47 - $48 Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$17 - $18

$17 - $18 Acquisition volume

$600 - $700

$850 - $950 Disposition volume

$120 - $150

$170 - $200

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on November 4, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 738951 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 11, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 53003.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned 3,697 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.2 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDAre") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 9,204,697



$ 8,746,168

Cash and cash equivalents



157,917





8,731

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



776





331

Receivables, net of allowance of $573 and $617, respectively



2,266





2,975

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,325 and $4,156, respectively



33,897





34,005

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $29,174 and $27,002, respectively



6,973





8,958

Other assets



73,580





71,560

Total assets

$ 9,480,106



$ 8,872,728















Liabilities:











Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

$ 4,870,460



$ 4,373,803

Accrued interest payable



79,926





29,699

Other liabilities



109,357





106,951

Total liabilities



5,059,743





4,510,453















Total equity



4,420,363





4,362,275















Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,480,106



$ 8,872,728















Common shares outstanding



189,884,648





187,540,929



NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues:























Rental income

$ 229,773



$ 218,155



$ 686,845



$ 649,120

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



386





409





970





1,664







230,159





218,564





687,815





650,784



























Operating expenses:























General and administrative



11,056





11,209





35,281





35,582

Real estate



9,128





7,263





27,341





21,175

Depreciation and amortization



67,252





63,369





200,218





186,487

Leasing transaction costs



131





22





335





75

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



7,195





760





13,242





2,908

Retirement and severance costs



690





156





3,054





626







95,452





82,779





279,471





246,853

Gain on disposition of real estate



12,570





7,765





32,581





30,207

Earnings from operations



147,277





143,550





440,925





434,138



























Other expenses (revenues):























Interest and other income



(2,940)





(845)





(3,284)





(1,940)

Interest expense



53,378





46,491





150,383





137,137







50,438





45,646





147,099





135,197



























Net earnings

$ 96,839



$ 97,904



$ 293,826



$ 298,941



























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



187,838,711





184,007,176





187,200,093





182,757,097

Diluted



188,332,789





184,561,431





187,686,331





183,301,570



























Net earnings per share available to stockholders:























Basic

$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 1.57



$ 1.63

Diluted

$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 1.56



$ 1.63



NNN REIT, Inc. Other Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)

$ 225,053



$ 213,447



$ 670,823



$ 634,088

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 111



$ 116



$ 337



$ 353

Percentage rent(1)

$ 211



$ 200



$ 1,381



$ 1,347



























Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 4,398



$ 4,392



$ 14,304



$ 13,332

Real estate expenses



(9,128)





(7,263)





(27,341)





(21,175)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (4,730)



$ (2,871)



$ (13,037)



$ (7,843)



























Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,630



$ 1,450



$ 4,574



$ 4,538

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 44



$ 101



$ 130



$ 327







(1) For the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $229,773 and $218,155, respectively, and $686,845 and $649,120, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) Includes lease termination fees of $669 and $3,860 for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $11,121 and $10,152 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 96,839



$ 97,904



$ 293,826



$ 298,941

Real estate depreciation and amortization



67,212





63,272





200,098





186,170

Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,570)





(7,765)





(32,581)





(30,207)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of

recoveries



7,195





760





13,242





2,908

FFO



158,676





154,171





474,585





457,812

Retirement and severance costs



690





156





3,054





626

Core FFO



159,366





154,327





477,639





458,438

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(631)





(123)





(715)





8

Net capital lease rent adjustment



62





56





184





164

Below-market rent amortization



(68)





(109)





(1,781)





(351)

Stock based compensation expense



2,791





2,818





9,194





9,041

Capitalized interest expense



(457)





(1,268)





(1,920)





(4,744)

AFFO

$ 161,063



$ 155,701



$ 482,601



$ 462,556



























FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 2.54



$ 2.51

Diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 2.53



$ 2.50



























Core FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.84



$ 2.55



$ 2.51

Diluted

$ 0.85



$ 0.84



$ 2.54



$ 2.50



























AFFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.86



$ 0.85



$ 2.58



$ 2.53

Diluted

$ 0.86



$ 0.84



$ 2.57



$ 2.52



























Dividend per share

$ 0.600



$ 0.580



$ 1.760



$ 1.710

AFFO payout ratio(1)



70 %



68 %



68 %



67 %





(1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 96,839



$ 97,904



$ 293,826



$ 298,941

Interest expense



53,378





46,491





150,383





137,137

Depreciation and amortization



67,252





63,369





200,218





186,487

Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,570)





(7,765)





(32,581)





(30,207)

Impairment losses – real estate, net of

recoveries



7,195





760





13,242





2,908

EBITDAre

$ 212,094



$ 200,759



$ 625,088



$ 595,266



























Interest expense

$ 53,378



$ 46,491



$ 150,383



$ 137,137

Add back: capitalized interest



457





1,268





1,920





4,744

Fixed charges

$ 53,835



$ 47,759



$ 152,303



$ 141,881































September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024













Total assets

$ 9,480,106



$ 8,872,728













Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,225,580





2,065,520













Amortization of direct financing leases



2,840





2,655













Gross Assets

$ 11,708,526



$ 10,940,903







































Debt outstanding:























Line of credit

$ —



$ —













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



4,870,460





4,373,803













Total Debt



4,870,460





4,373,803













Unamortized note discount



47,983





46,437













Unamortized debt costs



31,557





29,760













Gross Debt



4,950,000





4,450,000













Total Cash



(158,693)





(9,062)













Net Debt

$ 4,791,307



$ 4,440,938















NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —



SOFR +

87.5 bps





—



April 2028





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2025



400,000





399,985





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





349,455





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,622





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





399,004





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,381





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2031



500,000





496,053





4.600 %



4.766 %

February 2031 2033



500,000





490,274





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033 2034



500,000





494,475





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034 2048



300,000





296,283





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,667





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





442,364





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





440,454





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,950,000





4,902,017















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 4,950,000



$ 4,902,017















































Debt costs







$ (48,020)

















Accumulated amortization





16,463

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(31,557)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 4,870,460

























(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 10.7 years.

NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary – Continued As of September 30, 2025 (unaudited)

Credit Metrics





September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Gross Debt / Gross Assets

42.3 %

40.7 % Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.6

5.6 EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.1

4.2

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

September 30,

2025 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.39 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.18 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

— Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.62 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.07 Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

42 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

— Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.5

4.1 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

240 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio As of September 30, 2025

Top 20 Lines of Trade









% of ABR







As of September 30,



Lines of Trade

2025

2024 1.

Automotive service

18.4 %

17.0 % 2.

Convenience stores

16.2 %

15.9 % 3.

Restaurants – limited service

8.0 %

8.4 % 4.

Entertainment

7.2 %

7.2 % 5.

Dealerships

6.6 %

5.6 % 6.

Restaurants – full service

6.5 %

8.3 % 7.

Health and fitness

4.0 %

4.0 % 8.

Theaters

3.8 %

4.0 % 9.

Automotive parts

3.2 %

2.4 % 10.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.2 % 11.

Wholesale clubs

2.3 %

2.4 % 12.

Drug stores

2.0 %

2.2 % 13.

Home improvement

1.9 %

2.1 % 14.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

1.8 % 15.

Pet supplies and services

1.7 %

1.3 % 16.

Discount retail

1.4 %

1.6 % 17.

Early childhood education

1.3 %

1.1 % 18.

Furniture

1.2 %

1.9 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.2 %

1.2 % 20.

Consumer electronics

1.2 %

1.3 %



Other

6.9 %

7.1 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued As of September 30, 2025

Top 20 States





State

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Texas

592

18.5 % 2.

Florida

273

8.7 % 3.

Illinois

175

5.0 % 4.

Georgia

176

4.5 % 5.

Ohio

227

4.2 % 6.

Tennessee

155

3.7 % 7.

Indiana

167

3.7 % 8.

Michigan

134

3.7 % 9.

North Carolina

160

3.6 % 10.

Arizona

87

3.6 % 11.

Virginia

119

3.3 % 12.

California

71

2.9 % 13.

Alabama

150

2.8 % 14.

Pennsylvania

86

2.3 % 15.

New Jersey

33

2.3 % 16.

Missouri

105

2.3 % 17.

Maryland

50

2.0 % 18.

Colorado

45

2.0 % 19.

South Carolina

81

2.0 % 20.

Oklahoma

90

1.8 %



Other

721

17.1 %



Total

3,697

100.0 %















NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued As of September 30, 2025

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

7-Eleven

146

4.3 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

120

3.9 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

34

3.7 % 4.

Camping World

46

3.6 % 5.

GPM Investments (convenience stores)

147

2.6 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.5 % 7.

AMC Theatres

20

2.5 % 8.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.3 % 9.

LA Fitness

25

2.3 % 10.

Kent Distributors (convenience stores)

49

2.2 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.1 % 12.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

92

2.0 % 13.

Chuck E. Cheese

51

1.7 % 14.

Walgreens

49

1.7 % 15.

Sunoco

53

1.7 % 16.

United Rentals

49

1.6 % 17.

Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)

62

1.6 % 18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

35

1.4 % 19.

Super Star Car Wash

33

1.3 % 20.

Bob Evans Restaurants

105

1.2 %



Other

2,224

53.8 %



Total

3,697

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)





% of

ABR

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(2)





% of

ABR

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(2) 2025

0.2 %

16

132,000

2031

7.4 %

216

2,953,000 2026

3.0 %

163

1,572,000

2032

4.9 %

188

1,840,000 2027

6.7 %

206

3,179,000

2033

4.4 %

134

1,401,000 2028

5.2 %

229

2,137,000

2034

5.7 %

191

2,376,000 2029

4.3 %

138

2,055,000

Thereafter

53.4 %

1,938

18,375,000 2030

4.8 %

183

2,284,000























(1)

As of September 30, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years. (2)

Square feet.

