2023 Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study: Estimates for Shipments and Installed Bases Through 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Jun, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While 2021 saw a market crash for POS shipments, 2022 rebounded and the forecast moving forward continues to show strong growth in the market.

China, India, and Korea continue to expand but COVID still shadows over the region affecting growth. Our 2023 Asia/Pacific POS Market Study has 31 figures in 61 pages in which we explore the market climate for POS terminals in the Asia/Pacific region.

It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses for POS in Japan, China, India, Australia/New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other Asia/Pacific countries.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the segments in these countries to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2022, and it includes estimates for shipments and installed base through 2027.

Note that this is not a vendor market share report (other than operating systems and processor types), but rather a fresh look at the state of POS technology in the world's fastest growing market.

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

  • Food/Grocery
  • Drug Stores/Pharmacies
  • Hypermarkets
  • Mass Merchants
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Hospitality

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwy4nk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Report 2023-2028: Expansion of Worldwide Maritime Trade Bodes Well for Sector

Europe Pet Food Market 2023-2030: High Demand for Premium and Organic Pet Food Bolsters Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.