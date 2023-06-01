2023 Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study: Estimates for Shipments and Installed Bases Through 2027

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Asia/Pacific Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While 2021 saw a market crash for POS shipments, 2022 rebounded and the forecast moving forward continues to show strong growth in the market.

China, India, and Korea continue to expand but COVID still shadows over the region affecting growth. Our 2023 Asia/Pacific POS Market Study has 31 figures in 61 pages in which we explore the market climate for POS terminals in the Asia/Pacific region.

It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses for POS in Japan, China, India, Australia/New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Other Asia/Pacific countries.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the segments in these countries to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2022, and it includes estimates for shipments and installed base through 2027.

Note that this is not a vendor market share report (other than operating systems and processor types), but rather a fresh look at the state of POS technology in the world's fastest growing market.



Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Hospitality

