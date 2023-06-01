2023 Canadian Big Data Salary and Skills Pay Survey Report: Current Market Value pay data for Specific Skills and Certifications

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Big Data Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what Big Data professionals in 18 Canadian cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MS Word format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus
  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation
  • Current market value pay data for specific skills and certifications
  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, or October 1, 2023.

All Data Reports In Excel Format

