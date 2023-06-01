2023 Canadian Big Data Salary and Skills Pay Survey Report: Current Market Value pay data for Specific Skills and Certifications

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Big Data Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what Big Data professionals in 18 Canadian cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MS Word format.



These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

Base salary and cash bonus

10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

Current market value pay data for specific skills and certifications

Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, or October 1, 2023.



All Data Reports In Excel Format



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x8jwr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets