2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale Achieves High Satisfaction Rate of 89.1%, Positive Economic Impact Exceeds Expectations

The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale(South Korea)

18 Dec, 2023, 20:21 ET

- Visitor satisfaction of 89.1%, 8.9% increase from pre-COVID times.
- Economic impact of 38.2 billion KRW, raising expectations for 2025.

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale, acclaimed by both domestic and international critics and visitors, has demonstrated success across all indicators including satisfaction rates and economic impacts.

 The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale (led by Mayor Lee Beomseok as the Committee Chairman; hereinafter referred to as the Committee) officially announced the results of the "2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale Performance Analysis" on Monday the 18th.

2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale
 The performance analysis, conducted by the Industry-Academia Cooperation Division of Cheongju University (headed by Professor Kim Eun-hee), surveyed a total of 1,130 domestic and international visitors (with a 95% confidence level and a ±2.91% margin of error) across 11 categories and 99 items to gauge satisfaction levels. 

 According to the analysis, the overall satisfaction rate for this Biennale was 89.1%. This marks a 5.6% increase from the previous Biennale in 2021 and an impressive 8.9% increase from the 2019 edition, which took place before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The innovative nature of the artworks emerged as the primary reason for the high satisfaction, showcasing the Committee's efforts, as they strived to fill 80% of the exhibition with new creations.

 An overwhelmingly positive response and high visitor intention to revisit were evident, with only 2.6% providing negative feedback. Additionally, 90.1% of visitors expressed their willingness to recommend the exhibition, laying the groundwork for a successful 2025 Biennale. 

 In a survey regarding the local economic impact, responses indicating a benefit surged to 86.3%, marking a 9.0% increase from the previous survey. This surge correlated with the total consumer spending and economic ripple effects.

 The total consumer spending, including ticket purchases, transportation, food and beverages, accommodation, and shopping, amounted to approximately 14.6 billion KRW. Upon analyzing the economic ripple effects triggered by visitor spending in comparison to the budget investment, the total economic impact was found to exceed 38.25 billion KRW, showcasing an overall increase in all metrics and achieving a satisfactory result. 

 Beyond the quantitative achievements, the research team evaluated the Biennale as an event that emphasized clear themes, high-level exhibition techniques, and open engagement with attendees, indicating new creativity and value in the field of crafts. They highlighted the event's success in drawing the landscape of contemporary crafts and praised the refined and advanced academic programs established through collaboration with international curators, elevating the city's status as a leader in the field of crafts. 

 The Committee expressed satisfaction, stating that this Biennale received the most acclaim from both domestic and international visitors since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They emphasized the meaningful economic achievements and declared their intent to establish the next Biennale, scheduled for 2025, as a representative event for South Korea and its K-Culture, coinciding with Cheongju's selection as a UNESCO Creative City for Crafts.

 The next Cheongju Craft Biennale will be held in 2025.

