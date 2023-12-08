2023 China International Rail Transit & Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition unveils in Zhuzhou

News provided by

The Publicity Department of Zhuzhou City

08 Dec, 2023, 05:42 ET

ZHUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During December 8-10, the 2023 China International Rail Transit & Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition (the "Expo") is held in Zhuzhou International Convention & Exhibition Center, releasing the "Xiangjiang Declaration on Double-Carbon Action in Rail Transit Industry".

Continue Reading
2023 China International Rail Transit & Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition unveils in Zhuzhou on December 8.
2023 China International Rail Transit & Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition unveils in Zhuzhou on December 8.

The Expo is the only national-level international professional exhibition in the field of rail transit equipment manufacturing in China, according to the Publicity Department of Zhuzhou City. This year, the Expo, themed "intelligent rail connecting the future" and joined by 447 companies, with an exhibition area of 54,000 square meters, consists of 5 thematic exhibitions, namely rail transit equipment manufacturing, key parts and raw materials for rail transit, Hunan rail transit achievement demonstration and future rail transit, intelligent system operation & maintenance, and design consulting.

More than 1,200 important guests from domestic and foreign rail transit upstream and downstream enterprises, scientific research institutions, universities and colleges will be invited to the Expo, an event to be visited by about 60,000 person-time. Important participants include Caterpillar, Corning, CRRC and other international and domestic industry leaders, as well as over 300 enterprises in the key links of rail transit who will showcase their new technology, products, and services.

Zhuzhou, located in the middle east of Hunan Province, is the only pilot city both for the strategic emerging industrial agglomeration development of rail transit equipment and for the regional brand construction of national industrial cluster in China. In recent years, thanks to its vigorous efforts of developing rail transit equipment industrial cluster, it has formed an aggregation effect of "getting ready tens of thousands of parts of an electric locomotive within the time of drinking a cup of coffee". Many made-in-Zhuzhou products, including electric locomotive, intercity EMU, urban rail vehicles, intelligent rail, and rail transit equipment derivative products, sell well in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia, accounting for 27% of the global market and ranking first in the world in market share.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443672 

   Caption: 2023 China International Rail Transit & Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition unveils in Zhuzhou on December 8.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Zhuzhou City

Also from this source

V Ču-čou začíná druhý mezinárodní summit o aplikacích BDS

V Ču-čou začíná druhý mezinárodní summit o aplikacích BDS

Ve dnech 26. až 28. října se v Ču-čou koná druhý mezinárodní summit o aplikacích BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, družicového navigačního...
В Чжучжоу стартует Второй международный саммит по применению BDS

В Чжучжоу стартует Второй международный саммит по применению BDS

В городе Чжучжоу с 26 по 28 октября проходит Второй международный саммит по применению спутниковой навигационной системы BeiDou (BDS). Этот саммит...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.