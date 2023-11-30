2023 COLORADO GOVERNOR'S CITIZENSHIP MEDAL RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CIVICO

Annual award honors exceptional Colorado leaders living their legacy

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's honorees for the Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medals were announced by Governor Jared Polis in partnership with CiviCO , the state's premier nonprofit leadership development organization. The medals are bestowed upon citizens and organizations who inspire excellence and service. 2023's six recipients will be honored with a dedicated ceremony on January 25, 2024 at History Colorado Center as part of Colorado Leadership Month.

The 2023 recipients and categories and link to photos:

John Fielder , Photographer — Colorado Mountain Leader Award (posthumous)

, Photographer — Colorado Mountain Leader Award (posthumous) Dr. Carlotta Walls LaNier , Civil Rights Leader — Vanguard Legacy Medal

, Civil Rights Leader — Vanguard Legacy Medal John Street , CEO and co-founder, PAX8 — Growth and Innovation Medal

, CEO and co-founder, — Growth and Innovation Medal Lauren Young Casteel , President and CEO, The Women's Foundation of Colorado — Public and Community Service Medal

, President and CEO, — Public and Community Service Medal Osvaldo Garcia Barron , Student — Emerging Community Leader Medal

, Student — Emerging Community Leader Medal Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation , Rob Perlman , President and COO — Corporate Citizenship Medal

The medals, established in 2015, and inspired by the Presidential Medal of Freedom, represent the highest honor recognizing each recipient's significant contributions to communities across Colorado. Nominating partners cultivate a list of community leaders, which are presented to the Governor for his final selection process. Each of the 2023 medal recipients share the distinct quality of living their legacies through their life's work.

"Each year, it is an honor to award the Governor's Citizenship medals and celebrate the incredible people, organizations, nonprofits, and businesses, committed to bettering Colorado, " said Governor Jared Polis. "The six recipients selected this year have gone above and beyond in their commitment to our state. On behalf of all Coloradans, I thank those being honored for working to make Colorado a great place to live and inspiring others to do the same."

"This year's medal recipients are bold leaders who lived their legacy," said Ryan Heckman, chairman of CiviCO. "It is an honor to partner with Governor Polis and former governors to celebrate the power of leadership and recognize the enduring and powerful impact these award honorees have made and continue to make in Colorado."

Ticket and sponsorship opportunities for the medal ceremony are limited. Please visit https://www.theeventcgcm.org/ for more information.

