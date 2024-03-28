2023 Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Award: quantilope's 5th Consecutive Year as a 'Fastest Growing Tech Company'

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, quantilope has been named in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 ranking - proving continued, significant growth over the course of several years. Offering insights teams the most advanced research technology, the company has once again been awarded this achievement to be listed among Germany's fastest growing technology companies - based on the percentage of revenue growth.

Known for offering the largest selection of fully automated advanced research methodologies and automated tracking technology, quantilope's position in this list represents its tenacity in the sector, continuing to compete with brand new companies who are rapidly scaling year over year.

"quantilope's ranking on this year's Fast 50 list solidifies that we're not slowing down anytime soon. For the fifth consecutive year, quantilope is recognized for its growth - a reflection of the work we've done to make our Consumer Intelligence Platform the most advanced research technology for consumer insights professionals. This includes the recent release of our AI co-pilot for advanced market research - quinn, an industry-praised brand health tracking solution based on work from the Ehrenberg Bass Institute, and our hard-earned ISO certification providing best-in-class data security measures for our clients. With even more in store for 2024 and beyond, I'm incredibly proud of our team's recognition." - Peter Aschmoneit, quantilope CEO & Co-Founder

quantilope would like to extend a special thank you to all customers and insights professionals whose feedback fuels the platform's continued growth and vision. We look forward to continuing to advance our technology and offer clients the most cutting-edge solution for real-time, advanced consumer insights to help brands grow.

